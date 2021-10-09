aydinmutlu/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 9/10/2021 to reflect a minor correction to referenced share counts

I gave up on GE (NYSE:GE) in 01/2018 when I wrote my final (33rd of 33) GE article, "GE: There Is No Joy In Mudville". The article was in a disgusted response to its 01/16/2018 insurance update conference call. In it, GE reviewed billions of previously unacknowledged liabilities and discussed the potential for an awful array of still more to come.

I haven't looked back. I gave GE little thought since, until 08/24/2021, when I saw it listed in a Seeking Alpha article as the world's most overweight stock by global active fund managers. I had to figure out what was going on:

has the world gone mad; is it in the throes of a perverse modern industrial version of the 17th century Dutch tulip bulb mania; or is this just a sad commentary on lemming-like behavior by active fund mangers...or ... mirabile dictu is are these actively managed funds on to something?

Could it be that GE is actually about to shake off its recent doldrums and outperform?

Here is what I have discovered.

GE has experienced significant changes over the last few years

GE's stock has undergone wrenching changes over the last few years, its business make-up not so much. Its core businesses back in 2017 of aviation, healthcare and power remain at the forefront of its business operations. Slide 7 of GE's Q2, 2021 earnings presentation lists them as follows:

How about the stock? Its 07/30/2021, 1-for-8 reverse stock split which took effect 08/02/2021 jumped the stock to its current range of ~$100. The reverse split reduced the number of outstanding GE shares from ~8.8 billion to ~1.1 billion.

The change had no direct impact on the valuation of shareholders' holdings. A recent bullish Seeking Alpha article, "Was General Electric's Reverse Split A Good Or Bad Idea?", accurately characterizes it as having:

...few practical implications, but it does mark a GE that is unrecognizable compared to 5 years ago.

Even with such a dramatic reduction in share count, GE still has far more outstanding shares than its peers. Since the reverse split, GE's closing price has hewn close to $100, closing below that only once and closing marginally >$106 on several occasions. Its most recent close as I write on 09/09/2021 was $103.51.

GE's total return over the past five years has trailed the S&P 500 dramatically as shown by the chart below:

GE had either tracked or dramatically exceeded its benchmark as reflected by a total return chart when stretched to 5 years or longer. Apparently active managers like this combination of a beaten down stock with a proven business mix of world class businesses.

Parsing GE's neutral quant rating reflects downbeat prospects

As shown below, GE's ratings summary on Seeking Alpha (on 09/08/2021) shows a generally positive outlook for GE with its quant rating of neutral being the lowest:

Focusing on GE's harshest grade, its quant rating of neutral leaves room for doubt that a neutral may yet be too high. Consider the factor grades (below) underlying the quant rating:

The three most significant in terms of long term investment merit are value, growth and profitability. In each case the quant rating for these characteristics is based on its comparison according to specified metrics with other stocks in its sector.

The underlying metrics for GE's value grade are clearly supportive of its "F". When it comes to the more positive "A+" for growth and the "A-" for profitability, I would maintain that investors should look more closely. In both cases the comparisons are based on other stocks in its sector; accordingly the pandemic, impacting all, need not be considered in evaluating the merit of GE's grade.

On the other hand, GE's recent underperformance as discussed above is a consideration particular to it. Take for example its 17 underlying metrics for growth which show grades. The bulk of these are "C-" or below with several "~A's" as outliers. While one must recognize that:

...[t]he overall growth grade is derived from a comparison of the aggregate of all the underlying metrics, and is therefore not an average of the grades for each underlying metric.

From an investor's viewpoint, it is interesting to note that GE's two "A+" outliers for its underlying growth metrics are both reflective of GE's particular situation. In each case, metrics for EPS growth (FWD) and dividend per share growth, GE's percentage growth to its sector of 744.57% and 2,192.87% are anomalous figures.

They are reflective of particular peculiarities in GE's recent operating performance. They misrepresent any practical measurement of GE's overall growth prospect compared to its sector.

Although I do not know the detailed formulas that contributed to GE's "A+" grade for growth I have to believe that these outliers were significant contributors.

GE's aviation business is in thrall to the vagaries of the pandemic

The pandemic has had a predictably negative impact on GE's commercial aviation business as illustrated by the following excerpt from GE's Q2, 2021 10-Q (p. 8):

... A key underlying driver of Aviation’s commercial engine and services business is global commercial air traffic, which in turn is driven by economic activity and consumer and business propensity to travel. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, we have seen varied levels of recovery in global markets....

As we have learned to our regret over recent months, the pandemic's impact on individual and commercial activity has been lumpy and unpredictable. It impacts different segments differently across varying geographies and social/political conditions. The situation is unfortunate, forcing a suboptimal level of operational flexibility on all aspects of a business.

GE's significant military aviation business has performed well despite the pandemic. Both the US and foreign governments that are GE customers continue to modernize and upgrade their fleets. Such is the good news.

Yet there are other factors at work. At this point in its 10-Q where it describes its military orders, GE mentions unspecified supply chain challenges which it is "actively addressing". Auto manufacturing plants are shutting down because of supply chain issues it ought not be surprising that aviation would be negatively impacted. CEO Culp advised as follows during GE's Q2, 2021 earnings call:

Military continues to be impacted by internal and external supply chain issues, with output expectations falling short this quarter.

Such statements are concerning, but lack details. Honeywell's (HON) CEO Adamczyk addresses supply chain issues in a similar vein to GE during its Q2, 2021 earnings call. Pressures exist across the board. They are costing the company significant lost revenues; they are a daily battle, both in availability and cost. On the other hand Raytheon's CEO Hayes, during its Q2, 2021 earnings call, expressed little concern, even mentioning potential supply chain savings.

GE noted in its latest 10-Q (p. 8) that its engineering costs for the previous year had dropped, reflecting reduced commercial activity and timing issues. It was emphatic as to its commitment to developing technologies that support a "more sustainable future of flight". It cited its RISE development program with Saffron targeting 20% fuel savings and reductions in CO 2 emissions.

GE's aviation overview in the segment operations section of its Q2, 2021 10-Q notes that its:

...deep history of innovation and technology leadership, commercial engine installed base of approximately 37,700 units, with approximately 12,800 units under long-term service agreements, and military engine installed base of approximately 26,500 units represents strong long-term fundamentals. Aviation expects to emerge from this crisis stronger and drive long-term cash and profitable growth over time.

Beneath that it includes the following table:

Although severely lacking in consistency of presentation, the following table from Q2, 2019's 10-Q shows a far better situation pre-pandemic:

Pre-pandemic unit sales for H2, 2019 and 2018 aggregate 2822 units of commercial engines. The number for H2, 2020 and 2021 is 1634. Note that the number for 2020 and 2021 is padded in an unspecified amount by footnote (a) which is not the case for 2018 and 2019.

Conclusion

In response to the question I posed at the outset of this article I would opt for possibility 3 as the most likely. In support of this I would note the other stocks on the overweight list:

Visa (NYSE:V),

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB),

Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL),

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), at 0.21%.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH),

Mastercard (NYSE:MA),

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL),

Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG),

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Nobody's going out on a limb here, the other overweight stocks carry orders of magnitude larger market caps than GE. The others have outperformed the S&P 500 on a five year basis, with several having done so dramatically. The first six of the UBS overweight group, with GE the notable laggard, are shown on the chart below:

Credible rationale exists for touting GE as providing serious bullish potential. I cite as an example bullish Seeking Alpha article "General Electric: On An Excellent Track".

There is no credible argument that would rank its future prospects as number 1, particularly number 1 compared to the other stocks on the list above. GE is an unproven performer with significant legacy issues that it is peeling off one by one.

That GE is in fact ranked as number 1 overweight stock by global active fund managers is truly a puzzle.