krystiannawrocki/E+ via Getty Images

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a formerly obscure stock that I have written up a few times on Seeking Alpha. It is a semiconductor company that makes video enhancement chips for three separate markets, projector, mobile, and video delivery. It also has a software business called TrueCut which has some option value at present. Formerly trading about 600,000 shares per day PXLW stock has been caught up in a retail frenzy leading to 4.1 million shares traded a day in August including a 24 million share day on August 23rd.

Two catalysts have been behind this popularity. First, given its Chinese exposure the company is preparing to list a subsidiary on the Chinese STAR exchange in early 2023. This type of listing has proven to be a catalyst for stocks in the past. Second, on August 17th the iQOO 8-series was released with Pixelworks chips in both models. This represents an expansion of business with Vivo which is a Tier-1 Chinese phone maker. In this write-up I will go through each of Pixelworks' businesses to try and establish an intrinsic value for the stock.

In the projector market, Pixelworks has the dominant market share in the high end 3LCD market. Its biggest customer is Seiko which is the biggest player in the market. As of 2018, Pixelworks was doing $60 million a year in the projector market which was growing at a slow pace overall. When the pandemic hit and people left the office and the classroom (projectors' biggest markets), this revenue stream got hit and declined to only $4.1 million in Q1 2021. This was a combination of end market slowness and projector makers bringing down their inventories of video chips. Some end market recovery and the end of inventory drawdowns brought Pixelworks' projector revenue up to $8.5 million in Q2 2021. Given a couple of years I expect projector revenue to return to historical levels.

The real gem in the Pixelworks' story is the mobile division. Pixelworks chips improve the display of mobile phones and enhance the video on them as well. These chips have been adopted by two of the three Tier-1 Chinese phone makers, Oppo (including OnePlus) and Vivo (in its popular iQOO line), and is in development with Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) as well. While Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) insource this functionality, Pixelworks has been very successful going after the rest of the market.

This mobile effort only started three years ago and had an initial hiccup when ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF), an early customer, had its phones banned by the US just before launch. CEO Todd DeBonis kept his head down and through great focus on this market, has come up with this impressive set of customers, including TCL, Nokia (NOK), Black Shark, Asus (OTC:AKCPF), and the Tier-1s mentioned above. This business is currently on a $20 million run rate and is expanding rapidly with Tier-1 wins and new phone launches at existing customers. I expect this business to do $35 million in revenue two years out.

The last chip business is video delivery which was the result of an acquisition a few years ago. Pixelworks sells transcoding chips to Sling TV boxes and video players in Japan. This business has been somewhat of a bust and I do not expect much growth out of it over the next few years.

The final piece of the puzzle is TrueCut, the company's software business where it sells technology to video creatives and streaming companies to make sure that the video that is delivered on any device matches the artist's creative intent. Pixelworks has had one TrueCut deal in China but the company and its investors are waiting for a big US win which is expected later this year.

So given all of these moving pieces, what is Pixelworks actually worth? My sum-of-the-parts analysis puts a 3x revenue multiple of the normalized projector business at $60 million a year for a $180 million value. I put an 8x revenue multiple on the mobile business at $35 million due to its high growth for $280 million in value.

Video delivery gets a 1x multiple for $5 million in value. The tough part is valuing TrueCut as it has very little revenue to date and is tough to know what the future looks like. Given the time put into the product I am assigning it $50 million in value at this time. Adding all of these pieces together plus net cash of $23 million gets us to a $540 million equity value or $10.30 per share.