Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is one of those names that was too boring to own before the pandemic, but has seemingly become a must-own stock for the tech portfolio. The eSignature market is highly competitive, but DOCU has maintained its market-leading position through strategic M&A and innovation. While DOCU is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis, it is already generating positive free cash flow, which combined with high growth rates has helped it win the hearts of Wall Street. In spite of strong forward growth rates, I explain why future stock returns might not be a positive as in the past.

DOCU Stock Price

DOCU was a prime beneficiary of the pandemic, as it was a multi-bagger within a year:

Part of the jump was powered by accelerating growth, as revenue growth accelerated from 39% in 2019 to 49% in 2020. Most of the jump was powered by multiple expansion, as the pandemic brought greater attention to tech stocks as Wall Street began to appreciate the rapid growth and operating leverage. Does DOCU still have more room to run at around $281 per share?

What is DocuSign?

DOCU is a tech stock seeking to improve the art of agreements. While the reader might be most familiar with DocuSign through rent contracts, the use cases range from anything related to doing business:

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

Here's how it used to work. You used to have to print out a paper contract, sign this contract in person, mail it, scan it, and store it.

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

Not only is this a trivial process (or processes, rather), but there is also great risk of human error and in general, great necessity for improvement through technological intervention.

Enter DocuSign. DOCU offers a software solution that not only speeds up the process but also reduces human error.

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

It isn't as simple as just providing eSignatures, as there are plenty of eSignature competitors in the market. DOCU has worked hard to bolster its product offering through M&A. For example, through its acquisition of SpringCM, DOCU helps automate the contract lifecycle, including the all-important functionality of version control (keeping track of all modifications to the document):

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

Through its acquisition of Seal Software, DOCU enables customers the ability to search and analyze documents - while using AI-generated keywords and concepts.

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

Finally, DOCU's software uses AI to assist customers in writing their agreements while paying close attention to risk assessment.

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

DOCU is by far and large the clear leader in the eSignature space, as is evidenced by its customer lineup:

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

DocuSign Stock Earnings

In DOCU's latest earnings report, the company generated strong 50% top-line growth:

(2021 Fall Investor Day)

This growth was driven not only by an increasing customer count, but also by 124% net dollar retention:

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

DOCU has coupled its high top-line growth rates with solid profit margins (albeit non-GAAP). DOCU retained 32% of revenues as free cash flow - courtesy of having a large chunk of operating expenses being equity-based compensation:

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

DOCU guided for the next quarter to see $529 million in revenues, representing growth of 38% year over year. DOCU guided for the full year to see revenues of $2.082 billion, representing growth of 38.9%. Both these numbers reflect a steep deceleration in second half growth rates. Curiously enough, DOCU saw its stock jump 6% after earnings anyways, though it now finds itself trading lower than it did prior to releasing results.

Is DOCU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As is common nowadays among tech stocks, DOCU trades very richly, at 27x 2021e sales. Wall Street expects growth to decelerate to 28.6% and 25.5% over the next two years:

(Seeking Alpha)

With the stock trading at 16.5x 2023e sales, I view the multiple as being rather elevated for the growth cohort. In spite of the lack of GAAP profitability, I use 40% long-term net margins. Using a price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG') of 2x, I would expect DOCU to trade at 20x 2023e sales - suggesting 21.5% upside over the next 2 years. But what if DOCU is only able to achieve 30% long term net margins? Then my 2023e estimated multiple might be 15x, suggesting that DOCU will see its stock decline over the next 2 years - hardly an appealing result. Clearly, one's forecast of forward profitability will greatly impact the assessment of DOCU's current stock price.

But perhaps investors find this level of deceleration to be too conservative? If we instead assume that DOCU posts 35% and 30% growth over the next 2 years, and assuming 40% long-term net margins, then DOCU would find itself trading at 15.2x 2023e sales. Again using a 2x PEG ratio, I would expect DOCU to trade at 20x 2023e sales (assuming 25% forward growth in 2024). This suggests 32% upside over the next 2 years.

But on the flipside, if the long-term net margins are only 30%, then I would expect DOCU to trade at 15x 2023e sales - again implying a decline in the stock price. While DOCU has clearly shown the strength of its product offering through its customer lineup, I am skeptical that DOCU will be able to sustain or increase pricing power due to the highly competitive eSignature market.

Sales & marketing expenses have historically made up more than 50% of revenues, and one could make the argument that a significant level of S&M spend must remain as perhaps not all customers will be willing to sacrifice price over functionality.

The problem is that even in the unlikely event that DOCU is able to realize high profit margins, the projected upside isn't that great for the higher level of risk involved. While I view DOCU as capable of providing long-term, even market-beating returns, I rate shares a hold due to there being better investment opportunities elsewhere for the same risk profile.