Another of my “really like the company, don’t like the valuation” names, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) has produced a mix track record since my last update on this industrial name – the shares are up more than 13% since that article, which is worse than the S&P 500’s return over that time, but more or less in line with the broader industrial sector. The “but”, though, is that Ingersoll Rand posted a couple of strong quarters and made some significant positive capital/business allocation moves, so I’d argue there’s been some “catch up” to what I saw as a high valuation.

I wish I could say that Ingersoll Rand was a bargain today, but I don’t see that. There’s another “but” here, too, though, and that is Ingersoll Rand’s exposure to what could be a stronger-for-longer industrial capex cycle, as well as upside to a more aggressive capital allocation and portfolio transformation plan. Including estimated M&A, I do see Ingersoll Rand set up for returns on the low end of the high single-digits, and that makes it a more tempting call.

After Shrinking The Business, It’s Time To Build The Business

Ingersoll Rand management has been busy on the portfolio transformation front. I think most investors expected that there would be significant divestments at some point, but the timing was a big question – investors had been waiting for more than 15 years for the sales of the Club Car business.

After selling a 55% stake in the High-Pressure Solutions business (pumps and fluid management products for oil/gas) to American Industrial Partners for $300M earlier this year, management followed up with the $1.6B sale of the Club Car business to Platinum Equity in April. While there was meaningful tax leakage (one of the reasons that management had been reluctant to sell), I think a low double-digit multiple on normalized EBITDA was a good price for a non-core asset.

With a clean balance sheet and ambitions to grow across its core footprint of air and fluid-handling equipment (flow control, basically), Ingersoll Rand has now pivoted back toward an acquisitive capital allocation strategy. In recent months, Ingersoll Rand has added Maximus, a manufacturer of digital controls and IIoT that adds system-level controls and connectivity to equipment, as well as Seepex, a leading player in progressive cavity pumps that further expands IR’s pump technology portfolio.

More deals will follow. Management recently unveiled a capital allocation plan that leans heavily on “strategic” M&A, with a definite preference for bolt-on deals that bring mission-critical flow control and/or digital capabilities to the company. While management indicated a preference for keeping net debt to EBITDA at 2x or below, that still frees up quite a bit of capital (close to $2B near-term) to deploy into deals.

In looking for companies with niche leadership and products with high failure costs and low costs relative to the overall system, Ingersoll Rand is following a popular playbook, and one used by other well-regarded companies like IDEX (IEX). Likewise with the focus on aftermarket / recurring revenue (a key for companies like Fortive (FTV) and Roper (ROP)) and enhanced digital/data capabilities. I’d also note that targeting markets like medical/biopharma, food/bev, water, and renewables is spot on with what other high-quality industrials are doing these days.

A Constructive Underlying Environment

In addition to what I clearly believe is a sound M&A strategy, I think Ingersoll Rand is looking at a very accommodating end-market demand situation for at least the next 18 months. As highlighted by companies like Lincoln Electric (LECO), many companies had been underinvesting in capex before the pandemic-driven downturn, and at some point there needs to be catch-up spending.

With that, I think the base air compression and blower/vacuum businesses are likely to see healthy demand in a wide range of industries for possibly two to four years. General industrial demand is already heating up (mid-40%’s organic growth for compressors and vacuum products), but process and hybrid markets like chemicals, food/beverage, metals/mining, water, and paper/pulp should accelerate further in 2022 (though food/bev is already pretty strong today).

Beyond that is the company’s leverage to pumps targeting the medical, biopharma, and life sciences markets – an area that many companies (like IDEX and IMI Group) have called out for offering above-average growth over the next decade, driven by increased investment in R&D and bioproduction.

The Outlook

Ingersoll Rand’s recent capital strategy update also included some capital returns to shareholders, with management pledging to buy back $750M in stock over the next three years and instituting a small ($0.08/share/year) dividend.

Given the considerable free cash flow generation I expect in the coming years (close to $3.5B from ’22 to ’24), I believe there is room to further increase these returns and/or expand the M&A plan even further – management has made it clear that they want to be a “compounder”-type company. I’d also note that the sale of the power tools business could be on the docket if the right deal comes along – I could see a company like Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY) being interested, but I don’t see any rush or urgency to sell.

Having a good plan is one thing, executing on it is another, so I don’t want to give the impression that this is a can’t-fail proposition, but I do believe management execution is a relatively low risk. Where I do see more risk is on M&A execution – if management wants to maintain price/value discipline, it could be hard to close deals given the increased demand in these targeted areas and the resulting increase in deal multiples.

I’m looking for core revenue growth of around 4% to 5% from Ingersoll Rand over the next decade, with M&A adding another 250bp to that growth rate. I’m also expecting adjusted EBITDA margins to move from the low-to-mid-20%’s (23% in 2021) to 25% in 2023 and then toward the high-20%’s, helping drive FCF margins toward 20% over the next decade and FCF growth into the high single-digits.

Discounting back those cash flows, I can see a mid-to-high single-digit total annualized return from today’s price, and that’s not bad for a quality industrial stock these days, though it is low on a long-term historical basis. It’s harder for me to make an undervaluation argument on the basis of margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA multiples, but giving IR an in-line multiple (which is fair, I believe, given in-line adjusted operating margin and ROTA), only gets me to around today’s price.

The Bottom Line

I like Ingersoll Rand’s business, I like the underlying market conditions for the next two to three years, and I like the M&A/capital allocation strategy. That leads me toward being a little less stringent on valuation parameters, but that can come back to haunt an investor. For readers less worried about the elevated multiples of today’s market, Ingersoll Rand is a name to check out, but more value/GARP-oriented readers may want to wait in the hopes of a pullback.