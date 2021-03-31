ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) has filed to raise $25 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides self-insured companies with managed healthcare plan services.

MRAI is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of nearly 35x, an extremely high multiple for a fast growing company, although Marpai is not growing at all; in fact, it is a contracting company when its proposed acquisition of Continental is included, so the proposed multiple is unreasonable.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company and Technology

Tampa, Florida-based Marpai was founded as a data and deep learning company and is planning to merge with Continental Benefits, a U.S. third party administrator for healthcare groups.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Edmundo Gonzalez, who has been with the firm since inception and has more than 20 years' experience as an entrepreneur and investor.

The company's primary offerings include:

FutureSight Advantage

Care Guides

TopCare

Proactive Engagement

Smart Automation

Marpai has received at least $2.3 million in equity investment from investors.

The Continental Benefits arm of the combined entity will seek to engage self-insured businesses through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

The combined entity will have the deep learning, and analysis capabilities that Marpai brings will enhance the value of Continental's offerings, including with its TopCare program and matching members with high quality providers.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market for healthcare services was an estimated $428 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $719 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an aging population and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Also, the managed care industry is a subset of the overall care services industry and management views the industry as highly fragmented.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield/Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

Cigna

Aetna

Financial Performance

Marpai's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Small amount of topline revenue

Slight gross profit

Material operating loss and net loss

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the pro-forma combined entity had $4.9 million in cash and $16.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MRAI intends to sell 2.78 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The firm has only one class of stock at the present time.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $109 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.38%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use approximately $8.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to fund our research and development. This amount includes hiring new A.I. scientists and acquiring data from third parties. We also plan to use approximately $2.0 million on sales and marketing. In August 2019, in connection with an asset acquisition, Marpai Health issued a convertible note in the principal amount of $2,930,000 (the "SQN Convertible Note"). Interest on the SQN Convertible Note accrues at 6% per annum. It becomes payable on the first day of the month after the 12-month anniversary of the earliest of the following: [i] the consummation of an equity investment in Marpai Health's capital stock with proceeds of at least $10,000,000, [ii] Marpai Health having continuous positive cash flow for two consecutive calendar quarters, or [iii] October 24, 2021, the second anniversary of the issuance of the SQN Convertible Note. If the holder of the SQN Convertible Note chooses not to convert the SQN Convertible Notes in full into shares of Class A common stock at the closing of the offering, we intend to use up to approximately $1.6 million from the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of the principal amount plus accrued interest on the SQN Convertible Note over the next 24 months. We also intend to use up to approximately $1.5 million from the net proceeds from this offering to repay the outstanding balance plus accrued interest on the HillCour Promissory Note, and the remaining net proceeds of this offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions. We believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 24 months. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is subject to litigation in the ordinary course of its third party administrator business (Continental).

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Marpai is seeking public capital market investment to fund its continued technology development efforts and other corporate initiatives.

The firm's financials are essentially a pro forma combined entity information which reflects Marpai's lack of revenue and Continental's operating results.

Continental produced contracting topline revenue in 2020 and Q1 2021 and continuing losses and significant cash used in operations.

The market opportunity for providing managed healthcare services in the U.S. is large and already at a service provider saturation point from major competitors.

Perhaps Marpai believes its AI solution can differentiate its offerings to businesses.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (17.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the intense competition it faces from major entrenched industry competitors.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of nearly 35x, an extremely high multiple for a fast growing company, although Marpai is not growing at all when its proposed acquisition partner Continental's results are taken into account; in fact, it is a contracting company, so the proposed multiple is unreasonable.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending September 17, 2021.