oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Investor Day Highlights:

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) hosted an Investor Day on September 9th, its first comprehensive business review since the breakup of its merger with Aon (AON). The company did not disappoint.

The New CEO

A big question hanging over the company was the succession of CEO James Haley whose contract expires in December. The company has chosen Carl Hess, who has been involved in the company or its predecessors for over 30 years.

Source: Company presentation

Of course we'll have to see how Mr. Hess performs, but he certainly looks qualified.

The Three-Year Plan

The company laid out a great slide about its goals.

Source: Company presentation

The company is focusing its top line attention on gaining share in Risk and Broking and the Individual Marketplace to achieve $10billion+ of revenue. I believe this focus is the reason for them selling Willis Re. On the bottom line, the company plans on driving "$300+ million in expected cost reductions to contribute 300 bps of margin improvement toward a fiscal year 2024 margin target through maximizing global platforms, right-shoring operations, rationalizing real estate and modernizing IT."

If the company can hit these cost reductions, it will translate to 300 basis points of margin improvement to get to 24-25% operating margins by 2024. Such margins could reasonably lead to that $18-21 EPS goal by that year... up from the $13/share I estimated for 2021 in my last article on the company. Just hitting $18, the bottom end of that range implies 11.5% compound earnings growth over that time and leaves the company at 13x that lower bound with the stock at $235 at the time of this writing versus 18x now and AON's 25x 2021 estimated P/E and Marsh & McLennan Companies' (MMC) 26x.

The Buyback

The company will be doing its part to support the stock price and drive EPS. The bottom part of that slide above shows the company plans on buying back $4 billion of cash between the end of June this year and the end of next year. That $4 billion equals 13% of the current market cap. It will funded by the company's cash balance of $1.5 billion (with the extra billion coming from the AON break up fee) and another $2.5 billion from internally generated cash and the net proceeds of selling Willis Re to Arthur Gallagher (AJG).

On top of this $4 billion of repurchases, the company posted they expect to generate $5-6 billion of free cash flow over the next years. Unless the company uses that cash for an acquisition, that is even more dry powder to buy back stock. At $235 per share, that's another 16-19% of the float the company can repurchase.

Conclusion

Since I originally wrote about this company on July 27 when the AON deal broke, the stock has risen from $206 to $235 currently. I am not inclined to take any profit here. I now think 20x $13 2021 EPS ($260/share) is far too low of a target. Given the earnings targets and the stock buyback, I expect to see this stock at least $300/share in the short term, 30% higher. Given the potential for earnings to increase over 60% to $21 and the potential for the company to close the valuation discount versus its peers, I think the stock can double by 2024.