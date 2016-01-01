RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

The trucking and logistics industry is one of the largest in the US. Given the rise of global trade and the omniscience of consumerism, this space has become necessary for the economy to function. There are a number of players in this market for investors to choose from. And not all of them are equally attractive. In recent years, one company that has seen its top line suffer but that has managed to achieve attractive and growing cash flows has been Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).

In some respects, shares of the business look to be attractively priced. And with negative net debt, the overall risk profile of the enterprise is low. In all, this company appears to be a solid prospect for long term investors to consider buying into.

Understanding Schneider National

Schneider National has a large physical footprint. According to management, the company serviced approximately 9,250 customers in its 2020 fiscal year. This customer list includes 200 of the Fortune 500 companies. It did this through its ownership of 7,200 over the road sleeper cab tractors, its 1,700 day cab tractors, and its 100 other tractors. The company also owns 36,900 trailers, 22,300 containers, and 20,600 chassis.

At this time, the enterprise operates through three main segments. The first of these is its Truckload segment. Through this, the company offers its own employed drivers and network of owner operators. These individuals drive the company's trucks for the purpose of transporting various goods. Transportation includes the use of dry vans, bulk vehicles, temperature-controlled units, and flatbed equipment. According to management, this particular segment was its largest last year, accounting for 42.9% of its overall sales.

The second segment the company operates is called Intermodal. Through this, the company provides door to door container flatcar services utilizing rail and other means. It does this through the company's owned containers, chassis, and trucks. Last year, this segment accounted for 22.6% of overall sales. We also have its Logistics segment. Through this, the company offers freight brokerage, supply chain and warehousing, and import/export services to its clients. This segment accounted for 26.2% of the company's revenue in 2020. It also provides other miscellaneous services, generating $359 million from those activities in 2020. Plus it engages in the sale of fuel, which I excluded from my revenue contribution figures.

Over the past few years, the picture for Schneider National was rather mixed. Between 2016 and 2019, the company saw revenue climb from $4.05 billion to $4.98 billion. But then it started a decline, dropping to $4.75 billion in 2019 before hitting $4.55 billion in 2020. In 2020 specifically, management chalked up the decline to weak demand for its services. This does not mean that all parts of the company were similarly affected. The general trend for the Intermodal segment has been positive in recent years and its Logistics segment reported the highest revenue that it had ever recorded.

*Created by Author

As might be expected of a company such as this, profits have been all over the place. You can see what I mean in the chart above. At the low point, which was in 2019, the business generated net income of only $147 million. At the high point, in 2017, it was $389.9 million. In 2020, this figure was $211.7 million. At first glance, this is anything but great. Though it is not horrible either. But what caught my eye was not net profit but, instead, operating cash flow. Between 2016 and 2019, this metric showed improvements every year, climbing from $455.3 million to $636.3 million. But then, in 2020, it dipped slightly to $618.2 million. Considering declining revenue in recent years, the overall trajectory for cash flow is encouraging.

So far this year, results have been looking up. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $2.59 billion. This compares to the $2.15 billion achieved in the first half of 2020. Net income jumped from $90.3 million to $161.3 million. Operating cash flow did decline, dropping from $319.8 million to $255 million. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, this would have risen from $274.2 million to $335.8 million. Favorable market conditions are working in the company's favor, though it is unclear how long these conditions will last.

*Created by Author

For the current fiscal year, management expects earnings per share of between $1.85 and $1.95. That compares to prior expectations of $1.60 to $1.70 per share. At the midpoint, earnings should total around $337.54 million for the year. If we apply this same year over year increase to operating cash flow, that figure should come out to about $985.67 million. Using these numbers, we can roughly price the business. But before that, we should discuss leverage. Fortunately for investors, the news is good. The company does have debt, but when you factor cash into the equation, its net debt is negative to the tune of $231.8 million.

Shares are at worst fairly valued

Based on the data provided, if we use estimates for 2021, shares look attractively priced. On a forward basis, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of only 4.2. And its price to earnings multiple is just 12.1. It is certainly possible that current market conditions could eventually weaken. Even if that does take place, the picture does not look awful at all. The price to operating cash flow multiple, using figures from 2020, with a total of 6.6. And the price to earnings multiple would be a slightly lofty 19.3.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to its five highest rated peers, as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. Doing this, I found the companies trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 1.9 and 14.4. Using the figures from 2021, two of the companies were cheaper than our prospect, while the 2020 figures result in four companies trading cheaper. I did the same thing using the price to earnings multiple, getting a range of 14 to 47.5. Using the 2021 estimates, Schneider National was the cheapest of the group, while the 2020 figures resulted in two of the firms being cheaper.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Schneider National is an intriguing company. Financial performance has been more volatile than I would like. But the overall trend for cash flow looks promising. If 2021 marks a permanent change in the company's fortunes, shares look pretty cheap. Even in the worst case, a scenario where the business reverts back to 2020 levels, the situation doesn't look bad by any means. In that scenario, shares are probably more or less fairly valued. Add in the absence of net debt, and I cannot help but to be encouraged by this prospect moving forward.