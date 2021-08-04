ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:MRO) released its second quarter of 2021 results on August 4, 2021.

The company reported a second-quarter 2021 adjusted net per share of $0.22, which easily beat analysts' expectations. The quarter results profited from stronger liquids realizations and better-than-expected domestic production.

Note: At the end of 2020, Marathon Oil recorded net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent.

A quick one-year comparison with a few E&P (mostly domestic) shows that MRO has greatly outperformed the group with an increase of 150% on a one-year basis. An amazing realization.

The investment thesis continues to be the same. Marathon Oil is an attractive E&P company and a significant US E&P player. As indicated in my preceding article, holding a long-term MRO position is a good idea, especially with oil above $70 a barrel.

However, the economy expected recovery is showing some signs of weakness with the virus resurgence, and oil prices are trading sideways and may drop back below $65.

Thus, I recommend trading about 40% of your position to take advantage of the sector's volatility. I call it trading your long-term position to reduce risks and get an extra profit.

CEO Lee Tillman said in the conference call:

The combination of our high quality, multi-basin portfolio, our differentiated execution and our commitment to capital discipline are driving truly exceptional results for our company. During second quarter, we generated $420 million of free cash flow, bringing free cash flow generation through the first half of the year to over $860 million.

Marathon Oil - Financial Table 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Marathon Oil 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Revenues from contracts in $ million 490 761 822 1,117 1,254 Revenues and others in $ Million 272 754 830 1,071 1,143 Net Income in $ Million -750 -317 -338 97 16 EBITDA $ Million 112 320 148 720 794 EPS diluted in $/share -0.95 -0.40 -0.43 0.12 0.02 Operating cash flow in $ Million 9 345 418 622 655 CapEx in $ Million 326 144 253 209 274 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -317 201 165 413 381 Total Cash $ Billion 522 1,119 742 1,125 970 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 5,503 5,905 5,404 5,405 4,908 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 790 790 792 789 789 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 390 370 352 345 348 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 21.65 37.78 39.71 55.38 64.73

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues were $1,143 million in 2Q21

The second quarter's revenues were $1,143 million, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago and up 6.7% sequentially. Operating cash flow was $655 million in the second quarter, up significantly from $9 million last year.

The adjusted net income was $173 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow was $381 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is $420 million in 2Q.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $1,160 million, with a strong 2Q21 free cash flow of $381 million.

This quarter, the quarterly dividend has been raised to $0.05 per share, which means a yearly cash expense of $158 million, covered by free cash flow.

3 - Production of Oil equivalent was 348k Boepd in 2Q21

US segment

US production was 283K Boepd which represents 81.3% of the total output of 348K Boepd. Total production declined 10.8% from the same quarter a year ago. Oil production averaged 159K Bopd with U.S. unit production costs of $4.41 per Boe for the second quarter.

The total U.S. output comprised 58% oil or 160K Bopd, down 22.7% from last year.

Marathon Oil produces from four basins and other locations in the US.

The Equatorial Guinea segment

The segment reported earnings of $68 million, well above the loss of $6 million last year. The sharp increase is due to higher realized oil prices.

Production was 65K Boepd, down from 84K Boepd in the second quarter of 2020.

Oil and gas prices

The company's average realized liquids prices for the US segment were $64.73 for the US and $52.78 for the International segment.

4 - Net Debt was $3.94 billion in 2Q21



The revolving credit facility was recently extended from May 2023 to June 2024.

MRO is committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating at all three primary rating agencies and recently received an outlook upgrade from stable to positive from Fitch.

The Company has given irrevocable notice of its intention to fully redeem its $900 million 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025 with a final settlement expected in September of 2021.

The debt-to-capitalization ratio of the company was 31.4 in 2Q.

5 - Guidance 2021 unchanged

Marathon Oil forecasts a CapEx of $1 billion for this year, down from $1.2 billion in 2020.

The company's 2021 production is seen in the range of 335K Boepd to 355K Boepd. Oil volumes will be between 169k and 175k bopd.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

MRO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $11.75 and support at $10.1.

The trading strategy is to sell about 20% of your position between $11.75 and $12. If oil prices turn bullish and trade above $75 per barrel, MRO could cross the resistance and retest $13-$14.

Conversely, if the oil prices are lower, potentially below $65, MRO will retest the recent low below $10.

Brent Crude prices are set to retreat to $64 a barrel by the end of 2021, one of Japan’s leading banks says, while the energy minister of a Gulf oil producer warned that the International Energy Agency’s suggestion of no new investments in oil could push oil prices to $200 a barrel.

The oil sector is characterized by frequent wild swings, and I believe we will have plenty of that in the next 12 months. Hence, it is important to trade a significant part of your MRO position using LIFO and keep a core long position for higher ground.

