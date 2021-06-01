bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss a stock I haven't covered in the past. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was caught by my radar as I was looking for dividend growth in the residential REIT industry. Residential real estate is in one of the biggest bull markets in recent history. This company has a large portfolio of high-quality middle-income housing and benefits from migration to large cities - mainly in the South. Unfortunately, the stock isn't cheap as investors have rushed towards the best REITs. In this article, I will give you the details and explain how NXRT generates value for its customers and shareholders. So, bear with me!

NXRT Offers Housing Value

NexPoint Residential - hereafter referred to as NXRT - has a $1.7 billion market cap. The company believes that it's the only pure-play, publicly-traded REIT focused on value-add multifamily real property. Especially with a focus on well-located middle-income properties with value-add potential. The company is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors L.P. and operates 37 multi-family properties consisting of 14,205 units in 10 markets.

Source: SEC (NXRT 2020 10-K)

As the company's map shows, all properties are located in states that benefit from migration from states like New York, California, etc. The overview below shows the massive increase in migration to major markets, including the company's key markets.

Source: NXRT 2021 Investor Presentation

Especially Florida is a huge market for the company as it owns more than 3,700 units in that state.

Source: NXRT 2021 Investor Presentation

Middle income, in this case, means finding a way to provide affordable living opportunities. I don't have to tell anyone how dire the situation has gotten as prices have gone through the roof as a result of accelerated post-pandemic demand. In this case, the company has a benefit because it owns apartments and not single-family houses.

The company listed a number of reasons in its 2021 investor presentation that show why affordability is a real issue that will continue to benefit apartments. For example, if rates rise to 4.0%, 51 million households will be priced out of a $200K mortgage. At current rates (2.98%), 70% of households can afford a $200K mortgage, and only 25% can afford a $600K mortgage. The ongoing housing shortage and the price increase are only making this worse.

I am mentioning these factors because homeownership gives you a foot in the market. In this case, we're dealing with a good opportunity that lets investors diversify without having to buy physical real estate.

NXRT, which has an occupancy rate close to 95% focuses on value-adding initiatives. Everyone with some real estate experience knows where I'm going with this. The company remodels old apartments, which allows it to charge higher rent. Thanks to the company's handy overview (below), I don't even need to do the math myself. The company's returns on investments are significant.

Other than that, the company keeps things simple, which is exactly what they should do as the only goal should be to offer affordable and high-quality living opportunities. A good example of the company's success in this area is the fact that cash collections as % of scheduled rent were 99.0% in the first quarter of this year. Only 1.2% of total units requested assistance. 94.9% of apartments paid full rent.

Source: NXRT 2021 Investor Presentation

So, how does the company finance all of this? As the graph below shows, NXRT has generated close to $60 million in funds from operations ("FFO") last year. The company bought real estate worth $134 million and sold real estate with a value of $140 million. As the company pays an annual dividend of roughly $34 million, there was no real funding gap. In the year prior to that, the company acquired roughly $840 million in new real estate. The funding gap back then was funded with common stock ($70 million) and with roughly $680 million in new debt.

Source: TIKR.com

The company has close to $1.4 billion in total debt. Close to 95% of this is floating rate debt. The company uses swaps to hedge floating rate risks. Including the effect of these swaps, the company has an average interest rate of roughly 3.07%, which is a good deal.

When compared to its peers, the company has a higher net debt/enterprise value ratio but high fixed-rate debt (due to swaps), and an attractive average weighted interest rate.

Source: NXRT 2021 Investor Presentation

Debt isn't an issue as it will allow the company to expand its business portfolio. The one big problem we are facing is valuation, which is somewhat taking the fun out of future expected dividend hikes.

Dividends and Valuation

There is no doubt in my mind that NXRT is a great way to get access to quality real estate. Its business model is simple, its ability to generate value is high, and investors remain in a great spot. For example, in 2014, the company had 1 property, 314 units, and $470 in average rent. Now, that number has risen to more than 14,205 units and $1,147 in average rent. This is due to value-adding projects, but mainly because of the ongoing rent and housing inflation. Rent inflation has been above the CPI average almost consistently prior to the pandemic. Given the surge in new home prices, I have no doubt that rent inflation will accelerate again.

As a result, dividend growth is looking good. In October of last year, the company hiked its dividends by 9%. On an annual average basis, the company has hiked dividends by double-digits almost every year since going public. I believe that hikes close to 10% will be persistent for the foreseeable future.

Source: TIKR.com

The problem is that this value hasn't gone unnoticed. The rise in home prices isn't new and large investors have placed their bets a long time ago. For example, next year, analysts expect NXRT to generate roughly $2.75 in adjusted FFO per share. That's a price/AFFO ratio of 24.0x.

Using the NTM price/AFFO valuation range, we're at one of the highest valuations 'ever'. Again, it makes sense as rates are low, inflation is high, housing is hot, and investors need to invest money in quality yield. Yet, it doesn't make this investment more attractive.

Source: TIKR.com

It also doesn't help that the company's yield is close to its all-time low. 2.0%ish REIT yields are not great as investors tend to buy REITs for their yield. A 70 basis points premium above the S&P 500 yield is often a deal-breaker. Regardless of how we look at it.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that NXRT has outperformed the iShares U.S. REIT ETF (IYR). Below I'm showing the total return since its IPO. However, the company has beaten this ETF using the 5-year, 3-year, 2-year, 1-year, and YTD time horizons as well.

Data by YCharts

So, here are my final thoughts.

Takeaway

It took me a while to find a good residential REIT dividend growth stock. However, I think I've finally found one. NXRT has a great portfolio of high-quality assets, a very simple but effective approach when it comes to adding value, and the ability to reward shareholders through long-term dividend hikes without the need to overleverage its balance sheet.

Unfortunately, and in light of the current macro environment, the stock is trading at a lofty price. Even using next year's expected AFFO number, the stock is trading at a high valuation that - needless to say - comes with a subdued dividend yield.

If you're interested in NXRT there are two ways to play this. The first one is to just buy shares and let dividend growth do the heavy lifting. I would only advise this if you have a long investment horizon. If not, the best thing is to go for higher-yield REITs with better valuations. The second option is waiting for a correction. While this would give us a better valuation, there is no guarantee that a correction in residential REITs will happen anytime soon.

My personal decision is to wait for a correction as I'm willing to take the risk that comes with waiting for a stock to drop. Besides that, I need to figure out a way to buy the stock due to tax reasons of foreign investors (I'm Dutch). Not all brokers allow clients to buy all REITs. That's the reason why I still only own one REIT (see my Seeking Alpha bio for a list of all investments).

Anyway, I think we're dealing with a very promising REIT here, even if the macro environment makes initiating a position somewhat challenging. Nonetheless, given the valuation, I will maintain a neutral rating for the time being.

