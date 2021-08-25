kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

AAC Technologies (OTCPK:AACAY), a leading acoustic component designer and manufacturer of miniature acoustic components for mobile handsets, MP3 players, and other consumer handheld devices, recently posted an earnings disappointment which should lower the overly optimistic market expectations after its prior earnings beat. Nonetheless, I still see plenty of positive signs for AAC in its optics business, as the migration to large CMOS image sensors looks set to be favorable for its WLG ("Wafer Level Glass") hybrid lens sets in the upcoming years. And with early signs also pointing toward further penetration of smartphones in the upcoming year or two, the earnings outlook appears strong. The current share price implies an attractive c. 15x fiscal 2022 P/E, offering investors compelling value relative to the underlying growth potential.

Optics Share Gain on Track; WLG Projects Under Development

The key highlight of AAC's most recent quarter was the record-high 170 million lens shipment (including internal use for the camera module assembly), with 6P reaching c. 13% of shipments. Specifically, the result represents an impressive c. 10% Q/Q shipment increase, outperforming key peer Sunny Optical (OTCPK:SNPTF) despite the ongoing Android smartphone weakness. The strong shipment growth also underscores the importance of AAC's handset lens quality, along with its multi-component portfolio for Android smartphones spanning acoustics, camera modules, haptics, RF mechanics, MEMS microphone, all of which should support further market share gains. The volume increase was offset by pricing, which was still down sequentially, although the gross margin of plastic lenses remains relatively resilient at 33.4%.

Looking ahead, AAC's growing lens scale could see it penetrate lower-end smartphone segments in the next two years, potentially driving an increase in lens market share to 10+% (from c. 8% in 2020). Meanwhile, management is also guiding toward the next WLG project starting mass production in FQ4 '21 after its first successful WLG project on the Redmi K40. And with multiple projects under development (including a strategic LiDAR partnership), the current c. 10 million WLG shipment target in fiscal 2022 could see upward revisions ahead.

New Projects Support Customer Wins in Huawei's Absence

In recent quarters, electromagnetic device and precision revenue has been on the decline, as Huawei (one of AAC's biggest customers in casing/precision) demand dwindles due to its lack of access to chipsets. However, AAC has countermeasures, including expanding to more new smartphone customers and more end products such as notebooks and tablets, which should support the revenue and margin recovery. Specifically, management is guiding toward the casing contribution reaching up to c. 10% of total revenue in fiscal 2021 as more new projects kick in later in the year. As a result, AAC's casing/precision revenue looks set to start growing Y/Y from FQ3 '21, with casing margins also likely to further improve in line with the new project ramp-up.

Additionally, the company's acoustics for iPhones also looks to have bottomed out on market share loss and price erosion, while share gains in acoustics for Android smartphones should continue to support sequential margin improvements ahead. While the negative impact on the Vietnam plant is likely to persist in the upcoming quarter as well, AAC has made several product improvements, including an upgraded standardized small cavity speaker module (size reduced by c. 30% with better sound quality), supporting future customer wins. The standardized product is also better suited for automated mass production, likely enhancing the yield/utilization rate and reducing manufacturing costs, supporting a bottom-line recovery over time.

Expanding into Automotive Through the Ibeo Investment

in an exciting new development, AAC has also formed a strategic partnership with Ibeo, a leader for LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") systems, to integrate its expertise in optics and imaging into the development of Ibeo's future generation of products. Notably, the focus will be on new product development (WLG, precision, and even module assembly), including the company's new ibeoNEXT Generic Solid-State LiDAR, which aims for L2.5-L3 functions and offers a competitive price-to-performance ratio. This adds to AAC's current work with auto manufacturers on WLG for automotive 8MPx front sensing cameras, while its glass lens for vehicles is also in the sampling phase.

I view the partnership favorably as it paves the way for AAC's WLG technology and high-precision manufacturing platform to penetrate the automotive industry ahead. Beyond autos, the Ibeo/AAC partnership is also well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in other verticals such as consumer electronics, supporting the medium to longer-term earnings growth outlook.

Final Take

On balance, the FQ2 '21 earnings miss should lower near-term expectations, while the margin pressure looks set to gradually ease in H2 '21 as the rising competition in the Chinese smartphone market incentivizes Android brands to upgrade specs. I remain impressed by the robust optics business, with the growing adoption of hybrid lens solutions by smartphone brands likely to serve as a major re-rating catalyst ahead. Non-optics margins should also rebound in the near term as seasonal trends improve and its Vietnam fab recovers production over time. Finally, AAC could also be on track for a re-rating as its subsidiary Chengrui Optics is due for an A-share IPO. At the current c. 15x fiscal 2022 P/E, the shares offer investors good value relative to the underlying growth potential.

