Charday Penn/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.'s (OTCPK:WXXWY) [2269:HK] shares as Neutral.

WuXi Biologics is among the leading biologics outsourcing companies in China and the world. Its ability to offer one-stop, end-to-end services as part of its integrated service model puts in a good position to benefit from the growing demand for biologics outsourcing.

WuXi Biologics' forward P/E multiples are the highest among its peers. Although the company has the strongest revenue outlook in its peer group, its estimated ROEs are not as high as two of its peers. On an absolute basis, WuXi Biologics is expensive, trading at close to 100 times forward FY 2022 P/E. If the risk factors relating to policy risks, geopolitical tensions and margin contraction are realized, WuXi Biologics could potentially suffer from a significant valuation de-rating.

Considering both WuXi Biologics' excellent growth prospects and its rich valuations (which might not have priced in some of its key risks), I view a Neutral rating as fair for the stock.

The three-month average daily trading values for WuXi Biologics' OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares were approximately $4 million and $300 million, respectively. For readers interested in dealing in WuXi Biologics' more liquid Hong Kong-listed shares, they can use US brokerages like Interactive Brokers or Fidelity to trade in shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Company Description

WuXi Biologics calls itself a "global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing" in the company's media releases. It was first established in May 2010 and its shares were subsequently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2017.

The company derived 33%, 44%, 20% and 3% of its 1H 2021 revenue from Pre-IND (Pre-Investigational New Drug Application) services, Post-IND services, Commercial Manufacturing, and Others, respectively.

A Snapshot Of WuXi Biologic's Integrated Projects At Various Stages Of The Drug Development Process

Source: WuXi Biologics' 1H 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

An Overview Of WuXi Biologics' Revenue Model Across The Different Stages Of The Drug Development Process

Source: WuXi Biologics' 1H 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Global Market Leadership And Growth Outlook

WuXi Biologics is the third largest player in the biologics outsourcing market globally boasting a market share of 5.1% in 2019, according to Frost & Sullivan research which is cited in a CMB International Securities sell-side report published on March 29, 2020. The company has an even stronger market leadership position in its home market China, where its market share is estimated to be as high as 79%. In the company's investor presentation slides, WuXi Biologics also stressed that it has "one of the largest portfolios of complex biologics" and boasts "one of the largest biologics development teams" in the industry.

According to an April 14, 2021 article titled "The Next Market Star May Be In Emerging Markets" published by JPMorgan Wealth Management, the biologics outsourcing market in China is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of +41% from RMB4.7 billion in 2019 to RMB18.4 billion in 2023.

An increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are choosing to outsource more of their research & development on biologics to companies like WuXi Biologics to generate cost savings (i.e. do away with the need to construct their own production facilities), utilize third-party talent, and avoid navigating the increasingly challenging regulatory landscape on their own. This explains why demand for biologics outsourcing is growing globally. The JP Morgan Wealth Management article referred to above also noted that "a national focus on innovation and an expanding talent pool, a rising number of biologic molecules entering the R&D pipeline" are among the reasons why the Chinese biologics outsourcing market is growing even faster than the global biologics outsourcing market as a whole.

WuXi Biologics' key competitive edge, which enables it to capitalize on the growth potential of the global and Chinese biologics outsourcing market, is what it refers to as "Follow & Win the Molecule" integrated solution model. Most of WuXi Biologics' competitors and peers only focus on certain aspects of the biologics development cycle as drug discovery or clinical research. In contrast, WuXi Biologics provides a one-stop, end-to-end service offering for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, which makes it a more attractive partner as compared to its rivals. This is validated by WuXi Biologics' leading market share in the biologics outsourcing market in China and in the world as mentioned earlier.

WuXi Biologics' "Follow & Win the Molecule" Integrated Solution Model

Source: WuXi Biologics' 1H 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Policy Risks And Geopolitical Tensions

North America and China contributed 50% and 26% of WuXi Biologic's top line, respectively in the first half of 2021, while Europe and the Rest of the World accounted for the remaining 24% of its revenue during the same period. WuXi Biologics' geographic sales mix brings policy risks in China and geopolitical tensions between China and other countries into the spotlight.

As a Chinese company with close to three-quarters of its sales generated from overseas markets, it is a worry that geopolitical tensions between China and other countries might affect the future performance of WuXi Biologics' international business. At the company's 1H 2021 earnings call in late-August 2021, WuXi Biologics emphasized that less than 3% of its total clients have requested to relocate their respective projects from Mainland China to Ireland (which the company also has facilities located there) thus far. The company also stressed that the majority of its clients have not expressed significant concerns about the potential issues associated with geopolitical tensions based on its observations.

Specifically, Europe has been the fastest growing market for WuXi Biologics in the recent interim period, where the company's revenue from the European market surged by +707% YoY from RMB123 million in 1H 2020 to RMB990 million in 1H 2021. Looking ahead, WuXi Biologics has guided for a continuation of the positive growth momentum for its European business in the near future, especially with regards to projects linked to COVID-19.

Nevertheless, if geopolitical tensions between China and any specific country escalate in the future, there is still always a risk of lower-than-expected revenue from foreign markets for the company.

Separately, WuXi Biologics still generated more than a quarter of its top line from Mainland China, in the first half of 2021, and there are policy risks in its home market which should not be ignored.

Based on a July 8, 2021 article published on the Fierce Pharma website, Chinese regulators issued new guidance two months ago which asked for "a patient-oriented approach to cancer drug R&D (Research & Development) and propose a requirement for incorporating standard-of-care treatments into clinical trials." Certain experts interviewed as part of the Fierce Pharma article noted that the new guidance could make it "more costly to run oncology drug trials" and "more difficult to win approval". In other words, the new policies could possibly lead to lower oncology drug R&D in China, which might be negative for WuXi Biologics.

Notably, WuXi Biologic's revenue growth for the Mainland Chinese market slowed from +75.1% YoY in FY 2020 to +42.3% YoY in 1H 2021. But the company has refuted claims that policy issues in China led to the revenue slowdown at its 1H 2021 results briefing. It clarified that the higher base in 1H 2020 due to a high number of pandemic-related project revenue was the main reason for the company's relatively slower YoY top line expansion in the first half of the year. More importantly, WuXi Biologics mentioned that it is maintaining its full-year FY 2021 revenue growth guidance of +65% or higher.

Moving forward, it is critical to continue tracking the growth in drug R&D in China to assess if the new policy guidelines in China had any negative effects on the industry. Also, it is hard to predict whether other new policies and regulations will be introduced in the future, and their potential impact on the biologics outsourcing market in China.

Spotlight On Sustainability Of Profitability Improvement

Another key downside risk for WuXi Biologics relates to weaker-than-expected future profitability.

WuXi Biologics' gross profit margin expanded by +11.6 percentage points from 40.5% in 1H 2020 to 52.1% in 1H 2021, which was a key driver of the company's +150% YoY jump in net profit attributable to shareholders over the same period. However, market consensus (based on S&P Capital IQ data) expects the company's gross profit margin for full-year FY 2021 to be lower at 47.8% and decline further to 47.0% in FY 2022.

WuXi Biologics' Production Capacity

Source: WuXi Biologics' 1H 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

As per the chart above, WuXi Biologic's production capacity is expected to increase significantly in the next couple of years, and this could lead to a decline in its gross profit margin in the interim, if future revenue growth and utilization rates do not grow fast enough. As such, WuXi Biologics could potentially disappoint the market in terms of earnings growth in the near future, assuming revenue growth and utilization rates turn out to be much lower than expected. As mentioned in the preceding section, the company's domestic and overseas businesses might be affected by policy risks and geopolitical tensions, respectively in the future.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values WuXi Biologics at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 140.5 times and 97.1 times, respectively according to the company's last traded share price of HK$119.80 as of September 9, 2021. Based on market consensus' financial estimates obtained from S&P Capital IQ, sell-side analysts expect WuXi Biologics to grow its top line by +72.0% and +47.9% in this fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively. Market consensus also sees the company achieving ROEs of 12.2% and 13.8% for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, respectively.

Peer Valuation Comparison For WuXi Biologics

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Metric Joinn Laboratories (China) Co.,Ltd. (OTCPK:JNNLY) (OTCPK:JOLCF) [6127:HK] 99.5 72.1 +44.1% +35.5% 7.1% 5.5% WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:WUXIF) (OTCPK:WUXAY) [2359:HK] 88.1 67.7 +38.9% +30.8% 13.4% 14.7% Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:PHBBF) [3759:HK] 83.2 60.8 +43.9% +29.7% 14.7% 17.3% Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd (OTCPK:HNGZY) [3347:HK] 69.8 61.3 +36.5% +31.0% 9.1% 9.1% Frontage Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FGHQF) (OTCPK:FTHCY) [1521:HK] 50.8 36.1 +43.8% +26.2% 8.6% 10.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

WuXi Biologics is valued by the market a significant premium to its Chinese peers based on forward P/E multiples. This is partly supported by the fact that WuXi Biologics has the highest forecasted revenue growth rates in the peer group. On the flip side, two of its peers, WuXi AppTec and Pharmaron Beijing, having higher expected ROEs than WuXi Biologics, and both of them trade at relatively lower P/E multiples. Also, as I highlighted earlier in this article, policy risks in China and geopolitical tensions between China and other countries are key risks for the sector, and could potentially lead to a valuation de-rating of WuXi Biologics and its peers in the future. As a result, I view a Neutral rating for Wuxi Biologics as appropriate.

The key risks for WuXi Biologics are a decrease in clients from the US and Europe assuming geopolitical tensions escalate going forward, lower-than-expected research & development expenditure for the Chinese bio-pharmaceutical industry as a result of changes in government policies, and weaker-than-expected profitability for the company in the future.