fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

About

Source: Company website

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCOR) is a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of proprietary recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular (CV) and central nervous system (CNS) diseases resulting from BAG3 gene mutations. The company was founded in 2013 by world renowned CV scientist Arthur Feldman, MD, PhD, who has a variety of published articles elucidating the role of BAG3 in disease states. His discovery of the genetic mutation that causes heart failure is documented in a documentary film "Nobody's Perfect." Dr. Feldman was later joined by Magdalene Cook, MD, who became President and CEO of the company in 2018. Renovacor is initially focusing on CV diseases with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (BAG3 DCM). The company recently reverse-recapitalized from a business combination with a SPAC and started trading on NYSE from 9/3/2021 under the symbols "RCOR" for the common stock and "RCOR.WS" for the warrants.

Pipeline

The company believes that BAG3 biology offers multiple opportunities with a diversified pipeline targeting CV and CNS diseases associated with abnormalities of BAG3 gene expression and function. "BAG3 protein is expressed predominantly in the heart, where it has multiple functions within the cell due to the presence of multiple protein binding sites. BAG3 protein has roles in maintenance of the sarcomeres, normalization of protein quality control, inhibition of programmed cell death, and responsiveness to adrenergic signals." Regulating major cell pathways in the heart, BAG3 plays a role in multiple critical myocardial cell functions. Normal cardiovascular function is dependent on the right levels of BAG3 protein. The Company believes gene replacement therapy offers unique potential to directly restore proper cellular function.

(Image source: company website)

Five patent families have been filed by the company to protect intellectual property (IP) including science for any route of delivery of BAG3; for BAG3 variants; and for BAG3 use in multiple diseases.

(Image source: company website)

The company's lead candidate is REN-001, an AAV based gene therapy targeting BAG3 DCM, a rare, monogenic, genetically driven form of heart failure. With a five-year survival rate of less than 50% and an average onset age of 38 years, there is high unmet medical need in addressing BAG3 DCM. BAG3 mutations are well-documented as the driver in DCM. DCM patients are haploinsufficient and produce low levels of native BAG3. The protein being native will not elicit immune response, hence the therapeutic payload is the human BAG3 gene. The candidate utilizes the non-integrative vector AAV9 capsid, which has demonstrated cardiac tropism and high transduction efficiency, and is validated in currently approved therapies e.g., Zolgensma. The candidate in the lead program will be administered via intracoronary retrograde (ICr) infusion, which allows lower total dose, and reduces potential for vector toxicity. Research is also underway for intravenous (IV) administration.

The company's BAG3 gene therapy has been tested in multiple preclinical models.

REN-001 improved cardiac function in haploinsufficiency DCM mice, with no observed deleterious effects. (Image source)

REN-001 restored normal EF phenotype in post-MI mice, and demonstrated improved EF function in a pig post-MI model. (Image source)

The company expects to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for REN-001 in BAG3 DCM in mid-2022, and initiate a phase I/II clinical trial shortly thereafter. There are currently no targeted therapies for BAG3-associated DCM patients. The candidate has the potential to address approximately 70,000 patients with familial BAG3 DCM in the U.S. and E.E.A., and the potential for orphan and fast track designations.

(Image source: company website)

Financials

Renovacor's market capitalization is $83.32 million at last close price of $9.16. The company's stock has moved between $7.49 and $11.12 since commencement of trade on the NYSE from 9/3/2021, following reverse-recapitalization from a business combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (CHAQ). The business combination provided gross proceeds of approximately $95.1 million, which together with the company's cash balance of $0.304 million as of 6/30/2021, is expected to provide a cash run through 2023. The company anticipates cash run extension into 1H-2024 upon exercise of CHAQ public warrants. (Reference: company presentation of September 2021).

While Dr. Arthur Feldman is a founder and director of Renovacor with equity interest, Temple University, where he is the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Medicine, has significant financial interests in the technology licensed to the company.

Risks

The company is an "emerging growth company," and a "non-accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company," hence may take advantage of certain reporting exemptions and reduced disclosure obligations.

The company is in a preclinical stage and patent filings are in pending status. It may take several years before the company can commercialize its operations or derive benefit from IP licensing.

Bottom line

Renovacor has developed and expanded upon significant research and IP covering the BAG3 gene and protein that positions the company to be a leader in the field of cardiac gene therapy. Renovacor has just entered the public investment space with decent potential in the CV and CNS space. We will revisit the company in 2Q-2022 before the anticipated IND submission of the lead candidate.