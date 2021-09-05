borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss some macro-themes that I think are important to consider as investors plan ahead for the end of 2021, and the beginning of 2022. While I recently wrote a piece that touched on some strategies that I think will bode well for the new year, I want this piece to focus on some of the underlying risks/headwinds facing the broader market - especially equities, but the risks can be relevant to bonds as well.

Now, this review is not meant to suggest a massive correction is coming, but I do anticipate at least some weakness before the year is out. The current string of gains seems too much, too consistently in my view, making a reversal all the more likely. Further, there are some very legitimate reasons for volatility, if we look at some of the upcoming headwinds on the global, and U.S., economy.

Of course, we have the obvious ones - such as the Covid-19 Delta variant, among other new variants that keep popping up. Others are already making headlines, such as debate over the trillion dollar infrastructure bill being considered in Congress as we speak. With President Biden's approval rating touching new lows, this could cast some doubt on the likelihood of this passing. Other issues to consider are not making headlines now, but I believe they will soon. In particular I am concerned about the debt ceiling debate that is sure to hit headlines when Congress resumes its sessions. In the past, the reluctance to raise the debt ceiling without a fight have led to market sell-offs, and I expect a similar occurrence as Republican resistance is probably going to be high. I expect this to spill over from the fight over infrastructure bill, and for Republican leaders to take advantage of Biden's sudden drop in popularity.

Finally, two other areas of concern I have are higher taxes and low labor force participation. The first one is something I expect to see on docket for 2022, as the Democrats and President Biden have called for higher taxes during the campaign trail. Waiting until after the mid-terms will probably be too late, so I expect a push for this in early 2022. The second point concerns the broader health of the economy in America. With fewer Americans working, we have a less productive citizenry. This could put a damper on consumer spending, especially once stimulus from Covid-19 dries up, and that could stifle one of the big drivers of market gains, especially for discretionary stocks.

What Goes Up Must Come Down, Right? Maybe

To begin, I want to touch on the why behind why we should consider some factors that may push stocks lower. While it may sound counter-intuitive, the market's steady rise has got me feeling concerned about a potential correction. Yes, the bullish behavior in stocks is certainly a good thing, and it could certainly continue for the foreseeable future but, as investors, we have to plan for the opposite scenario as well.

To understand my concern, let us look at how we got here. For the past seven months, U.S. stocks have posted almost uninterrupted gains, as measured by all three of the major indices:

Source: Google Finance

As you can see, except for the Nasdaq's blip in April and May, stocks have been on a tremendous run. In fact, going in to 2021, many pundits thought we would be lucky to see double-digit returns. Now, with four months in the year to go, we are sitting near a 23% return for the S&P 500 - pretty amazing stuff.

That is the good news. The future outlook is a bit more mixed. Fortunately, there is a precedent for stocks to keep rising almost seven positive months in a row. The bad news is, there is also a precedent for stocks to fall after such an occurrence. Over time, the gains following a similar win streak have been uneven, but most recently stocks have seen little or no gains. While 2017 saw strong gains following a seven month win streak, the instances preceding it in the prior two decades show an almost even split of winners and losers:

Source: Yahoo Finance

For me, this is something to keep in mind. The market's run has been incredible, and history suggests further gains are possible. But the likelihood of more gains is ambiguous, it seems very likely if we consider market periods back in the 50's and 80's. From 1991 on, we see only a few years of meaningful gains are a seven-month stretch. Of course, history does not always repeat, but it does indicate the probability of continuous gains beyond seven months is nowhere near a certainty.

Covid Issues Remain

My next point is a fairly obvious one, but it is very significant so I want to at least highlight it. The fact is, the world is not over Covid-19, with the Delta variant being very troublesome in the U.S., and other variants are already picking up around the globe. After it looked like we had turned a bit of a corner as vaccination rates picked up in North America, Asia, and Europe, we have seen a surge of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, in many of the world's largest economies, including our own.

This has many important impacts, none of which have really permeated equity prices - yet. Of course, there are health concerns, and fears of a pandemic can cause volatility on the market. We know this from 2020, although stock markets have been very resilient since then. The next is continued global supply-chain issues, which are indeed starting to flare up again. This has a couple of important implications. A supply choke can exacerbate the rising inflation we are already seeing across the globe. This could stifle some business investment and consumer demand, and also prove that inflation will be more than transitory. Aside from having an impact on the investment and consumer climate, this will put to the test central banks willingness to keep the stimulus flowing and rates at artificial lows.

My takeaway here is that the goal for making Covid-19 a memory in 2021 wound up being a far-fetched one. Despite vaccination rates climbing, there has been a spike in new cases and deaths around the world:

Source: BBC

This puts in to question how soon it will be before we return to a "normal", even if it is a new normal of a more remote, work-from-home, on-demand delivery normal. Rising cases and deaths will certainly pressure consumer discretionary sectors like tourism, airlines, hotels, restaurants, etc. Beyond that, supply chain issues will remain top of mind, and that could result in higher prices, causing further imbalances in the global economy. Unfortunately, this reality is likely to remain in focus for at least the beginning of 2022, so investors need to factor that in to their investment decisions.

Infrastructure Plan, Debt Ceiling Arguments On The Horizon

I will now turn to the political environment, which, most Americans can probably agree, is not the most healthy right now. The country seems very divided, and a 50-50 Senate split sets up for some intense debates on important legislation. I view this very critically, with an eye on mid-term elections coming up in just over a year. Ultimately, the President and the Democrats in Congress are going to want to point to impressive legislative wins to convince voters they deserve to keep their majority. Republicans, on the other hand, will want to use President Biden's struggling poll numbers against him, and block significant reforms for both ideological and practical purposes. If they can prevent legislative wins by the other side of the aisle, they can use that to their advantage during the upcoming voting season.

So, why is this important? For two reasons, in my view, both of which I think the market is discounting. First, the federal debt ceiling is going to be hit soon, and the government does not seem quite prepared to meet this challenge. Further, I don't believe investors are anticipating any negative reaction from the debates to come over raising the ceiling. This is critical, because the debt ceiling is going to be reached sometime this fall, according to the Congressional Budget Office, as shown below:

Source: Congressional Budget Office

To understand why this is a potential problem, let us think back a decade ago when a similar issue arose. Specifically, in August of 2011, the issue of raising the debt ceiling was front and center. This was during the Obama years, when Republicans controlled Congress - similar to now, when we have a Democratic president and a heavy Republican influence in the Senate. At that time, it took days to reach an agreement, as Republicans demanded concessions to spending in order to compromise on raising the debt limit, while Democrats insisted on including tax increases in the package. This debate went on for a while, and despite the end result being a raising of the debt ceiling, the market saw an extreme level of volatility in a short time period.

In fact, the major indices moved 3-4% in three sessions in a row, and pushed the volatility index to levels well above the average for that time period:

Source: St. Louis Fed

What this is telling me is that, if a debt ceiling debate ranges, we are in for a serious uptick in volatility. There is historical precedent for this, given what happened a decade ago. Looking at our current environment, the political setup is very similar, so it would not be a wild stretch of imagination to predict a similar result.

Beyond the debt ceiling, a second point is that the market has fully anticipated the passing of an incredibly large "infrastructure" bill, valued above $3 trillion at the current moment. This is expected to be a boon to markets, driving government spending in a number of critical, and discretionary, areas. However, this past week there was a wrench in the plan, with a key Democratic Senator objecting to a swift passage of the bill in its current form, according to an excerpt reported by Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

On this news, the market barely moved, simply not taking this development seriously. While Senator Manchin may just be posturing to extract some local demands for his constituency, the fact is he is now on record of supporting a smaller package than what has been proposed. If that becomes a thorn in the side of getting this package passed, the impact on the market could be larger than expected, since its passing seems to be baked in to current equity prices.

Labor Force Growing Again, But Too Slowly

Another point to keep in mind is the shrinking U.S. labor force participation. This is not surprising, as there were millions of jobs lost during the onset of the pandemic. The challenge has been getting people back to work, and that recovery has been a struggle. Of course, there are a number of reasons for this. Many older workers elected to simply retire, stimulus payments have been very generous (decreasing the incentive to work), and many jobs have simply not returned yet. As a result, the labor force participation rate sits well below pre-pandemic levels:

Source: Morgan Stanley

Going forward, this will remain a drag on the economy for quite a while, in my view. The impact on the stock market as of yet has been muted, but this has been moderated by stimulus programs. Once those end, or at least diminished (such as an end to "enhanced" benefits), the historically low number of active workers should ripple in to the market. At particular risk would be discretionary sectors, as consumers have less to spend.

Of course, benefits ending could spur millions of people to seek employment and re-enter the workforce. That would be the ideal scenario, and there are plenty of "help wanted" signs out there to justify at least some of this re-entry. However, at this point, we won't know how this scenario will ultimately play out, so for the time being we have to view this metric as a headwind.

Taxes - Going Up?

My final point is another development I also think the markets are discounting. Specifically, this relates to higher taxes, especially on wealthier individuals. These are people who, as it happens, are very likely to be active market participants. As a result, tax implications for this segment can often have a disproportionate impact on the market as a whole. Ever since 2021 started, I have had higher taxes on my mind, but actual Congressional action on it has been almost non-existent. Yet, I still fully expect to see adjustments to personal tax rates at some point in 2022, before the midterm elections. Raising taxes, especially reversing some of the cuts from the previous administration, has been a stated priority of the current administration. In fact, according to a report from Charles Schwab, the proposals on the table, or at least being considered, are as follows:

Source: Charles Schwab

I have written on this possibility a lot over the past year, and suffice to say the market's reaction is expected to be mixed. There are instances where higher taxes had little impact on the indices, especially when economic times were generally good. But there are other examples of markets taking a hit, so we have to be careful how we plan for this. My biggest concern is that there is not enough discussion around how realistic certain aspects of tax changes are, and the market does not seem to care one way or another at the moment. This makes me nervous, and will be a macro-trend I scrutinize closely over the next six months.

Bottom-line

Markets have a bullish bias, especially over the long term. This means, even when we see headwinds, staying the course, being diversified, and avoiding the urge to panic are the ultimate winning plays. However, that does not mean we cannot use market signals to anticipate at least some form of correction, and plan accordingly. When I get concerned about frothiness in the market, I shift some assets to dividend-paying stocks, cash, muni bonds, and gold and silver, with a focus to add to these sectors on down days. For the time being, that is exactly what I am doing, and I will continue to as long as these headwinds remain relevant, and under the radar. Hopefully, this review gives readers some thoughts to consider - whether it is risks they have not yet considered, or just need some reminding of - heading in to the new year.