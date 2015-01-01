Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Despite a track record of strong revenue growth, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QRTEA) is still trading below its 2015 high. As such, E-commerce behemoths like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) outpaced its growth and consumed a substantial portion of the total market. This leaves QRTEA with significant room for improvement and crucial work to do to cope-up with its competition. QRTEA is having significant difficulty meeting its current long-term debt obligations with its available free cash flow. According to my estimate, dilution from a future secondary offering will assist QRTEA in normalizing its extraordinarily low valuation. According to street estimates, QRTEA's average fair price is $16.0, implying a 34% upside potential.

Business Overview

QRTEA is an online retailer that markets and sells a diverse range of consumer goods. It operates through three divisions: QVC, Zulily, and Corporate, as well as other segments that consolidate Cornerstone and various cost and equity-based investments, including their green energy investments. Their QVC segment includes QxH and QVC International, which are focused in the US and international markets, respectively.

Q2 Overview

QRTEA generated a total revenue of $3,504 million in Q2, up 2% from $3,422 million in the same quarter last year and up 5% quarter over quarter. This shows exceptional growth despite the challenging comparisons due to the pandemic boost. Its gross profit totaled $1,264 million, up 4.90 percent year over year and 11% quarter over quarter- giving it a positive bottom line for its second quarter amounting to $222 million, up 1% from $220 million in the same quarter last year and up 8% quarter over quarter.

Investigating its EBITDA revealed very positive results of $562 million, up 2.37 percent from $549 million in the same quarter last year and up 12 percent quarter over quarter. QRTEA delivered a strong second quarter performance, and investors can expect a continuation as management continues to execute on its value-adding strategies. For instance, QRTEA launched a streaming service on Comcast Cable and on its broadband-only services in June. This improved its services by providing a more interactive experience that includes the ability to make purchases directly from the app using a remote control, which is currently available on Comcast, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

Despite its strong financial performance, the company's balance sheet is in some trouble.

QRTEA increased its cash and cash equivalents to $950 million, up from $806 million last year. QRTEA improved its efficiency by reducing its cash conversion cycle to 42 days from 51 days last year. As a result, the company maintained a positive working capital position of $25 million and increased its current ratio to 1.01, up from 0.97 the previous year. At first glance, improved liquidity appears to be the case, but upon closer examination, its free cash flow of $372 million will not be sufficient to fund its current obligations from its long-term debt of $1,922 million.

In my opinion, QRTEA is capable of conducting a secondary offering that will enable the company to acquire additional assets through its cash while increasing its equity. This will help QRTEA to balance out its extraordinarily low valuation. QRTEA continues to repurchase its own stock, increasing shareholder value, but the stock is so cheap that it may scare away some investors at first glance. In effect, QRTEA's book value is constantly declining.

Low Valuation

Despite its extremely low valuation, QRTEA remains a solid company in my opinion. By diluting its outstanding shares by 50%, the company's P/E ratio will increase to 4.41x and remain relatively inexpensive in comparison to its peers. Following the consecutive sale of some of its retail brands and reorganization in 2018, it is time for QRTEA to make a significant addition in their business model. A catalyst that will persuade me to fully commit with this stock. Going back, the relative valuation and even its discounted FCF implied a more than 100 percent upside that turned out to be too good to be true based on the current competition between online retailers.

The image above represents the average street price estimate, which I believe is a more conservative and logical price for QRTEA given current market sentiment.

Price Action: Pullback, and Potential MACD Bullish Crossover

With the potential liquidity risk and current market sentiment, QRTEA is logical to test its November 2020 breakout point. I plotted three key levels at which I believe the price may retest and consolidate before achieving the street's fair price. Additionally, its MACD indicator indicates a possible bullish crossover during today's consolidation, which could result in a bullish price action.

Final Key Takeaway

Like other companies, QRTEA is facing inflationary pressure and inventory shortages as a result of the pandemic's uncertainty. A more competitive environment may limit QRTEA's ability to make significant and sustained growth. Despite the risk, I believe QRTEA is not in serious trouble and is currently extremely undervalued.

In the event of another lockdown or on the contrary, a full recovery of the economy from the pandemic, QRTEA has a well-balanced portfolio to offer. QRTEA still has a strong second quarter. A stock worth monitoring.