How will tobacco consumption evolve over the coming years?

Given that the demand for tobacco is so sticky, future consumption depends significantly on the number of smokers today. Hence, we believe that tobacco consumption over the coming years will be determined to a large extent by the influence of Covid-19 and lockdowns on smoking habits.

Science has now given us the answer. Studies all over the world have documented how many people started smoking, whether smokers increased or decreased consumption, and how many smokers quit.

And boy, the results are not looking good for the cigarette market.

Study results

We summarize the findings of 7 major published studies that have estimated at least 2 numbers: has smoking increased or decreased during lockdowns, and how many smokers have quit. Most studies also include numbers on how many people have started smoking.

Half the smokers smoked more, while a quarter smoked less during the lockdowns.

6.5% quit smoking - however, 6.1% of smokers started smoking during the lockdown. This means that there net only 0.4% of smokers have quit during the lockdowns.

28% of smokers reported increasing their cigarette use during the pandemic, while 15% reported a decrease.

The most common reasons for increased use were increased stress, more time at home, and boredom while quarantined. The most common reasons for reduced use were health concerns and more time around non-smokers (including children).

6.9% of smokers did not smoke prior to the lockdowns. 9.6% of smokers quit during the lockdown. Net, there are 2.7% fewer smokers.

USA (776 cigar smokers)

46% attempted to quit during the (first) lockdown, 41% increased consumption.

Out of the smoking participants, 45.8% smoked more and 9.0% smoked less.

9.9% of the smokers quit during the lockdown, while 4.4% of smokers started smoking during the lockdown. The group of smokers thus dropped by 5.5%.

15.9% of smokers reported increased tobacco use during the COVID-19 pandemic and all others had no change in their tobacco use patterns.

4.5% of smokers quit. 2.5% of smokers reported having started smoking during the lockdowns. The net change is, thus, a 2% drop in the number of smokers.

The study also provides insight into what we can expect once Covid-19 has been contained (if ever): "smokers on average significantly reduced the number of cigarettes they consumed daily after the nationwide outbreak had been contained."

Japan (5,120 adults, all smokers)

We found 32.1% increased the number of cigarettes smoked and 11.9% quit smoking.

No numbers for new smokers were given. However, basing on the above studies, this number should be between 3 and 7%. Hence, In Japan, the group of smokers has dropped by 5-9%.

Conclusion & implications

We can draw 3 conclusions from these studies:

1. Smoking has increased A LOT among smokers during lockdowns. Increased stress and boredom are the most often cited reasons.

2. Now that lockdown restrictions are being lifted and people get back their jobs, boredom and stress levels should drop. Hence, smoking consumption among smokers should do so as well. Indeed, the Chinese study shows that once lockdowns end, smoking consumption goes back to the old levels.

3. More people have quit smoking than people have started. In Germany (-5.5%) and Japan (-7% (estimate)), the drop is steepest. Belgium (-0.6%) holds its ground best, while Pennsylvania (-2.7%) and China (-2%) lay somewhere in the middle. Taking the average of these outcomes, there should be around 3-5% fewer smokers post-Covid-19 than prior Covid-19.

Implications for cigarette manufacturers

In 2020, and 2021, tobacco consumption is likely to have been boosted by anxiety and boredom induced by the lockdowns. As lockdowns are lifted, this "boost" to consumption should evade, as recent studies prove. What is left will be a smaller group of smokers. We expect the global number of smokers to have decreased by 3 to 5% as a result of smokers quitting during the lockdowns. This effect was masked for now due to increased consumption per smoker, which is due to come down in the coming months and years.

This is problematic for cigarette producers that have a more rosy outlook than they seemingly should have. BTI (BTI), for example, indicated to have experienced a 2.5% revenue headwind in 2020 as a result of Covid-19. Following the above studies, we would be careful interpreting this. We believe that rather than a 2.5% headwind in 2020, a 3-5% headwind is to come in the second half of 2021 and over 2022.

Indeed, BTI reported a 0.8% drop in revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020. If Covid-19 would have had a non-recurring negative impact in 2020, revenue should have recovered in 2021. Yet, it has worsened. We believe this is just the start.

Tobacco investors should be wary if this. Sure, valuations have hit rock-bottom. But getting out now to get back in later, when other investors realize that the market has shrunk much more than expected, might not be unwise.

