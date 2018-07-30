kckate16/iStock via Getty Images

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) (the "company" or "Northwest Pipe") is a pure play on the U.S. water infrastructure market with its focus on steel pressure pipe and precast concrete pipe. Wall Street loves a good story-line and Northwest Pipe Company delivers with its clearly articulated strategy to grow through acquisitions. The company executed two acquisitions during the past few years and they are actively searching for another deal. With a market capitalization of only $255 million, NWPX is a small cap stock with limited analyst and institutional investor coverage. This may explain why the stock market hasn't rewarded the company's progress towards their growth strategy. If Northwest Pipe completes another acquisition in the near future, that may be the catalyst for strong growth as Wall Street discovers this company. This article will provide background information about Northwest Pipe and explain the recent history of acquisitions and the potential future deals.

Background information and acquisition growth strategy

Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel pressure pipe for the water infrastructure market in the United States. The company also produces high quality precast and reinforced concrete products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and serves the United States through ten manufacturing facilities including one facility in Mexico. Northwest Pipe was founded in 1966 and has more than 50 years of experience in the water and wastewater infrastructure industry. (May 2021 investor presentation).

The company estimates the size of the steel pressure pipe market as $450-600 million per year in the United States and the company's market share is approximately 50% given its 2020 revenues of $242 million (May 2021 investor presentation slide 4). The company estimates the concrete pipe market as $3.5-5.0 billion per year in the United States and Northwest Pipe has 1% market share based on 2020 revenues of $44 million (May 2021 investor presentation - slide 4).

Sometimes it is difficult to discern a company's strategic direction. This is not the case with Northwest Pipe. According to slide 9 of the 2021 annual shareholder meeting presentation (2021 shareholder meeting presentation), the company's growth strategy is:

1. "Growth in the precast concrete related market through expansion or acquisitions

2. Maximize the steel pressure pipe water transmission business by being opportunistic with the limited but identified potential acquisition opportunities, while making significant progress through cost reduction measures and Lean manufacturing to drive further efficiencies."

These are clear objectives. With 50% market share, the company has a strong position in the steel pressure pipe market. The company is maximizing the potential of this business, however, they are pursuing market share growth in the much larger precast concrete market for water infrastructure. This initiative is in its early stages as they only entered the precast concrete market in January 2020 with the acquisition of Geneva Pipe. There is significant runway for expansion in the concrete market. Management also acknowledged that there are "limited but identified potential acquisition opportunities" in the steel pressure pipe market. This was evidenced by the 2018 acquisition of Ameron which is further discussed below. The entire strategic direction of the company is not focused solely on acquisitions, however, it is clear that this is the primary driver of management's strategy. One can see the fundamental role of deals in the company's recent history.

Recent history of acquisitions

Aside from the acquisition of Permalok Corporation on December 30, 2013 for $15.7 million (12-31-13 10-K filed 3-17-14), the company had not acquired a water-related business going back at least to 2005 (per review of historical 10-K filings at SEC.gov). On July 27, 2018, Northwest Pipe acquired Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC ("Ameron") for approximately $38 million (July 30, 2018 press release). Ameron is a major supplier of engineered welded steel pressure pipe as well as reinforced concrete pipe. The company had manufacturing facilities in California and Mexico. Ameron had sales of $57 million in 2017. The 2019 10-K noted that Ameron "contributed $55.4 million and $30.2 million in net sales in 2019 and 2018, respectively." (12-31-19 10-K). This indicates that the business was fairly stable after the acquisition. This is notable because the company recorded a bargain purchase gain of $20 million on the acquisition of Ameron (footnote 3 - 2020 10-K). A bargain purchase is rare under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. This happens when the net assets purchased in a business acquisition are greater than the total purchase consideration. The difference is recorded as a gain in the income statement. US GAAP requires that companies disclose an explanation for a bargain purchase in their financial statements. Northwest Pipe stated the following in footnote 3 of the 2020 10-K, "The Company believes the seller was motivated to complete the transaction as part of an overall repositioning of its business." (footnote 3 - 2020 10-K). Given the bargain purchase, further analysis of the transaction would help investors understand how management is executing their growth strategy.

Ameron was acquired from National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV), a large multi-billion dollar company primarily focused on serving the oil exploration industry. (July 2018 press release). The press release specifically states that Ameron was "formerly a part of National Oilwell Varco, Inc." This language may be a bit ambiguous, so it helps to dive deeper into the contract and SEC filings. Per review of the NOV 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018, there is no mention of the Ameron sale to Northwest Pipe. This may be because the $38 million sale price isn't material to a company with 2018 revenues of $8.5 billion. (2018 10-K - NOV). It is possible, however, to see the ultimate seller as NOV. Exhibit 2.1 to the Northwest Pipe 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020 is the July 27, 2018 acquisition agreement for Ameron. Article VII of the agreement states that communications to the seller should be directed to: "Ameron International Corporation c/o National Oilwell Varco, L.P., attention: general counsel." (Exhibit 2.1 - NWPX 10-K Y/E 12/31/20). This contractual clause helps corroborate the Northwest Pipe press release disclosure that NOV was the seller of Ameron to Northwest Pipe. This is significant to understand the context of the bargain purchase gain. Northwest Pipe acquired this business from a multi-billion dollar company that sold a non-core asset to focus on its main business of serving the oil production industry.

The bargain purchase may cause investors to wonder whether this business was profitable and how it performed subsequent to acquisition by Northwest Pipe. Conventional wisdom would say that sometimes "you get what you pay for" and a bargain purchase could mean that the asset was somehow weak or declining. Due to the size of the acquisition in relation to Northwest Pipe, the company was required to file audited financial statements of Ameron with the SEC. These audited financial statements show the business performance up to June 30, 2018 preceding the acquisition date. It is relevant to note that the business had positive cash flows from operations of approximately $5.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2017 and $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (Ameron audited financial statements - 10/11/18 8-K/A). Capital expenditures were less than $400k in both periods, so the business had substantial free cash flow relative to the purchase price of $38 million. If the business generated this free cash flow prior to the sale when it was a non-core asset of a multi-billion dollar company, then it probably performed the same or better in the hands of Northwest Pipe whose main focus is the water pipe industry. The 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 states that Ameron contributed $30.2 million to the company's net sales in 2018 and "it is impracticable to determine the effect on net income as a substantial portion of Ameron has been integrated into the company's ongoing operations." (footnote 3 2018 10-K). However, the 2019 10-K notes the increased gross profit as "primarily due to increased production volume coupled with the addition of the Ameron operations." (2019 10-K MD&A). It is also notable that the Q3 2018 10-Q stated that Ameron had an operating loss of $0.7 million on sales of $11.1 million in the period from the acquisition date to September 30, 2018. (Q3 10-Q 2018 - footnote 2) This operating loss included transaction costs of $1.9 million, so Ameron had an operating profit in the period immediately subsequent to acquisition. Management stated that "Ameron has been accretive to Northwest Pipe's income for the third and fourth quarters" on the 2018 year-end earnings release call on March 13, 2019 (Seeking Alpha earnings call transcript March 13, 2019). Fast forwarding to the one-year anniversary of the Ameron acquisition and Robin Gantt, Northwest Pipe CFO, stated on the August 9, 2019 earnings conference call, "they are absolutely accretive to the bottom line." (Seeking Alpha earnings transcript August 9, 2019). By piecing together the disclosures and anecdotes above, investors can see that Ameron was a stable and profitable business for Northwest Pipe which was purchased at discount to its net asset value. Kudos to Northwest Pipe for executing this bargain purchase in their first acquisition in many years. Approximately eighteen months later, the story continues with another acquisition right as the global Covid-19 pandemic was starting.

Geneva Pipe Company was acquired in January 2020 for $49.4 million. This privately held company was based in Utah with three plants in Orem, St George and Salt Lake City, Utah. (February 3, 2020 press release). With 140 employees, the company had revenues of approximately $49 million in 2019. Geneva manufactures concrete pipe and a full line of precast concrete products including storm drains and manholes, catch basins, and other related products. This acquisition expanded Northwest Pipe into precast concrete and the stormwater and wastewater markets. The 2020 10-K noted that Geneva contributed $44.2 million of revenues for the year after the acquisition date of January 31, 2020. (12-31-20 10-K ). When one considers the pro forma disclosure in footnote 3 of the 2020 10-K (see link above), Geneva had revenues of $3.59 million in January 2020 (before the acquisition). This means that Geneva had total 2020 revenues of $47.79 million or a decline of approximately 2.5% from 2019 which is very strong performance given the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic. Geneva appears to have very solid performance thus far in 2021. Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States require companies to disclose information about their revenue recognition. Footnote 15 of the 2020 10-k states that point in time revenue was $44.2 million for the year. The company's revenue recognition accounting policy notes that point in time revenue is water infrastructure concrete pipe and precast concrete products. This definition matches the Geneva business (which represented new products for the company) and the point in time revenue amount for 2020 matched the MD&A disclosure noted above for Geneva revenue. As such, it appears that the point in time revenue disclosures represent the Geneva business at the present time. The Q2 10-Q (6-30-21 10-Q) shows that point in time revenue increased to $15.1 million in Q2 2021 versus $12.3 million in the prior year which represents growth of 23%. When one adjusts the six month point in time revenue to include the pre-acquisition period in the prior year, then this revenue increased 14% to $27.3 million in 2021 versus $23.6 million in the prior year (see 6-30-21 10-Q linked above). Geneva appears to be the second successful deal for Northwest Pipe in an 18-month period of time. Nineteen months after the Geneva acquisition, investors are wondering about the company's next step.

Potential future acquisitions

As of early September 2021, Northwest Pipe appears likely to complete another acquisition in the near future. This viewpoint is supported by the following observations.

1. The company has the financial resources to complete an acquisition. Northwest Pipe had no long-term debt at June 30, 2021 and borrowing capacity of $100 million under its credit agreement through June 30, 2024. (Q2 2021 earnings press release). The company amended its borrowing facility on June 30, 2021 to expand its borrowing capacity. Despite spending nearly $90 million on two acquisitions during the past several years, the company repaid the debt associated with these acquisitions and has the financial wherewithal to pursue another acquisition. Many companies increase their debt when pursuing growth through acquisitions. Companies also fund acquisitions through selling equity which dilutes the existing shareholders. Some companies grow by adding both debt and dilutive equity offerings. Northwest Pipe completed the two recent acquisitions with debt that has been fully repaid as of June 30, 2021. This puts the company in a position of financial strength at the present because they have the full available credit of the Northwest Pipe business to pursue future acquisitions.

2. Nineteen months have passed since the Geneva acquisition on January 31, 2020. The Geneva acquisition was approximately 18 months after the Ameron acquisition in July 2018. Given this historical experience, it makes sense that management has integrated the deal and is ready for another transaction.

3. There was significant discussion of potential acquisitions on the company's Q2 earnings call on August 4, 2021 (Q2 2021 earnings call transcript from Seeking Alpha).

During the Q&A session, Scott Montross, CEO, stated "there are a significant amount of potential deals out there." In the same response, he stated " And as we've said before, our strategic growth plan is really centered on the precast and precast-related markets and we see the possibilities out there."

Scott went on to answer several additional questions about potential future acquisitions. He talked about geography, types of businesses and the current valuations of different sized acquisition targets.

Northwest Pipe has a clearly articulated growth strategy through acquisitions and a history of completed two deals in the past several years. The company has the financial resources to complete a deal and management has stated publicly that they are evaluating targets and working towards another acquisition. The stock has gradually moved higher from $20 around the Ameron acquisition announcement in July 2018 to a recent $25.82 at September 8, 2021. The stock has also rallied into the high $30s twice in the past few years only to fall back to the mid-$20s. It appears that the stock market does not appreciate the clear growth strategy being executed by management. Investors should keep in mind that Northwest Pipe is a relatively small company with a market capitalization of only $255 million with 9.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Q2 2021 10-Q). An investment in Northwest Pipe is a wager on management's growth strategy through acquisitions which appears to be on the verge of the third deal. However, investors should be patient because it may take time for Wall Street to notice the results given the small size of this business.