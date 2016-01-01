Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) is a company where the potential of the platform and optimism about the many potential applications is fundamental to the valuation of the company. Ascendis Pharma has developed what they call "TransCon" technology. This nomenclature stands for transient conjugation- where a drug is transiently covalently bonded to a carrier using a linker. Ascendis Pharma has an adaptable platform where drugs can be optimally delivered using a library of carriers and linkers to produce ideal drug release profiles. The optimized delivery can offer patients better efficacy, better convenience and potentially fewer side effects. Moreover, the technology has a wide range of applications including potential applications in difficult to treat cancers. For investors, using known drugs while optimizing their delivery, results in a lower risk pipeline than novel drug discovery. In the longer term, Ascendis Pharma has the ability to create a large portfolio of optimized drugs creating significant value for shareholders.

Ascendis Pharma's platform has a great deal of flexibility because the company has patents on a wide range of linkers and carriers which allow for administration ranging from daily to every six months. Delivery using the TransCon technology can be systemically via a self-administered subcutaneous injection device or locally administered by a physician to target tissues such as tumors. Moreover, antibodies, proteins, peptides and small molecules can all be delivered using Ascendis Pharma's technology. The prodrugs are new chemical entities and thus eligible for composition of matter patents to protect the company's investments.

TransCon hGH

The first applications of this technology have been in the endocrinology space. Ascendis Pharma has three later stage programs targeting rare endocrine diseases. The most advanced is in the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD). This is a rare disorder where insufficient growth hormone (GH) is secreted by the anterior pituitary gland. This condition can be congenital or acquired later in life from trauma, infection, radiation therapy, tumors or can be idiopathic. Childhood onset GHD is treated to prevent short stature, reduced bone strength and absent to delayed maturation. Adult-onset GHD can occur as a result of a pituitary tumor, trauma or can be idiopathic. Reduced energy levels, high levels of body fat, osteoporosis, muscle weakness, lipid abnormalities, insulin resistance and impaired cardiac function can occur in adults with growth hormone deficiency. Ascendis Pharma is targeting approval for both pediatric and adult patients with GHD.

Treatment with somatropin via daily injections is the standard treatment for GHD and there are multiple available products. TransCon hGH, which was developed by Ascendis Pharma contains a prodrug of somatropin, lonapegsomatropin, and is delivered via a proprietary once-weekly injector. As is true with many drugs, compliance with treatment limits efficacy and studies show that seven of ten patients do not adhere to their daily treatment regimen. The heiGHt Trial evaluated 161 children with GHD. Patients received either once-weekly TransCon hGH or daily Genotropin for one year. Patients treated with TransCon hGH grew 0.86 cm/year more (p=0.0088) and thus Ascendis Pharma demonstrated an excellent efficacy profile with a comparable safety and tolerability profile.

The FDA approved TransCon hGH (which will be marketed in the US under the brand name SKYTROFA) on Aug 25 demonstrating that the company is capable of successfully navigating the regulatory process which has been challenging for smaller biotech companies recently. This regulatory success is a significant derisking event as other approvals in the endocrinology space can likely follow a similar path as drug device combinations. An MAA was submitted to the EU for children with GHD and a decision is expected during Q4 2021. Currently, there are phase 3 trials ongoing in China and Japan and an additional worldwide trial for adults with growth hormone deficiency which would add an additional indication and increase the commercial opportunity if approved. Ascendis Pharma has formed VISEN Pharmaceuticals (and owns approximately 45 percent of VISEN) which will develop and market Ascendis Pharma's products in the greater China region.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and Opko Health are developing their own long acting formulation and filed a BLA with the FDA for children with GHD. Novo Nordisk's Sogroya which is also administered once weekly was approved by the FDA in 2020. Ascendis Pharma will have an advantage when marketing their product because the heiGHT trial showed SKYTROFA to be superior to daily administered hGH on annualized height velocity (AHV). Despite the label not containing any explicit claims about superiority over daily treatment, data contained in the product insert noted the .9 cm/year annualized height velocity difference supporting marketing it as a best in class weekly treatment. A launch is being planned and discussions with payers are ongoing.

Pricing for SKYTROFA has not been announced but premium pricing is expected. One risk for investors is that payers may not cover usage in a first line setting. The global growth hormone market is estimated to be $4B with $1.3B in the US. $700 million in sales were estimated to be in the pediatric indication domestically. Given this, SKYTROFA may not be a blockbuster but should provide some revenue as the rest of the pipeline advances. More importantly, it suggests the technology can produce more effective medicines and that Ascendis Pharma is capable of navigating the regulatory arena successfully.

TransCon PTH

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient or absent parathyroid hormone. This is a condition that develops as a negative sequela of thyroid surgery or can be caused by autoimmune disease or genetics. This hormone's function is to regulate calcium, phosphate and active vitamin D levels in the blood and regulate bone turnover. Painful muscle cramps and spasms, pins and needles sensations, irritability, anxiety, depression, impaired cognition, dental issues, seizures, fatigue and difficulty breathing are a few of the myriad of symptoms patients with hypoparathyroidism experience. Patients are at risk of serious complications such as cataracts, kidney failure and heart arrhythmias.

The cause of symptoms is due to the low levels of serum calcium and the severity of symptoms correlates with levels. Supplementation of calcium and vitamin D (calcitriol) are first line standard of care treatments. In some cases, Natpara which is recombinant human parathyroid hormone can be added to the standard treatments. It can be injected daily and there is data out to 60 months supporting efficacy and safety. However, there is a warning that mouse studies indicate a risk of osteosarcoma.

The standard of care can be associated with adverse effects including calcifications in the kidneys and difficulty titrating dosages is common. Replacement of parathyroid hormone offers potential benefits including improved quality of life, reduced or elimination of vitamin D and oral calcium supplementation and improved bone turnover marker profiles.

Ascendis Pharma developed TransCon PTH which contains a long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone. In May, Ascendis Pharma released 58 week open label extension data from the PaTH Forward Open Label extension study. 91 percent of patients were able to discontinue vitamin D and calcium. Additionally, TransCon PTH treated patients bone markers trended toward normal. Treated patients did not experience hyper/hypocalcemia adverse events leading to ER/urgent care visit and/or hospitalization and quality of life measures improved. Better outcomes is a differentiator which may result in broader uptake and insurance coverage. Eighty four week data from the Ph 3 trial will be available in Q4.

It is estimated that approximately 70,000 people in the US and 250,000 people in the EU have been diagnosed with hypoparathyroidism. Natpara sales are $230 million a year currently but as noted, it is not a stand-alone treatment or the first line standard of care. EnteraBio is developing an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone but early studies suggest it would likely be an adjunct to the standard of care rather than a replacement.

As treatment standards evolve, TransCon PTH may become positioned as the standard of care but long term data will likely be required and treatment guidelines would need to be changed. Data from the 84 week PaTh Forward study should be available in Q4 which will give more clarity as to where TransCon PTH fits into the treatment paradigm. Given this uncertainty, it is difficult to estimate peak sales.

TransCon CNP

Achondroplasia (ACH) is the most common form of dwarfism and is caused by a genetic mutation. Currently there are no disease modifying therapies approved in the US. CNP (C-type natriuretic peptide) is a peptide which has the potential to counteract the growth-inhibiting effects of this mutation but delivery difficulties have hindered its development.

The TransCon technology enables the short half-life of CNP to be extended and patients only require an injection weekly. A phase 2 efficacy study is underway which has enrolled 60 subjects and will be testing various doses vs placebo with a primary endpoint of height velocity at 1 year. Biomarin has a later stage competing product, vosoritide, (CNP) which must be injected daily that has shown a 1.57 cm per year average growth velocity increase over placebo. (Treatment is suggested to be from age 2 to age 13-17) Biomarin has a PDUFA date in November and will expect a final decision in the EU in Q3. Furthermore, BridgeBio Pharma's infigratinib and Pfizer's recifercept are also in clinical trials to treat achondroplasia.

There are concerns that reimbursement may be contingent on data showing that preventing other complications of the disease such as spinal stenosis, breathing and hearing issues can also achieve through treatment. Achondroplasia is a rare disease estimated to occur in only 1 in 25,000 births offering a small pool of patients requiring treatment. Given the lack of clarity on how the TransCon CNP data will compare to competitor data and what the reimbursement rates will be, it is unclear what peak sales figures can be anticipated. In Q4, additional data from a Phase 2 study will become available and the product profile of TransCon CNP vs. competitors such as Biomarin will be clearer.

Oncology

The goal of the oncology program is to utilize the TransCon Technology to deliver sustained drug levels in tumors. One of the limitations of intratumoral delivery is the short exposure time. Slow release delivery is designed to allow prolonged, constant exposure to tumor tissue and draining lymph nodes for up to several weeks while limiting systemic exposure and allowing for less frequent injections.

According to Ascendis Pharma, the TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist was designed "to activate antigen-presenting cells and enhance antigen presentation and, thereby, promote activation of cytotoxic immune cells." without causing systemic adverse events which limit the efficacy. TransCon TLR7/8 is delivering the drug Resiquimod which has a mode of action as an agonist of toll like receptors 7 and 8. The Transcon technology increases the half-life by 25X (from approximately 10 hours to 10 days).

Testing will be in the treatment of HPV associated cancers (including head and neck squamous cell carcinomas) as monotherapy and in combination with check point inhibitors. There is evidence that Resiquimod may improve the efficacy of check point inhibitors. An article published in Nature titled "Targeting nuclear acid-mediated immunity in cancer immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies," noted that "combining PD-L1 antibody treatment with resiquimod is useful to reduce tumor growth in two PD-L1 blockade-resistant tumor models." The initial results for monotherapy will be available in Q4 and subsequently in combination with Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Moreover, an IND for TransCon IL-2 ß/y will be submitted by Q4. By the end of 2022, there should be significant data to assess the promise of the TransCon Technology in oncology.

Catalyst List for next 2 Quarters

-commercial launch for TransCon hGH in the US

-European approval decision for TransCon hGH

-long-term data for TransCon PTH

-Ph 2 data for TransCon CNP

-initial data for TransCon TLR7/8 as monotherapy

-IND filing for TransCon IL-2 ß/y

Conclusions

The opportunities for Ascendis Pharma to improve existing drugs meaningfully are abundant and investors seem to recognize this potential given the 9.5 B market cap. Ascendis Pharma's plan is to develop a full array of products for endocrinology indications, develop their oncology portfolio and then focus on a third therapeutic area. Particularly in oncology, there are a multitude of drugs which could be optimized with better delivery methods. The valuation of 9.5 B suggests many investors have the foresight to see these applications.

The platform offers innovation while limiting risk by using known drugs and this has great appeal in a sector fraught with many risks including clinical failures. However, given the stage of development of their therapies, the lack of clarity as to the profile of the existing pipeline, there is a great deal of optimism currently priced in. While data thus far seems to indicate best in class status, there is little margin of error for investors if the company stumbles or encounters the routine setbacks which occur in drug development. Only SKYTROFA is FDA approved and while clearly a best in class medicine it remains to be seen if payers embrace it and it generates meaningful sales.

Analysts' price targets range between $175 and $213 with an average price target of $195. The company has traded as high as $178 recently so it appears there is limited upside at the current valuation. Despite the many positive attributes of the company's technology, investors are paying a premium price that anticipates smooth sailing going forward. The oncology data, if highly effective, may confirm the potential of the platform and help justify the market cap.