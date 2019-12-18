alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The coronavirus pandemic has represented a rock in the path of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), which had recently increased its debt exposure in 2018 to boost sales by acquiring two new businesses. After a disastrous year for the company in 2020, sales appear to be reluctant to recover at the beginning of calendar 2021 while inflation is beginning to hurt profit margins even more after difficulties in making enough positive cash due to declining volumes in calendar 2020. Therefore, the company decided to increase the prices of its products in April 2021, and again in August. The company has also cut its workforce by ~15%. This should certainly give the balance sheet a boost. Furthermore, it appears that commodity prices are beginning to recede, so the company is in a position to regain pre-pandemic profit margins, at least partially. This should allow the company to be able to keep paying a juicy dividend yield of ~4.36% while raising some cash as investors average down waiting for a pullback.

A brief overview of the company

Steelcase is a global manufacturer of furniture for offices and workplaces. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products, including chairs, benches, sofas, stools, desks, occasional tables, bins, shelves, acoustic solutions, mirrors, lightings, rugs, whiteboards, computer supports, and more. The company was founded in 1912 and employs around 11,000 workers. Its current market cap stands at $1.6 billion, which means it's a small-cap company.

The company has a very large cyclical component, as evidenced in the stock price chart below. For this reason, Steelcase is a stock that should be averaged down during turmoil times and sold when it seems like things can't get too much better after a recovery phase. In the meanwhile, an investor waiting for the recovery will collect dividends along the way, so this article will analyze the company's current situation to see if this is a good time to start accumulating shares as well as the sustainability of the dividend.

Currently, shares are trading at $13.32, which represents a 42.14% decline from highs of $23.02 found on December 18, 2019. This is the main reason that makes me believe that it's worth taking a look at the company's current situation since it could be a good time to start averaging down from here.

Revenues didn't recover from the coronavirus pandemic crisis

The company's fiscal year ends at the end of February, each year. Overall, the company's net sales were somewhat stagnant until fiscal 2019. To give revenues a boost, the company acquired Orangebox in 2018 for $79 million, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of furniture for the workplace, which helped the company to increase sales once again as the company was reporting £69 ($95 million) million in annual revenues. The company also acquired Smith System Manufacturing Company in 2018, a Texas-based manufacturer of high-quality furniture for the pre-K-12 education market.

The coronavirus pandemic crisis started at the beginning of fiscal 2021 and broke an increasing trend in revenues after showing growth in fiscal 2019 and 2020. In this sense, fiscal 2021 represented a serious blow to sales, which have not recovered to date. Next, I will review the evolution of sales in the last year and then see what the company is doing to recover them.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (three months ended May 29, 2020), revenue declined by 41.43% year over year to $482.8 million as a large portion of the world's population left the office due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, things started to improve as revenue only declined by 17.96% year over year to $818.8 million. But during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue sharply declined again by 35.35% year over year to $617.5 million, and the depression continued throughout the fourth quarter as revenue declined by 28.44% to $677.1 million.

Finally, the company reported revenues of $556.6 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which represent an increase of 15.29% year over year. Still, the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was catastrophic as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic, so if we make the comparison with the same quarter of fiscal 2020, it is actually a drop of 32.48% from pre-pandemic data.

It seems that the company cannot find a way to recover the sales it enjoyed before the pandemic, and it doesn't seem like a good idea to go into debt even more at this point. Instead, in March 2021, the company introduced over 40 new products, including work tents for privacy, which align more with current customer needs. Also, the company teamed up with Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF) to sell its air quality monitoring and viral detection technology device: Kontrol BioCloud.

Currently, the PS ratio stands at 0.576, which means the company makes $1.74 for each dollar held by investors in sales, annually. The company is internationally well-diversified as 67% of revenues came from America in 2021 while the rest came from the EMEA markets, of which 86% came from Western Europe. But in order to continue walking by the growth path, it will need to keep healthy profitability since the company will have to keep investing in growth initiatives while the industry recovers from a disastrous year. In this sense, margins have been suffering due to declining volumes and, more recently, due to increasing prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing process.

Margins are not improving as volumes keep depressed

The company's trailing twelve months' gross profit margins currently stand at 30.16%, which means the company makes $0.30 for each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. Furthermore, the company achieved positive EBITDA year after year, including fiscal 2021, which was characterized by a consistent paralysis of the labor market in the world as a result of the irruption of the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, margins are actually good and have allowed the company to make operating profits from a trailing twelve months' perspective.

Still, gross profit margins declined to 27.79% during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as inflation makes its way. EBITDA margins also decreased and entered negative territory as the company reported -2.10% EBITDA margins in the same quarter. As a consequence, the company posted operating losses of $63.6 million (although $34.2 million were used to increase inventories). In this sense, CEO Jim Keane stated during Q1 2022 earnings call that the company increased prices in April and would increase them again in August. Furthermore, the company is adopting cost reduction initiatives to offset declining margins as reduced the workforce by ~15%, but expects negative impacts from inflation during the second and third quarters of fiscal 2022. Still, iron ore prices are finally relaxing, and it will certainly help to reduce the cost of production of steel, which is widely used for the elaboration of Steelcase products.

Furthermore, lumber prices are also declining after the first half of 2021 characterized by skyrocketing prices.

For this reason, I strongly believe that the cost of goods sold will decline in the coming months, thus stabilizing gross profit margins and EBITDA margins, and allowing the company to post improving operating cash generation. Still, the price of aluminum is still at highs today and should be closely monitored.

Debt is very manageable

Looking at the debt levels of the company in the last decade, an investor can immediately realize where one of the main problems is, and because of which the company is, in part, in such a delicate situation today. As the situation improved after the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the company increased the dividend and used excess cash to buy back shares, but at no point did it reduce its exposure to long-term debt, which has been generating interest expenses year after year. Far from saving money for the 2018 acquisitions, the company decided to borrow the money to continue growing, and interest expenses kept increasing along the way.

But luckily for investors, things have improved in the last two years: high cash from operations of $131.2 million in fiscal 2019 and $360.8 million in fiscal 2020 allowed the company to save a lot of cash, and the company currently carries $86.50 million in net debt due to high cash of hands of $397.2 million. Furthermore, the company increased inventories from $193 million to $227.6 million during the last quarter, which is enough to pay almost half of the long-term debt.

In this sense, the balance sheet is not as weak as it seems given the fact that the company currently carries $483.7 million in long-term debt, most of which ($444.4 million) will mature after 2026, while cash and equivalents stand at $397.2 million and inventories at $227.6 million. At this point, and knowing that the debt is quite manageable, we need to know one fundamental thing: can the company continue to pay the dividend in a sustainable way through its own operations? If so, the company may be able to make a new acquisition soon due to strong cash on hand while debt matures.

The dividend seems reasonably safe

The company announced a dividend cut of 52% from a quarterly dividend of $0.145 to $0.07 in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, but increased it again to $0.10 in June 2020. Finally, the company announced a dividend raise of 45% in July 2021 that would put it again to $0.145.

The company has achieved moderate dividend growth after the 2007-2008 financial crisis when the company cut it from $0.15 to $0.04. At this point, the dividend yield currently stands at 4.36%, although investors may get even higher dividend yields on cost if average down from here. Next, I will calculate the sustainability of the dividend by calculating what % of cash from operations is used for dividend and interest expenses. I decided to use cash from operations since it will help us to find out if the company is able to pay the dividend through actual operations.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operations (in millions) $187.3 $178.8 $84.2 $186.4 $170.7 $227.0 $131.2 $360.8 $64.8 Dividends paid (in millions) $45.8 $50.2 $52.5 $57.0 $58.5 $61.0 $64.3 $69.1 $43.5 Interest expense (in millions) $17.8 $17.8 $17.7 $17.6 $17.2 $17.5 $37.5 $27.3 $27.1 Cash payout ratio 33.96% 38.03% 83.37% 40.02% 44.35% 34.58% 77.59% 96.4% 108.95%

Certainly, cash from operations has remained strong over the course of the years. Even during the pandemic year, the company achieved positive cash from operations, and that is a sign of strong profitability. Still, cash generated during fiscal 2021 was not enough for covering dividend and interest expenses even after a temporary cut on the dividend as the cash payout ratio was 108.95%, and that is cause for concern. What is more, the company generated negative cash from operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Still, I strongly believe that low (or negative) cash from operations is a temporary problem. It's normal for margins to contract when volumes decline, and it takes time for a company to adapt to a lower sales level than before. The company effectively reduced the workforce but then the issue of rising inflation entered the battlefield. Again, the company increased prices (twice) to offset increasing costs, although it seems that prices for raw materials are already relaxing. Overall, the company has proved high profitability capacity over the years, and increased prices, as well as a workforce adapted to current production levels, should increase the company's cash generation in the coming quarters. For this reason, I believe it is worth the time to hold shares of Steelcase and try to average down in the event pessimism continues to grow in the following months. After all, it's a company that has been operating for a whole century and the downside potential is increasingly limited while the dividend yield is generous.

Share buybacks are a tradition in the company

The company has historically decreased the number of shares outstanding by buying back its own shares. This represents a way to pay shareholders in the long term since the fact that there are fewer shares in the market increases the portion of the company that each share represents, thus increasing per-share metrics, as well as the capacity of the company to increase the dividend per share.

Just as an example, on April 22, 2011, there were a total of 131,634,818 shares outstanding. On April 16, 2021, there were 115,664,399 shares outstanding. This means the company reduced the number of shares outstanding by 12.13% in a decade. Although it is not too high a speed, it is a good way to limit, little by little, the potential downside over time.

Risks worth mentioning

The way of working is changing, and more and more people are working from home, albeit partially. In this sense, the competition that Steelcase will encounter in a direct-to-consumer market will be very different from what it has encountered so far: key players like Amazon (AMZN) or Ikea have very good direct-to-consumer market penetration and are, in many cases, preferred by private customers.

During the manufacturing process, the company uses vast amounts of steel, plastics, foam, aluminum, wood, and other materials. Luckily, lumber and iron prices are down from low-term highs in 2021, and it should certainly help the company to achieve improving gross profit margins in the coming quarters. But keep in mind that commodity prices are experiencing high volatility and that they have a strong impact on the company's performance.

Lastly, the company's ability to incur debt to continue growing through acquisitions has become more limited in recent years following the acquisition of Orangebox and Smith System Manufacturing Company. For this reason, the company needs positive cash from operations in order to be able to raise cash after meeting interest and dividend expenses.

Conclusion

It seems that confidence in Steelcase has not returned after the reopening of all the world's economies after a year that has been exceptional in all respects as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in offices. The company has endured two major headwinds since the first quarter of fiscal 2021: declining volumes and increasing prices for raw materials. In order to compensate for declining volumes, the management decided to decrease its workforce and also increased prices to compensate for higher commodity prices. For this reason, I believe cash generation should increase in the coming quarters and this represents a good time to start averaging down from here. I believe that averaging down is a good idea since prices for raw materials have been very volatile in recent months while revenues haven't recovered yet. Investors waiting for a turnaround will passively receive a dividend yield on cost of over 4% that the company should be able to pay with relative ease.