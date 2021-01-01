mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

One thing that investing will do is humble you. It is inevitable that at some point, you'll make a call that isn't a good one, and I've had my fair share. One that I missed badly was my bullish call on all-things-real-estate conglomerate Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) back in June.

I said at the time that the stock looked like it wanted to bottom, and that the fundamentals were still favorable for the bulls. I don't regret making those calls given the evidence that was available at the time, but shares are down by about a quarter since then. In short, I was wrong.

But that's enough self-deprecation for now; what should we do today? The short version is that I still think the fundamental picture is the same as it was in June, but it is clear the damage on the chart is extensive.

Source: StockCharts

Let's start with the chart, which as I said, has a lot of damage from the recent selling. I've annotated the price chart with red arrows in places where the stock tried to rally past a major moving average, but was rudely rebuffed each time. That's the sign of a stock in a downtrend, and until that changes, it is difficult to pick a bottom. We had a breakout over the major moving averages in June, which was certainly part of my bullish thesis, but it ended up being a bull trap.

Second, the accumulation/distribution line is absolutely horrendous, and has been declining steadily since February. That means investors are selling rips rather than buying dips, and the A/D line is very near a 52-week low as a result. Again, this is bearish behavior and needs to change for a sustainable rally to take place.

Finally, momentum isn't helping either, with the PPO having very briefly cross the centerline in June - again, helping me think the stock had bottomed - but has been bearish since. In order to see the stock rally sustainably, we need the PPO to rise back above the centerline; we're not close to that today, particularly with the shorter line crossing back below the longer line and looking like it wants to move lower again.

The bottom line on the chart is that the bullish setup that was in place in June failed miserably and the stock has been pummeled since. At this point, I don't see a lot of evidence that a bottom is forming, so I'm not sure there's any reason to rush out and buy the stock as a trade.

If we briefly look at the weekly chart, we see a similar story.

Source: StockCharts

We can see the 20-week exponential moving average has convincingly crossed below the 50-week moving average, with the former well into a downtrend, and the latter looking like it wants to start one. The weekly A/D line looks good, but momentum is awful, having sliced right through the centerline back in June, and never looking back. The only solace is - like the daily chart - the weekly chart looks oversold. Whether that means a bottom or not sometime soon remains to be seen, but this is not a bullish chart.

That said, I still think Zillow has a very bright future in front of it, so from a fundamental perspective, I still like it.

I just like the stock

Zillow is all about revenue growth, and the company is achieving it in a variety of ways these days. Zillow used to just be a real estate website, which it still is, but it has branched out in a big way in recent years. This diversification of revenue is what I'm excited about with Zillow as it has been investing very heavily in making it a long-term winner in a variety of ways related to real estate, one of which obviously includes mountains of pricing and other data that gives it an advantage over other firms.

The company's Offers business has been criticized by some here on SA but I still see that as a differentiator for Zillow. It is a tougher way to make money for the firm given the revenue is lower-margin than its website, for instance, but the opportunity is absolutely massive. Zillow is investing in Offers and other ancillary lines of business to capture what it believes will be years of demand growth from Millennials and others that favor digital solutions to things like real estate, grocery shopping, car buying, etc. That's how to think about Zillow; it is disrupting a sector of the economy that could do with some disrupting, and I still think it is well positioned to do so. Zillow is a bet that the decades of realtors taking 3% commissions for both purchase and sale are ending, and that there's a better way to transact in real estate. The story, in my view, is the same as Carvana's (CVNA), just with real estate instead of cars.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see the analyst community remains very bullish, and indeed, revenue estimates have risen during this massive selloff in the stock. There's a disconnect between what analysts think and what investors are willing to pay for the stock, and despite the fact that I incorrectly called Zillow a buy in June, I think that if anything, the fundamental situation has improved since then. Estimates are rising while the stock price falls, creating a much better valuation; more on that in just a bit.

Zillow's massive revenue growth potential - ~5X this year's number by 2026 - means it also has a massive opportunity to grow margins.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that the company's margins went negative as it began investing heavily in its newer lines of business. However, margins have skyrocketed in recent quarters with the rise in revenue, and I don't think by any means that this dynamic is done playing out. As Zillow gets deeper into Offers and Agent services, for instance, margins in those lines of business should move higher, further complementing the core website/data business. The extension of that is higher revenue means higher margins, which should supercharge earnings growth in the years to come. There's a lot of execution needed to get from here to there, but I still firmly believe in this company's growth trajectory; from where I'm sitting, nothing has changed on that front.

Let's value this thing

Now, I mentioned the valuation, and the move down has been absolutely staggering. Below, we have price-to-sales, which is the only logical way to value Zillow given where it is in its lifecycle.

Source: TIKR.com

The P/S ratio peaked at 9.4 early on in this year, but today, it sits at just 2.6. That is an almost unbelievable re-rating of the multiple in the space of a handful of months, and I just think it is too much. Hopefully I've made it clear that the fundamental case for Zillow, if anything, is better than it was earlier this year, but the multiple has collapsed. Keep in mind Zillow's average P/S multiple for the past five years is 5, and we're at half that today.

Now, is it possible the market is re-rating Zillow for years of lower-margin revenue growth due to Agents and Offers? That could be. But keep in mind that the total revenue potential for these segments is in the tens of billions over time, so even if the revenue is lower margin, the profit potential remains sizable, particularly in light of its $24 billion market cap today.

The bottom line is that I get things wrong, and in the case of Zillow, there's simply no other way to put it. However, if you're a longer-term investor, I still believe Zillow is a great pick. The company's revenue diversification is improving all the time, it has proven it can scale margins with revenue, and the valuation is ridiculously cheap. So while Zillow is no longer a trade, I do still think it is an investment, and I'm still bullish, as painful as that has been lately.

I sold out of my position in Zillow during the summer after it became clear my bottoming thesis was wrong, but in the low-$90s, I'm keen to get back in.

