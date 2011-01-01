JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) began in 2019 a company restructuring with the aim to increase top-line growth, improve operating margins, accelerate cash conversion and strengthen the portfolio. The Covid-19 pandemic impacted 2020 results negatively, but consequently accelerated the restructuring process.

We have a positive stance on the stock for three main reasons:

1) In H1 2021, the most visible result of the company's restructuring was the better-than-expected increase of revenue. However, the effect on operating margins was not as strong as estimated due to higher than projected inflationary pressures, coming from resin price increase, rising wages, supply chain constraints and wage raises. Should the CPI increase prove temporary as projected by many economists, we think that the operating margin could increase from 2022. Moreover, the Company indicated during the Q2 ‘21 results conference call that inflation will become a tailwind in 2022 as price increases by the company will be fully loaded.

2) We think that positive cash flow generation could favor a decline of the net debt/EBITDA ratio below 3x by 2021x and 2.5x in 2022 and 2x in 2023. In this scenario, the Company could implement a buyback program as soon as next year but more likely in 2023 or 2024, fueling EPS growth in the medium-term above our projections.

3) The company has an attractive dividend, with a 3.6% dividend yield at the current level. We do not expect a dividend increase over the next couple of years as the company is likely to remain focused on debt reduction, but the current level could attract the interest of a growing number of investors as soon as the results of the restructuring plan will be more visible.

Combining a DCF model and a multiple analysis, we derive a USD31/share target price on the stock, which represents a 22% upside potential. While investors could need more indication that the restructuring plan is working before turning more positive on the stock, we think that following the decline since 3-year high at USD30.10 posted on May 10, the stock is already an interesting opportunity and it is worth an investment.

The trigger for a more sustained rally could come from a stronger than expected improvement in operating margins, leading analysts to revise upward their estimates for next year's EPS.

Company descriptions

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company selling its products in more than 200 countries. Company’s operations are divided into 5 segments.

The learning & development is the most important for the Company, representing 29.2% of sales and 53.3% of operating income in H1 ‘21. The second segment is Home solutions, which weighs 20.6% on sales and 18.6% on operating income.

Revenue recovery above expectations – now, we need a stronger operating margin

Newell Brands published on July 30 mixed Q2 '21 results. Revenue rose 28.3% to USD2,7bn, with a 25.4% core sales growth. In our view, the most important indication came from the 9.2% increase of revenue compared to Q2 '19. It confirms that the restructuring plan implemented by the Company has started to bring positive results, strengthening our positive view. The learning and development segment led the revenue increase, with a 33.8% increase of revenue (core sales at 31.6%) even if they still remain slightly below 2019 levels.

Reported gross margin was 32.6%, from 31.5% in Q2 '20 and 34.9% in Q2 '19. The gross margins improved benefiting from fixed cost leverage, FUEL (the program launched in February 2020 to reduce complexities and improve performance) productivity savings, a positive business mix and favorable pricing. This despite the significant headwind from inflation, particularly related to resin, sourced finished goods, transportation and labor.

Reported operating income was USD305m compared with reported operating income of USD163m in the prior-year period, with an operating margin up from 7.7% (9.9% in Q2 ‘19) to 11.3%. Net income rose from USD78m (EPS of USD0.18) to USD 197m (EPS 0.46).

Following the results, the Company revised its guidance for 2021. The management now expects revenue to rise in 2021 in the range USD10.1/10.35bn (up from the previous estimate of USD9.9/10.1bn, with core sales between 7% and 10% (up from 5%-7%). However, the new guidance failed to fuel optimism on the stock due to the lack of improvement of operating margins. Normalized operating margin is now projected at 11.1% (from 11.4/11.7%), unchanged from 2020, and the EPS at USD1.63-1.73, unchanged from the previous estimate.

The operating margin guidance reduction disappointed investors and was the main reason behind the stock's flat performance after the results release.

We expect operating margins to improve over the next few years, returning to the level prevailing before the acquisition of Jarden in 2016 (above 13%) by the end of 2025.

Indeed, Newell Brands should capitalize over the next few years from actions taken since the management took the helm in 2019 to:

1) reduce the number of SKUs: the number of SKUs has been reduced from 102k in 2018 to 47k in 2020 with a final target of 30k in 2022. The focus on a lower number of SKUs had the effect to double the average revenue per SKU;

2) improve the price/mix management: the Company is investing in the more promising activities;

3) Rationalize plant and network: the number of domestic suppliers has been cut by 75% since 2019;

4) Increase automation: the deployment of 80 robots had the consequence to reduce walking time and improve the pick-up rate.

Valuation

We valued Newell Brands combining a DCF model and a multiple analysis.

The DCF model is based on the following assumptions.

1) EBIT growing at 6% CAGR in the period 2021/2025;

2) Average capex of 2.6% of revenue per year in the period 2021-2025, in line with last few years average;

3) WACC of 8.0%, reflecting the 75% capital/ 25% debt capital structure;

4) A perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, in line with the expected long-term U.S. economic growth rate.

We derive a USD29.5/share target price, which implies a 15% upside potential from current valuation.

However, based on the dividend yield average (2.8% in the period 2011-2020 against the current 3.6%), the stock should trade at $32.8/share. It represents a 28% upside potential.

An average valuation is USD31/share, representing a 22% upside potential.

In this scenario, we think that the stock could rebound over the next few months, returning to the 3-year high at USD30.1/share recorded in May.

Conclusion

Newell Brands is an interesting restructuring story. The missing piece is an improvement of operating margins, which we expect from 2022. Improving results could lead the management to raise the dividend, now at an already attractive 3.6%, or to implement a share buyback, fueling EPS growth. We see a 22% upside potential from current stock price.