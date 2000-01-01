DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Searching For Income In A Yield Desert

It's a tough environment right now for DGI ("dividend growth investors") and income investors. Yield is not as easy to come by as it used to be.

Income from stocks, as represented here by the dividend yield of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), is hitting 20-year lows.

Comparing that to the current 5% inflation rates, the real (inflation-adjusted) yield on the broad stock market is deeply negative. Even if inflation returns to the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target, stocks' real yield would still be negative.

Bonds, the traditional source of income for investors, do not offer much help. For example, the US government currently offers investors a meager 1.35% for a 10-year loan.

Now, I have heard that Uncle Sam is a pretty creditworthy borrower. You are virtually certain to get your money back from him, but it probably won't be worth as much when you do.

In short, it's a yield desert out there.

This is a sad state of affairs because, as I discussed in "5 Dividend Growth Stocks To Win The Long Game," historically, over 4 of every 10 dollars of total return in the stock market have come from the income side of the equation. To wit:

In fact, from 1930 to 2020, 41% of the annualized total return of the S&P 500 was derived from the payment and reinvestment of dividends, with capital appreciation contributing the rest.

This is more important now than ever, because many experts are predicting a "lost decade" for US stocks due to rich valuations. In decades when stock prices perform poorly, dividends make up most of their total returns. But in decades like the 2010s, in which stock prices soar higher, dividends make up only a small portion of total returns.

Research from asset manager Nuveen has demonstrated that, over an almost 50 year period, companies that grow their dividend payouts significantly outperform those that do not.

What's more, during periods of heightened volatility, dividend growth stocks tend to outperform. As we can see below, for both US and non-US stocks, a dividend growth strategy shines most when the market is chaotic and volatile.

As volatility increases, the outperformance of dividend growth stocks goes up. Why? Because these solid companies have weathered many storms over many years and thus act as a ballast to keep one's portfolio on course during periods of uncertainty.

Let's look at five reasonably valued stocks for you to consider adding to your dividend growth portfolio right now.

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Price/Earnings: 12.7x

I owe a debt of gratitude to Samuel Smith, my colleague at High Yield Landlord's sister marketplace service, High Yield Investor, for putting ATCO on my radar in his February 10th article on the company.

First and foremost, ATCO owns a controlling stake in the long-established, A- credit-rated Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), a regulated utility company with a 49-year dividend growth streak — the longest of any Canadian public company.

Utilities made up nearly 80% of 2020 earnings, while 16% came from "Structures & Logistics" (infrastructure and workforce housing) and the remaining 4% came from a 40% stake in Neltume Ports (a company that owns and operates South American port facilities).

One cannot assess ATCO without first assessing Canadian Utilities. Fortunately for ATCO, CU is a strong utility that produces predictable returns year after year. The utility's average return on equity of 10.7% over the last ten years is well above the peer average of 9.0%.

Of course, the "Structures & Logistics" segment is where most of the growth will come from going forward. From 2017 through 2020, this segment enjoyed incredible 117% average annual earnings growth, from $6 million in 2017 to $57 million in 2020.

The company has an impressive dividend growth streak of 28 consecutive years, and over the last 20 years, the average raise has been 11% per year.

And given the current dividend payout makes up only 55% of TTM earnings, ATCO likely has many more years of dividend growth ahead.

2. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Dividend Yield: 1.8%

Price/Earnings: 19.6x

McLean, Virginia-based BAH provides various consulting services to the US government as well as large corporations and non-profit organizations, including in the areas of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and engineering. Many of its contracts are with military and intelligence agencies, such as the $200 million cybersecurity R&D contract recently awarded by the Air Force.

Though fiscal 2022 Q1 (April through June) revenue was only up 1.7%, EBITDA had leaped 11.8% and adjusted EPS climbed 15.1%. This was on the back of a strong 2020, in which revenue and earnings were up mid- to high-single digits.

The consultancy firm looks to have many more years of growth ahead, as it currently enjoys one of the biggest project backlogs it's had since its founding in 1914.

Though I generally prefer growth investments and/or dividends to share buybacks, I like to see that BAH's historical capital deployment has been very shareholder-friendly.

Based on the expected operating cash flow for this year of $825 million, BAH is set to return around 65% of cash flow to shareholders this year in the form of dividends and buybacks. Most years, BAH generates between $250 million and $500 million of true free cash flow (even after M&A), but $725 million acquisition of Liberty IT Solutions in fiscal 2022 Q1 (ending June 30th) will probably eliminate all FCF after M&A for this year.

Based on a normal year's FCF, BAH's cash payout ratio is between 30-50%. For fiscal 2022 (April through March), the annualized dividend of $1.48 makes up only 35% of the expected EPS of $4.20, but BAH has paid the same dividend for three quarters in a row now. That means investors should expect another dividend hike in early 2022.

BAH has raised its dividend nine years in a row, and the payout growth has averaged 19% annually over the last five years.

3. Merck & Co. (MRK)

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Price/Earnings: 13.3x

I keep pitching MRK, and the stock just keeps dropping. This latest round of negative sentiment seems to be caused by the threat of prescription drug pricing reform as part of the proposed $3.5 trillion federal spending bill. One element of the bill would allow Medicare, a massive buyer of prescription drugs, to negotiate pharmaceutical prices. Since Medicare accounts for so much of the pharmaceutical market, this would effectively amount to a form of price-fixing — and not the kind that benefits biopharma companies.

Despite such a huge threat, I find it unlikely that this element of the bill will pass and become signed into law. Ten Democratic members of the House and three Democratic senators have already stated their opposition to it. And Senator Manchin of West Virginia recently pressed the brakes on the entire spending package, calling for a "strategic pause."

On Thursday, Democrats revealed another plan to peg Medicare drug prices to the prices paid by other government agencies like the Veterans Health Administration. However, there is no evidence as of now that this new plan will unite all Democrats in the Senate, which is what it would need to do to pass through the reconciliation process.

At this point, in my estimation, the threat of transformative federal drug price reform looks overstated.

Meanwhile, MRK is firing on all cylinders, boasting 19% year-over-year global sales growth and 27% YoY non-GAAP EPS growth in the second quarter. The company is a leader in the oncology space, with blockbuster drug Keytruda still gaining new indications (approved uses for a certain drug on a particular disease) in various countries around the world.

One thing I particularly like about MRK is the company's balance between rewarding shareholders and investing for the future. As you can see below, dividend raises have been generous in recent years, with a 7% hike this year, but spending on research & development and business development (e.g. acquisitions and collaborations) have each been higher than total shareholder rewards.

Over the next eight years, MRK plans to triple its number of new indications received compared to the period from 2014 to 2020. This should keep the dividend raises coming for many years down the road.

4. Spire Inc. (SR)

Dividend Yield: 4.0%

Price/Earnings: 14.8x

SR is a regulated natural gas utility and non-regulated gas marketer operating in the states of Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. Over 90% of revenue comes from the regulated side of the business.

Now, the days of natural gas utilities may seem to be numbered in the age of sweeping actions being taken to combat climate change. But I would certainly expect states like California and New York to be much faster in taking steps to completely electrify appliances, water heaters, home and business heating, etc. than the deep red states where SR operates.

That said, SR's stock price has been on a steady slide since a June 22nd ruling by a DC Circuit Court denying certification for a critical pipeline in Missouri, but the company appears to have a strong case for keeping it in service.

Adding to the bad news, the marketing segment has suffered losses this year as the price of natural gas has soared while spreads have tightened.

That said, SR recently reaffirmed EPS guidance of $4.40 at the midpoint and 5-7% long-term annual EPS growth. In order to accomplish this growth rate, the company plans to spend $3 billion on capital improvements through 2025, with the vast majority of that going toward its steady, regulated utility segment.

SR boasts an 18-year dividend growth steak and 76 years of continuous, uninterrupted dividend payments. In the last five years, the dividend has grown at an average annual pace of 6%.

Given that SR has declared the fourth quarterly payout of 65 cents in a row for October, investors should be in for another dividend hike this coming January.

5. Verizon (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Price/Earnings: 10.3x

Telecommunications giant VZ is the ultimate portfolio stabilizer, in my opinion.

With a 5-year beta of 0.48 and a 3-year beta of 0.4 (i.e. VZ has experienced 40% of the volatility of the broader market in the last three years), VZ is about as even-keeled as a stock gets. It tends to trade flat or up when the market is tanking, largely because of the extreme stability of its business. For instance, when many businesses were experiencing sharp declines in revenue in 2020, VZ reported 2.2% growth in wireless services revenue.

VZ is also a quintessential value stock, trading at a mere 10.3x expected 2021 earnings despite delivering increased revenue of 4% in Q1 and 11% in Q2. Unlike AT&T (NYSE:T), VZ has remained focused on its core wireless communications service with the goal of remaining the best in the business and spearheading the 5G revolution.

For its efforts, VZ regularly generates $10-20 billion in free cash flow. In 2020, the company generated a record ~$21.5 billion in FCF, and in the first half of 2021, it generated $11.7 billion in FCF. Given the $5.2 billion paid out as dividends in the first half of the year, VZ's cash payout ratio for that period was a mere 44%. For the full year, the dividend is expected to account for a mere 48% of earnings.

As of just a few weeks ago, VZ announced another 2% dividend hike, extending the company's dividend growth streak to 15 years.