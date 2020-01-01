MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has received a lot of focus from investors in recent months as economies globally begin to emerge from the pandemic. There is uncertainty as to whether the current high levels of inflation are the result of base effects and supply chain issues, and hence transitory, or whether they will prove to be more persistent. I have previously written about the impact of demographics and why loose monetary policy has defied the inflation expectations of many investors. Inequality, both at the individual and corporate level, is another important piece of the puzzle when trying to understand the current economic environment. Higher tax rates, increased government spending and a less business-friendly regulatory landscape are far more likely to result in inflation than loose monetary policy under current conditions.

Economies are complex adaptive systems where relationships between variables are often dynamic and non-linear, which can make assessing the relationship between variables difficult. Many variables also exhibit trends over long periods which can produce artificially strong correlation, even if this correlation is not meaningful. This is exacerbated by the fact that there are hundreds of variables which affect the economy, many of which are difficult to observe, and there is a limited amount of historical data available to analyze. For these reasons I have not attempted to model any of the relationships discussed and plots are shown only to try and support the discussion. These plots are likely to suffer from the issues discussed above, but when viewed as a mosaic, hopefully, paint a picture of the current economic conditions and the main factors driving it.

Supply and Demand

Inflation in the price of goods and services can be the result of an increase in demand or a decrease in supply. Some of the factors determining demand are:

Population (growing population creates demand)

Age distribution of population (consumption may vary over a consumer’s life)

Interest rates (low interest rates can encourage borrowing for consumption)

Some of the factors determining supply are:

Size of the labor force

Quantity of capital

Productivity (technology enables inputs to be utilized more productively)

Competition (if competition is low, businesses may prefer high prices to larger quantities)

Interest rates (low interest rates encourage investment in capacity to expand supply)

Figure 1: Balance of Supply and Demand Determine the Price of Goods and Services

(source: Created by author)

The balance of saving and investing in capital markets determines interest rates (in addition to other asset prices). Demand for capital may be driven by:

Population (businesses must invest to meet the needs of a growing population)

Age distribution of population (a younger population has greater investment needs)

The supply of savings may be driven by:

Age distribution of population (older individuals may have accumulated more wealth)

Inequality (wealthy individuals have a lower marginal propensity to consume)

Corporate profitability (higher profitability provides more profits for investment)

Tax rates (redistribute wealth)

Figure 2: Balance of Saving and Borrowing Determine Interest Rates

(source: Created by author)

Goods markets and capital markets are closely related, with information and money flowing between the two. In the current environment, investment has been weak because companies have suffered from a lack of worthwhile capital projects rather than a lack of capital. The need for capital investments is generally driven by population growth and the diffusion of capital-intensive technologies, both of which have been weak in recent decades. The fact that interest rates have continued to decline as debt levels have risen is evidence that excess saving is the cause. This is problematic for monetary policy as it acts through capital markets, attempting to spur investments by lowering interest rates. When there is an oversupply of savings relative to the demand for investments, monetary policy is ineffective and merely adds to the savings glut.

Figure 3: Information and Money Flows Between Markets

(source: Created by author)

Inequality

As previously discussed, an aging population is a potential driver of increasing inequality. In addition, there have been changes in labor markets in recent decades that have increased inequality. It has been theorized that the higher demand for skills, the higher productivity of skilled workers and weaker growth in the supply of skilled workers have been responsible for the increase in wage inequality in developed economies since the 1980s. The offshoring of jobs to low-cost countries is another driver of income inequality. Separate to the ethics of inequality, the economic impact of inequality may be important as it potentially increases asset prices and weakens growth in aggregate demand.

Marginal Propensity to Consume

The marginal propensity to consume refers to the amount that consumption increases when an individual’s income increases. Microeconomic studies have found that the marginal propensity to consume is higher for low-wealth households than for high-wealth households. As the marginal propensity to consume is less than one and decreases with income, the gap between income and consumption may be too wide to be easily filled by investment in high income countries. This could cause developed economies to find an equilibrium at a relatively high level of unemployment. The marginal propensity to consume could also be problematic in societies with rising inequality, as consumption is likely to decline relative to income, creating deflationary pressure.

Figure 4: Marginal Propensity to Consume

(source: Created by author)

High income individuals are more likely to save a relatively large amount of their income. When inequality is high, more money should flow into capital markets and less into goods and services markets. This increases asset prices and creates a low growth and low inflation economic environment.

Figure 5: Relative Distribution of Income for a High-Income Individual

(source: Created by author)

Figure 6: Relative Distribution of Income for a Low-Income Individual

(source: Created by author)

Inequality and Inflation

High levels of inequality should create deflationary pressures, but inequality may increase in aging populations (where inflation is likely to be weak) making this difficult to assess. Research has found a U-shaped link between inflation and inequality, with low inflation and extremely high inflation associated with higher income inequality and inflation of approximately 13% associated with a minimum amount of inequality. This could be due to inflation being like a regressive tax that is preferred by the wealthy, as there are barriers which reduce the ability of low-income households to hedge against inflation. This theory is supported by the fact that there is also evidence that inflation is higher in countries with less participative political systems.

Real Minimum Wage and Inflation

If low-income individuals have a higher marginal propensity to consume, then any changes that increase their income should be expected to increase demand and create inflationary pressure. Data from the US indicates that inflation increases when the minimum wage increases. Additionally, inflation was high in the 70s and 80s when the minimum wage was relatively high.

Figure 7: US Real Minimum Wage and Inflation

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

The impact of increased inequality pulling money into capital markets can be seen in the money velocity. As inequality has risen the money velocity has generally declined.

Figure 8: US Real Minimum Wage and Inflation

(source: Created by author using data from The World Bank)

Corporate Inequality

The dynamics that occur when there is inequality between individuals also play out when there is ‘inequality’ between companies. Highly profitable businesses are able to invest or return a larger proportion of revenue to shareholders instead of distributing to employees, suppliers, etc. If a highly profitable business is growing slowly or has low capital requirements, it will either accrue a large amount of cash it does not require or distribute those profits to shareholders.

Figure 9: Relative Distribution of Revenue for a Highly Profitable Company

(source: Created by author)

Figure 10: Relative Distribution of Revenue for an Unprofitable Company

(source: Created by author)

Corporate profit margins in the US have generally been increasing and this appears to be driven by a number of factors, including:

Rise of structurally profitable businesses (e.g. tech)

Declining competition

Figure 11: Corporate Profits in the US as a Percentage of GDP

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Competition

Part of the increase in corporate profitability appears to be attributable to a general decline in competition as market concentration increases. This is not readily apparent from concentration ratios (e.g. Herfindahl-Hirschman Index) calculated at the market or sector level but becomes clearer at a more granular product market level.

Figure 12: Market Share by Industry

(source: Sparkline Capital)

Market share is only one measure of market structure though and an assessment of the nature of the products or services being provided (differentiated versus commodity) and barriers to entry and exit is also needed. As economies become more developed, there is a general shift from primary to secondary and then tertiary industries, which makes perfect competition less likely.

Table 1: Potential Market Structures

(source: Created by author)

When competition is reduced, companies are able to earn above-average profits. This can be seen from market share data where firms with higher market share have higher profit margins.

Figure 13: Profit Margin by Market Share

(source: Sparkline Capital)

Firms with a large market share also generate more revenue per employee. This potentially contributes to profitability by lowering the burden of labor expenses. It also means that more money will flow into capital markets instead of goods and services markets.

Figure 14: Employees per 1 million USD Revenue by Market Share

(source: Sparkline Capital)

Some of the larger tech companies are exemplary of the rise in profitability drawing money into capital markets. Apple’s (AAPL) free cash flow in 2020 was over 70 billion USD, they returned approximately 500 billion USD to shareholders between 2012 and 2020 and still have approximately 90 billion USD cash. Apple is generating far more cash than it could ever possibly dream of investing. Other tech companies in the same boat include:

Microsoft (MSFT) – 45 billion USD free cash flow, 136 billion USD cash

Google (GOOG) – 43 billion USD free cash flow, 137 billion USD cash

Facebook (FB) – 24 billion USD free cash flow, 62 billion USD cash

The impact of increased corporate profitability shifting money into capital markets can be seen in the money velocity. As corporate profits have risen the money velocity has generally declined.

Figure 15: Money Velocity and Corporate Profits in the US

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

The trends in income inequality and corporate profitability are interrelated due to a number of underlying factors:

Proliferation of businesses that have minimal labor requirements

Policy environment that is favorable to businesses

Increase in the number of labor-saving technologies

As a result, labor’s share of income has declined along with inflation.

Figure 16: Labor's Share of Income and Inflation in the US

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Figure 17: Labor's Share of Income and Inflation in the UK

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Labor Markets

Labor markets are an important determinant of inflation as wages feed into most other prices. Wage inflation is likely to be determined by how tight labor markets are, which is generally measured by the unemployment rate. This is an imperfect measure though as it only includes people actively looking for work, rather than all of those willing and able to work.

Figure 18: Unemployment Rate

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Phillips Curve

The Phillips curve shows the relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation. This relationship is weak, which shows the flaws of unemployment as an indicator of labor market tightness. The Phillips curve would generally be constructed using wage inflation and the difference between unemployment and the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment but this shows a similarly weak relationship, particularly in recent decades where the labor force participation rate has been declining.

Figure 19: US Phillips Curve

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Figure 20: UK Phillips Curve

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

There are potentially threshold effects in the relationship between resource utilization and inflation. Commonly used measures of resource utilization include the unemployment gap and the output gap (actual GDP relative to potential GDP). Research has shown significant inflationary / deflationary effects when the unemployment rate deviates from the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment by more than 1.6%. This means that the weakening relationship between the unemployment rate and wage growth since the early 1980s could be due to structural change or due to a relatively stable environment.

The labor force participation rate is another indicator of the strength of labor markets but it has changed significantly over time, possibly driven by structural shifts like increasing participation in the workforce by females. The difference between the participation rate and a moving average of the participation rate shows the extent to which people are being drawn into the workforce by a tight labor market or being pushed out of the workforce by a lack of job opportunities.

Figure 21: Labor Force Participation Rate

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Constructing a Phillips curve type chart using the difference between the participation rate and its moving average shows that inflation is strong when people are being pulled into the labor force.

Figure 22: Alternative Phillips Curve

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

The number of job openings relative to the total population is another indicator of slack in labor markets. When the number of job openings is low, inflation tends to be lower and when the number of job openings is high, inflation is unlikely to be low.

Figure 23: Job Openings in the US

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Capacity utilization is another indicator of how much slack there is in the economy. Similar to labor markets, it shows that inflation is generally low when there is significant slack. Capacity utilization has been declining in recent decades, which is another indicator of why inflation has been weak and why demand for investments in capacity by businesses has been weak.

Figure 24: Capacity Utilization in the US

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Conclusion

Rising inequality and corporate profits have likely contributed to the current economic environment in the US (low inflation, low interest rates, weak economic growth and high asset prices). There was evidence of tightening labor markets prior to the pandemic and the current administration is likely to pursue more redistributive tax policies and create a less business-friendly regulatory environment. If this occurs it could contribute to inflationary pressures and result in a tightening of monetary policy, which would likely lower asset prices, particularly for more speculative assets.