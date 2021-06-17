ithinksky/E+ via Getty Images

Soybean futures outperformed during Q2 of 2021 trading above $14 per bushel. The highest price during that period was during the month of May where futures traded above $16 per bushel. Soybean futures tumbled during the month of June, trading below $14 per bushel, and prices of this soft commodity did not recover as Q3 began.

Prices recovered some ground towards $14 per bushel during the first half of August, after their 7-week lows on prospects of tighter market conditions amid renewed foreign demand for US soybeans and global trade disruptions on the supply side.

Despite the slight recovery in prices, soybeans futures extended their downward momentum below $13 per bushel in September, the lowest since December 2020 and are currently trading above $12.5 per bushel.

In this article, I will discuss why I believe it's too early for a bear market. First, production projections from the U.S. have been lowered in the recent report owing to prolonged dryness affecting key growing states. Finally, mounting weather concerns from Argentina, as they gear towards their planting season, could impact overall soybean yield projections.

Investing in Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) is a way for investors to track soybean futures higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

U.S. Soybean Production Projections Lowered

In the 2021/22 season U.S. soybean production projections, according to earlier WASDE reports, were pegged at approximately 119.88 MMT, an increase from the previous season's estimates of 112.55 MMT. Wider planted area and expected yield per acre played a role in determining the higher projections for the 2021/22 season.

In the recent report, projections have decreased 117.70 MMT. Declining yields per acre from 50.8 bushels to 50 bushels due to drought affecting producing states Minnesota and the Dakota's have played a part in the decrease. Focusing on the drought-stricken states, the largest year-on-year reduction in soybean yields across all states is expected from North Dakota, from 33.5 bushels per acre in 2020 to 24 bushels per acre in 2021, a 28% decrease.

The second-largest decrease is anticipated from South Dakota, from 45.5 bushels per acre in 2020 to 39 bushels per acre in 2021, a 14% decrease. Soybean yield from Minnesota is also projected lower for the upcoming season from 49 bushels per acre in 2020 to 43 bushels per acre in 2021, a 12% reduction.

I believe U.S. soybean output projections for the 2021/22 season will be lower than anticipated. Persistent dryness from the major producing states will impact on projected output from the U.S. in the 2021/22 season.

Although forecasts point to favorable weather in the U.S Midwest crops, there was little change in the drought situation in areas of South East Minnesota, the northern half of Iowa, the southern third of Wisconsin, parts of northwest and north-central Wisconsin, and far northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Argentina: Weather Worries Mounting

Soybean output from Argentina, the world's 3rd largest soybean producer and exporter, for the 2021/22 season is forecast at 52 MMT according to the recent USDA WASDE report. Argentinian farmers are preparing to plant their 2021/22 soybean crop, and though production estimates are higher correlative to the 2020/21 season of 46 MMT, I believe adjustments will be made going forward.

Dryness over the next six months in Argentina is forecast to reduce the size of soy for the 2021/22 season. Weather conditions in Argentina are dryer and warmer than usual, and given facts that seeds are planted at one time, adverse weather during pod filling could impact overall soybean yield. Exacerbating the situation further is the risk of a resurgent La Nina event potentially leading to additional dryness and a higher probability of affecting agricultural export logistics.

Higher export taxes on soybeans, soybean meal, and soybean oil 33% and 30% respectively, might impact expected yield for the 2021/22 season. Farmers are expected to increase their corn acreage and lower their soybean acreage due to the lower export taxes for corn.

I believe soybean output projections from Argentina for the 2021/22 season might be lower than anticipated. Adverse weather conditions and the potential risk of a La Nina event exacerbating dryness will negatively impact pod filling, thus affecting expected yield. A reduction in soybean acreage in favor of corn will undeniably contribute to the decline in projected output.

Investment Risks

China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply for the remainder of 2021, from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth and denting market sentiments. Late last year and earlier this year, China made ground-breaking imports for this soft commodity as an ingredient for livestock feed.

The bulk imports were directed toward rebuilding the hog sector after the African swine fever decimated nearly half of its hog population. Over the rest of 2021, soybean imports from China are forecast lower on curbed meal use.

China's soybean imports for the 2020/21 marketing year are forecast to reach 98.6 MMT a 1.84 MMT decrease from the 100.44 MMT estimated in the previous month, due to a sharp collapse in hog sector profitability, and a sharp rise in wheat feed use.

Consumption from the major consumer is forecast to decrease to 113.26 MMT in comparison to 116 MMT from the previous report. Crushing estimates have reduced to 95 MMT, a 3 MMT decrease. The decline in demand from major consumer China might negatively impact soybean futures.

Conclusion

I believe global soybean projections for the 2021/22 season will be lower than anticipated. Prolonged dryness from key producers in the U.S might impact projected output. Exacerbating the situation further are mounting weather concerns from Argentina. The decline in demand from China might impact soybean futures negatively. Although there is a projected surplus in the market, 4 MMT, I believe supply projections will be lower than anticipated.