We live in an uncertain world.

No matter how high your conviction might be, you can always be wrong.

In his book Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder, Nassim Taleb elaborates on navigating uncertainty.

Even if you haven't read the book, you probably have heard the concept. Antifragile certainly sounds like something that would be desirable for an investment portfolio, wouldn't it?

Antifragile is just like it sounds -- the opposite of fragile. It describes something that not only survives but thrives when exposed to volatility, randomness, disorder, and other stressors. A classic example of antifragility in Greek mythology is Hydra, a gigantic multi-headed water-snake. If you cut off one of the Hydra's heads, two would grow back (yikes).

One of the ideas from the book is optionality. Taleb explains:

Optionality is the property of asymmetric upside (preferably unlimited) with correspondingly limited downside (preferably tiny).

At its core, optionality means having a lot of options. However, an option must be convex by nature, i.e., with a limited (known) downside and unlimited (open-ended) upside.

Convex describes shapes that curve outward, like an American football (or a rugby ball). A curve that bends the other way is concave. As illustrated in the graph below, a convex payoff offers a significant asymmetry between the potential gains (unlimited) and the losses (limited).

Source

By nature, convex things benefit from uncertainty, while concave things are hurt by it. Taleb argues that in a world where predictions are mostly useless, we want to make convex bets.

Optionality can take many forms in our personal lives:

Avoiding debt.

Keeping cash aside.

Learning a new skill.

Meeting new people.

Living in a large city.

Starting a low-cost side-hustle.

Only someone with optionality has the opportunity to experience trial and error repeatedly without hurting their current prospects.

If you start with the premise that we are living in an uncertain world, then seeking optionality is an excellent way to generate alpha in the long run.

Optionality is what can lead a portfolio to be antifragile.

An antifragile portfolio would thrive in a volatile and uncertain environment. If we can agree that the stock market is very much a volatile and uncertain place, the antifragile portfolio is theoretically well equipped to sustain a strong performance over the long term.

After reviewing Taleb's rules of antifragility in research, I look at how they could be applied to improve an investment portfolio and become a source of alpha.

Let's dive in.

1) Seek low-downside, high-upside payoffs.

Taleb argues that antifragility is easier to attain than any form of knowledge-based edge. Our knowledge is only temporarily useful and only gives us the illusion of control.

To make a portfolio antifragile, we need to create a system that favors:

Low downside.

High upside.

Simple, right?

Low downside: If you stay away from any form of leverage, the maximum downside on a position will always be a permanent loss of capital for 100% of the amount invested. Thus, a lower risk can be achieved by lowering the size of the individual investment. This is achieved via diversification. The riskier the individual bet is, the smaller the investment should be. And the many investments in a portfolio should be uncorrelated.

High upside: We want the potential gains to outweigh the losses greatly. Since the maximum loss is 100% of the amount invested, we want to find investments that can return much more than 100%. In this context, we are looking for long-shots where the payoff is significant. The ideal investment profile will be a company that is still young, growing fast, with a long runway ahead that could lead to tremendous value creation over time. As a counter-example, a company in a secular downtrend merely offering a 30% discount to its intrinsic value would not fit the bill since it would not offer potential gains far larger than the potential loss (which, to be sure, is always 100%, no matter how safe the investment may appear).

Taleb explains:

If significant risk exists in a single transaction, overall risk should be reduced by making that purchase one of many mutually- independent commitments. Thus, you may consciously purchase a risky investment – one that indeed has a significant possibility of causing loss or injury – if you believe that your gain, weighted for probabilities, considerably exceeds your loss, comparably weighted, and if you can commit to a number of similar, but unrelated opportunities. Most venture capitalists employ this strategy.

In his book Zero to One, Peter Thiel explains that a rule for VCs is to "only invest in companies that have the potential to return the value of the entire fund" (more on that later).

It might sound romantic and unrealistic at first. How can we apply this reasoning to a portfolio strategy? By setting the expectation that your next pick needs to have the potential to beat the performance of all your other investments combined, you are setting the bar extremely high. If you are trying to achieve a small gain due to a temporary inefficiency in the valuation of a business, you are likely breaking the rule suggested by Thiel. The mindset required to set the bar very high for all of your investments will likely help you avoid value traps and only seek excellence.

In Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits, Philip Fisher explains:

The reason why the growth stocks do so much better is that they seem to show gains in value in the hundreds of per cent each decade. In contrast, it is an unusual bargain that is as much as 50 per cent undervalued. The cumulative effect of this simple arithmetic should be obvious.

This implies a strategy that tilts heavily toward a growth factor (companies with unlimited potential). One of the flaws of an investment strategy tilting toward value is that investors can be really intrigued by companies simply because they appear "cheap," which would fail Taleb's requirement.

VC funds don't invest in companies just because they look undervalued. Instead, they invest in companies because they have tremendous potential, surf a secular trend, and have the capacity to disrupt an industry, with years of growth and compounding ahead.

Finally, your time horizon is the last ingredient to allow for a high upside.

VC funds benefit from a significant counter-intuitive advantage. Their investments are usually illiquid and remain so for years. While it may sound like a constraint at first glance, it's actually a huge advantage to avoid common mistakes such as pulling the money out too soon or trading too much in and out of a position, creating unnecessary tax inefficiencies.

To summarize, seeking low-downside and high-upside would require:

A large number of uncorrelated small individual bets.

Looking for tremendous growth potential as opposed to bargains.

A long time horizon.

2) More swings lead to more home runs.

In his book Zero to One, Peter Thiel explains:

The biggest secret in venture capital is that the best investment in a successful fund equals or outperforms the entire rest of the fund combined.

You are probably familiar with the bell curve, also known as the normal distribution. In a bell curve, data has less of a tendency to produce unusually extreme values (outliers). A good example of a bell curve is the roll of two dice. The distribution is centered around the number seven, and the probability decreases fast as you move away from the center (standard deviation).

However, Thiel argues that the world is governed by another distribution called the power law. You may have heard of the power law under many names, such as the 80/20 curve or the Pareto Principle. And it should set your expectations for your own portfolio performance.

The power-law distribution involves that 20% of the inputs are responsible for 80% of the output. Such a distribution involves "fat tails" compared to a normal distribution.

Taleb explains:

An option allows its user to get more upside than downside as he can select among the results what fits him and forget about the rest (he has the option, not the obligation)…. Payoffs from research are from Extremistan; they follow a power-law type of statistical distribution, with big, near-unlimited upside but, because of optionality, limited downside.

Source

I reviewed my own stock portfolio to observe the same results. About 80% of my returns come from 16% of my holdings. My largest winner alone is responsible for 17% of my returns since 2014, despite an initial position below 5% of the funds added to my portfolio. The graph below does a great job at showing the importance of winners and how inconsequential the losers can be in % of all returns.

Source

Taleb argues that in an antifragile strategy, the more bets you make, the better. For example, let's assume you invest 1/N of your available cash into N equally-weighted investments. The greater the number of investments in the portfolio, the lower the cost of failure (the permanent loss of capital on an individual investment).

A portfolio with dozens of small investments has a lower chance of failure than one with a single large investment. It's just math.

A large number of stocks is often mistakenly perceived as a recipe for average performance. However, during his tenure as manager of the Magellan Fund, Peter Lynch held as many as 1,400 stocks at some point. Such a large number didn't prevent him from creating outstanding alpha. The fund earned an annualized return of 29% during his 13 years running it, more than twice what the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) earned during that time.

A small cost of failure is guaranteed by defining a maximum amount allocated to an individual position. Following the power law, the majority of the gains of the portfolio should come from a rare event (called a "Black Swan" by Taleb). Of course, we don't know the winners ahead of time, but by increasing the number of positions, we increase the odds of a major winner being present in the portfolio.

Once you recognize that the top 20% of your investments are likely to represent 80% of your returns, you will start looking at your losers and average performers in a different light, and you will cherish your winners and be more likely to hold onto them.

As explained in my article covering How Many Stock You Should Own, only about 6% of stocks dramatically outperform the index. Thus, investing in only a handful of stocks would require the belief that you can accurately pick among the very few stocks that will deliver outstanding performance.

Accepting this reasoning requires some form of humility. If you embrace the premise that the world is uncertain, there is no place for a portfolio with only a handful of initial investments. No matter how high your conviction and how deep your knowledge is, it would only take a few wrinkles for a well-thought-out plan to be doomed.

An antifragile portfolio involves more swings because it statistically leads to the potential for more home runs. Portfolios starting with only a few positions are fragile by nature (which doesn't mean they can't succeed).

Warren Buffett is known for making concentrated bets. However, his initial positions remain reasonable. For example, Apple (AAPL) represents 43% of his portfolio at Berkshire today. That's a result of the power-law after years of returns (Buffett's cost basis in AAPL is $34.26).

Many investors would argue that they would rather own a few positions that they study and know perfectly. They like to "do their homework." But as explained by Taleb, convexity is easier to attain than knowledge. It doesn't matter how well you know your investment if it turns out to be a loser.

More swings statistically lead to more home runs, and you don't need that many home runs in your life to achieve your financial goals. You don't end up with investments in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD) early on magically. You do so by starting with a small position and accepting that it won't always work.

3) Be flexible and bottom-up.

To maintain the optionality of a portfolio, the investor needs the ability to change her mind and stay flexible.

Taleb explains:

Mathematically, five sequential one-year options are vastly more valuable than a single five-year option.

In practical terms, an investor should always be ready to sell if an investment thesis is broken. The way a bull case fails to deliver can take many forms and should be based on the original thesis.

A disappointing guidance or insider selling should rarely be of relevance in a sell decision. But if an investment thesis was based on key personnel ultimately leaving the company or a product development that turns out to be abandoned, there should be room to re-assess and part ways with shares early.

I personally struggle with this idea because I rarely ever sell. I do so to let my winners run. The drawback is that I tend to hold my losers for tax-loss harvesting purposes for a long time since I have no capital gains to offset that specific year. I apply 4 Simple Rules to protect my portfolio. One of them is "Don't add to your losers." As a result, my losers represent a tiny part of my portfolio due to their underperformance. Thus, holding or selling them would have little impact on my overall returns.

Nevertheless, I should be keener on letting go of a past loser and have more flexibility in my approach if I want to benefit from the serial optionality described by Taleb fully. After all, every new investment resets the clock and offers the potential for high upside and low downside once more.

4) Iterate and focus on the facts.

I discussed previously the Narrative Fallacy and how stories can distract us from facts. We are all drawn toward investments that have a great story to tell. Stories are inspiring and easy to remember. But, unfortunately, they can take over our rational minds, and we abandon all evidence-based research in their favor.

Taleb favors non-narrative research.

Non-narrative action: Does not depend on a narrative for the action to be right—the narrative is just there to motivate, entertain, or prompt action.

The remedy here is to focus on the facts and the knowable. Do you see a trend or a pattern that confirms the story? Or is it simply window dressing? What do we learn from the quarterly (10-Q) or annual reports (10-K)? What does management have to say in the earnings calls?

You want to judge things as they are statistically or logically, rather than as they merely appear. Ultimately, it should be evident based on the fact when an investment is demonstrating optionality.

Here are some attractive traits that are non-narrative:

A growing market share.

A positive cash flow margin.

A business surfing a secular trend.

An expanding total addressable market.

A track record of new revenue streams being created.

A capacity to attract and retain talent (see Glassdoor).

A strong balance sheet with more cash than long-term debt.

A history of outperformance vs. competition and the market.

Meanwhile, businesses presenting the opposite traits have negative optionality and should be avoided (highly leveraged companies, losing talent and market share to competitors, focused on a niche, in a secular downtrend, and so on).

Rather than investing in a good story, Taleb would rather prioritize strong facts. A story could take many turns and will likely look very different than anticipated, no matter what. Thus, we merely want to look for the right ingredients.

It's essential to recognize that our best-performing investments will often do so for unforeseen reasons.

The FANG stocks have been huge winners for reasons that could not have been anticipated at their inception:

Facebook (FB): When Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, nobody would have predicted that the platform would make close to $20 billion in annual revenue by 2019.

(FB): When Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, nobody would have predicted that the platform would make close to $20 billion in annual revenue by 2019. Amazon (AMZN): AWS (Amazon Web Services) rolled out its first mass-market product in 2006. Not a single investor in Amazon (AMZN) beforehand could have anticipated the giant that AWS would become because the platform didn't exist yet.

(AMZN): AWS (Amazon Web Services) rolled out its first mass-market product in 2006. Not a single investor in Amazon (AMZN) beforehand could have anticipated the giant that AWS would become because the platform didn't exist yet. Netflix (NFLX): The company IPO'ed in 2002 but only launched a streaming service in 2007.

(NFLX): The company IPO'ed in 2002 but only launched a streaming service in 2007. Google (GOOG): When the company acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006, nobody would have projected the video platform to make more than $20 billion in annual revenue by 2021.

It's important not to cling to a narrative. Facts change constantly. To maintain an antifragile portfolio, it's essential to iterate and be willing to review the facts and make new decisions. This applies to a bull case gone awry or a previously discarded opportunity that's become relevant.

5) Recognize odds > skills

Lefty Gomez, an all-star pitcher for the New York Yankees in the 1930's, is famously credited with saying, "I'd rather be lucky than good."

It's a simple adage. I would rather win the game than lose with talent. There are no brownie points for being talented in investing. Ultimately, luck plays an essential role in an investor's journey.

As investors, we all tend to attribute good outcomes to our skills and bad outcomes to sheer luck (or lack thereof).

We choose how to explain the cause of an outcome based on what makes us look best. Unfortunately, this type of bias limits our ability to learn from our mistakes. Hindsight bias can be very damaging over time since it can:

Cause us to wrongly assign blame (I couldn't have known!).

Cause us to be overconfident (perceived vs. real performance).

Prevent us from learning from experience (I did nothing wrong!).

Make us judge others too harshly (they only have themselves to blame!).

It's critical to appreciate the role of luck in our investing journey. Because once you do so, you are empowered to maximize the odds in your favor.

Luck is the residue of design.

This quote attributed to English poet John Milton (and later on to Baseball Hall of Famer Branch Rickey) has been used by many motivational speakers. Ultimately, putting the odds in your favor matters immensely more than any edge you may have.

The graph below is a random simulation from Taleb, showing the performance impact of:

Convexity bias : A process with convex trial and error (antifragile edge).

: A process with convex trial and error (antifragile edge). Knowledge edge: A purely skill-based strategy that would ignore the asymmetric approach discussed in the rest of this article.

Source

For Taleb, it's more important to define a system that maximizes the odds of success rather than letting the illusion of skills take over the decision process.

It is far easier to figure out if something is fragile than to predict the occurrence of an event that may harm it. Fragility can be measured; risk is not measurable

When making an individual investment decision, the process matters immensely more than the outcome. Annie Duke perfectly sums it up in her book Thinking in Bets:

What makes a decision great is not that it has a great outcome. A great decision is the result of a good process, and that process must include an attempt to accurately represent our own state of knowledge. That state of knowledge, in turn, is some variation of “I’m not sure.”

Create systems to recognize your odds rather than relying on individual excellence.

6) Simple is beautiful.

As perfectly put by Bill Ackman:

If you have to spend a large amount of time and it’s not obvious, it’s probably not a good investment. In some of our most successful investments, the amount of work that was done was in the hours as opposed to even in the days or weeks or months.

In investing, there is no bonus point for complexification. "Your thesis should be on the back of a postcard if it’s right,” said Bruce Berkowitz.

David Perell recently touched on this with his short essay The Stupid Test. Many investors avoid ideas that seem too mainstream or too stupid. As a result, they miss what was obvious in retrospect, such as investing in the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet). There is a tendency for smart people to overcomplicate things. He explains:

[...] the world rewards you for outcomes, not effort. When you insist on working hard, even when it's not the most effective strategy, you miss obvious solutions that are right in front of your eyes.

I've also found that my simplest ideas have also been some of my best-performing investments over the years.

To illustrate, you can find my past bull cases shared on Seeking Alpha for companies like:

These articles were a few thousand words long and didn't come with complex mathematics or an elaborate financial model. Yet, they delivered returns in the hundreds of % in a matter of a few years. These companies demonstrated optionality by displaying the non-narrative attractive traits I previously touched on.

If your investment decision requires a complex DCF model, you are probably doing it wrong. That's even more true if you accept Taleb's premise that we live in an uncertain world. For example, predicting the next 10 years of cash flow of a fast-growing, innovating company is pointless. Instead, focusing on clearly defined qualitative factors and trends can lead to better payoffs.

7) Do more of what works and less of what doesn't.

If you have applied the rules discussed above, your portfolio is already in great shape. The last step is to document what goes right and what goes wrong and adjust accordingly.

There is no guessing. It simply requires looking at the performance of your investments and making sure to gain insights from them.

Taleb emphasizes an outcome-based model, where you reach your conclusion after the fact:

If you “have optionality,” you don’t have much need for what is commonly called intelligence, knowledge, insight, skills, and these complicated things that take place in our brain cells. For you don’t have to be right that often. All you need is the wisdom to not do unintelligent things to hurt yourself (some acts of omission) and recognize favorable outcomes when they occur. (The key is that your assessment doesn’t need to be made beforehand, only after the outcome.)

It might sound like a simple premise, but we were just discussing that simple is beautiful, weren't we?

Learn from your mistakes and identify what you'd do differently.

Assess what went well when the large gains occurred. Repeat it.

This reminds me of a classic quote from Charlie Munger on mistakes:

Most of Berkshire's success grew from stupidity and failure that we learned from. I hope that makes you feel better about your own life.

I apply this by ensuring I don't get in the way of my portfolio's success. I let my losers become a small part of my portfolio by not adding to them (doing less of what doesn't work). And I let my winners compound into a large part of my portfolio without interruption and add to them (doing more of what works).

David Gardner likes to use a fantastic analogy when he talks about one of the core traits of his investing philosophy, "add up instead of double down:"

You know, in some ways investing is like a horse race. Here's the trick. You're allowed to invest during the race. And so once Secretariat gets up by about 10 lengths halfway through [...] you're allowed to put money in the race right then. And guess who I'm going to bet on? I'm betting on Secretariat. And Secretariat might choke, and you don't always win this way, and when you don't, it does hurt. But in my experience, the guys that are out ahead [the horses, the investors, the companies], they tend to keep on winning.

As long as the total amount invested in an individual investment remains within the acceptable range previously defined, it's always a good idea to add to a winner. The best ideas often already sit at the top of your portfolio.

Bottom Line

The key to making your portfolio antifragile is to improve your odds of success. To do so, you want to increase your portfolio's optionality.

The rules are simple:

Accepting that your luck matters more than your talent.

Limiting your initial investment to a maximum amount.

Focusing on investments with large upside potential.

Looking for simple, obvious ideas.

Adding to winners.

Selling losers.

Being patient.

With an antifragile portfolio, a Black Swan (a rare adverse event) will create tremendous gains for your portfolio (instead of irreparable losses).

Building an antifragile portfolio is simple but not easy. It requires recognizing the limits of your skills and focusing on the odds by being diversified and taking a long-term view.

