Volha Levitskaya/iStock via Getty Images

Few auto supplier stocks have outperformed this year, but Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has at least managed to generate a positive double-digit year-to-date return while the sector is down nearly 10%. With the shares down a bit since my last update, and auto OEMs pushing forward even harder on electric vehicles, the valuation argument is getting a little more interesting to me.

I really like Aptiv’s leverage to high-voltage wiring, cabling, and connectors in battery electric vehicles (or BEVs), as this will be an almost-impossible e-powertrain component to in-source, but one that should be more profitable than average as well. I also believe the opportunity in Smart Vehicle Architecture (or SVA), a new way to approach electronic control for vehicles, is both significant and underappreciated relative to the hype around autonomous driving technology.

I can’t say that Aptiv is any kind of value stock, and there are several quality auto component suppliers that look undervalued today, but relative to a bull-case outcome for BEV-driven high-voltage electrical components, SVA platform wins, and advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS), including autonomous driving, I’m warming up to this as a not-so-unreasonably-priced growth stock idea.

High-Voltage – A Must-Have That Won’t Be In-Sourced

There are numerous components that go into a fully electrified powertrain, including inverters, electric motors, onboard chargers, battery management systems, battery housings, and high-voltage cabling and connectors. In a shift from past behaviors, many auto OEMS are choosing to in-source significant parts of the e-powertrain pie, including motors and battery system components, and that has created concerns around names like BorgWarner (BWA), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) with respect to how much content on future BEVs is really up for grabs.

That’s unlikely to be a significant issue in high-voltage cabling and connectors, where a handful of companies, including Aptiv, Sumitomo, and Yazaki enjoy significant market and IP share. Relative to the cost of developing electric motors, battery housings, or even inverters in-house, doing this with the high-voltage electrical components would be impractical, with high upfront costs, as well as relatively severe performance consequences for inadequate components relative to the cost savings from insourcing.

Aptiv already enjoys double-digit share in wire harnesses for conventional passenger vehicles and close to 30% share in connectors, and Aptiv moved quickly years ago to start working on high-voltage components. The end result has been strong wins, including $1.4B in year-to-date high-voltage wins that could see the company having content on as much as 50% of BEV content. Moreover, it’s not just a passenger vehicle opportunity, as electrified commercial vehicles could also offer meaningful content growth to Aptiv.

These electrical components have historically generated good margins for Aptiv, and while many auto suppliers may be facing lower margins on the content they provide for hybrids and BEVs, Aptiv could well be looking at both higher content per vehicle and higher-margin content per vehicle, given the lessened risk of competition from insourcing. UBS analyst David Lesne has estimated that while high-voltage components could constitute about 10% to 15% of the revenue value of an electrified powertrain, the profit contribution could be 25%. Better still, while there will be some cannibalization of components on the switch to electrified vehicles (products like engine controllers), it will be minor.

SVA Could Be A Not-So-Secret Weapon

Aptiv hasn’t been shy about its ambitions to win share with its Smart Vehicle Architecture offerings, but I believe this opportunity has gotten less attention from the Street relative to autonomous driving.

At the risk of gross oversimplification, Aptiv’s SVA is a new approach to the “brains” of a vehicle. Instead of multiple controllers (ECUs) for a host of new automotive systems like advanced safety, battery management, infotainment, instrument clusters, and other core vehicle functions, each requiring its own hardware, wiring, and onboard software, Aptiv’s approach centralizes and “modularizes” these functions.

The end result is a less complex system that requires less wiring, but that also separates hardware from software and input/output from computing. The analogies that Aptiv likes to use include modern smartphones and laptops/docking stations, with the separation of software from hardware allowing for software updates to improve performance and define new features/capabilities and the separation of I/O from computing leading to less physical complexity in the design, as well as more flexibility and scalability.

Aptiv has nine development programs underway (or recently completed) with OEMs, and announced a win with Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY) for a central vehicle controller. Fully matured, this opportunity could potentially add thousands of dollars in addressable content per vehicle for Aptiv (including software).

The Outlook

With auto OEMs increasingly looking as though they’re going to largely skip over hybrids and accelerate their BEV launch timelines, Aptiv may not have such a long wait for meaningful revenue from high-voltage components. The opportunity in SVA is harder to gauge and more nebulous at this point – more of a could happen than will happen at this point, but still meaningful. On top of that is the opportunity in ADAS – while I’m skeptical on the adoption curve for autonomous driving, there are opportunities in ADAS (and infotainment) that are shy of full autonomy but still significant opportunities for Aptiv (typically called L2+ and L3).

I haven’t changed my estimates on Aptiv all that much. The company has done better than expected in terms of outgrowing underlying builds this year, as auto OEMs have prioritized more lucrative models (which include more Aptiv content), but my out-year estimates are only about 3% higher at this point. Relative to pre-pandemic levels, I’m looking for long-term annualized growth of around 8%, well ahead of the likely underlying auto volume growth over the next 10 years.

I do think that opportunities like high-voltage and SVA could drive faster and stronger operating leverage, and I’ve increased my 2030 FCF margin estimate by about a point (to 10.5%) and my 2035 estimate by about 150bp (to 12%).

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Aptiv looks priced for mid-to-high single-digit annualized returns from here. That’s below the double-digit return potential of many auto suppliers today, but Aptiv has virtually no content risk in the shift from conventional to electrical powertrains and has significant opportunities to gain share and content, and at higher margins. On top of that is potential value to be realized from opportunities like the Motional autonomous vehicle JV with Hyundai.

The Bottom Line

Aptiv doesn’t look cheap by conventional margin or return-based approaches (with autos, there’s a strong correlation between margins and return metrics like ROIC and forward multiples), but that’s par for the course for a growth stock. My argument here isn’t that Aptiv is cheap, but rather it’s reasonably priced for a growth stock, which is rare, and still offers some upside if opportunities like SVA pan out. While further derating in the EV/autonomous driving space is possible, this name is looking more and more interesting to me.