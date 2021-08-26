teekid/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) [338:HK] or Sinopec Shanghai.

Sinopec Shanghai's stock price has increased by +14% from HK$1.82 as of March 26, 2021 to HK$2.07 as of September 9, 2021, after my prior update on the company was published on March 30, 2021. This is largely attributable to a good share price run in early-September, as investors piled into the stock on news relating to its new carbon fiber project.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell by -94% QoQ in Q2 2021, which was mainly attributable to a scheduled major overhaul in the recent quarter. Since the maintenance exercise has already ended in June 2021, Sinopec Shanghai should witness an earnings turnaround in Q3 2021.

However, Sinopec Shanghai's current forward P/E multiples are in the mid-to-high single-digit range, which seems reasonable taking into account its relatively modest expected ROA (mid-to-high single-digit) and revenue growth rate (low single-digit) for FY 2022. This justifies my Neutral rating assigned to Sinopec Shanghai.

Recent Share Price Surge Might Not Be Sustainable

Sinopec Shanghai's share price rose by +29% from HK$1.70 as of September 2, 2021 to a one-year high of HK$2.20 as of September 7, 2021.

The company's recent share price surge could possibly be driven by news flow relating to its new carbon fiber project. Reuters reported in late-August 2021 that Sinopec Shanghai "expects to finish construction of a 3.5 billion yuan ($540.11 million) carbon fiber project in late-2022", which makes it "one of the first refiners in China to research this new material and put it into mass production."

As carbon fiber is used in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades and hydrogen tanks, it is possible that Sinopec Shanghai was the subject of short-term speculation on related investment themes (e.g. wind energy, hydrogen storage) in early-September 2021. I don't think Sinopec Shanghai's strong share price momentum is sustainable. Notably, the company's stock price has subsequently corrected by -6% from its 52-week high (HK$2.20 as of September 7) to HK$2.07 as of September 9, 2021.

Recent Quarterly Financial Performance Was Poor Due To A One-Off Event

Sinopec Shanghai's revenue decreased by -18% QoQ and -6% YoY to RMB16.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. While the company turned around from a net loss in Q2 2020 to generate positive earnings in the recent quarter, its Q2 2021 net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB70.7 million represented a -94% QoQ drop.

With most of the companies in the oil & gas industry benefiting from a recovery in energy prices in 2021, Sinopec Shanghai became a notable exception (as evidenced by its Q2 2021 results) because of its planned maintenance in the last quarter. In the company's 1H 2021 results announcement, Sinopec Shanghai highlighted that "the overhaul, which lasted nearly three and a half months and involved a total of 58 sets of devices, is the largest shutdown maintenance in the history of the company."

On the positive side of things, this major maintenance exercise has been completed in late-June 2021, which implies an improved outlook for the company in the second half of the year.

Sinopec Shanghai's top line expanded by only +4% from RMB35.7 billion in 1H 2020 to RMB37.1 billion in 1H 2021, but its sales growth is expected to accelerate in 2H 2021. This is validated by the sell-side's market consensus top line expansion estimate of +34.6% for full-year FY 2021 sourced from S&P Capital IQ. The YoY comparison for the company's first-half net profit is not relevant, as it was loss-making in 1H 2020.

High Dividend Yield Remains The Stock's Key Investment Merit

Sinopec Shanghai currently boasts a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 8.9% and a forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 9.2%, according to financial forecasts obtained from S&P Capital IQ. The sell-side analysts see the company raising its dividend per share by +21% and +18% to RMB0.121 and RMB0.143 for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, respectively. Note that the company only pays out dividends once every year.

I think that Sinopec Shanghai's significant dividend growth expectations and high forward dividend yields are realistic for two key reasons.

Firstly, Sinopec Shanghai has signaled a strong commitment to dividend payouts in the past. I mentioned in my earlier March 30, 2021 article on the company that Sinopec Shanghai reduced its full-year dividends for FY 2020 by only -17%, despite the fact that the company's headline earnings fell by over -70% in the last fiscal year. More significantly, Sinopec Shanghai paid out more than 100% of its earnings as dividends for FY 2020, which represented a departure from its usual dividend payout ratio in the 40%-50% range.

In other words, the company chose to pay out significant dividends for FY 2020, even though it was a challenging year for Sinopec Shanghai and other oil & gas companies. This gives investors the confidence that the company will continue to maintain high dividend payouts in absolute terms going forward.

Secondly, Sinopec Shanghai is expected to benefit from the completion of the company's major maintenance exercise in 2H 2021 in the form of a significant recovery in its top line and bottom line as detailed above. Based on the market consensus' financial data, it is estimated that the company's normalized earnings per share will jump by +364% YoY to RMB0.278 in fiscal 2021. Sinopec Shanghai's market consensus FY 2021 dividend per share of RMB0.121 translates to a reasonable dividend payout ratio of 44%.

Sinopec Shanghai's high single-digit forward dividend yields approaching 10% make it an attractive investment candidate for yield-seeking and income-focused investors. But I don't think its forward P/E valuations are sufficiently attractive as explained in the final section of the current article.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Sinopec Shanghai's forward P/E multiples are the lowest in the peer group presented below, despite the fact that its forecasted ROAs (Return on Assets) and estimated revenue growth rates are higher than some of its peers. This suggests some degree of under-valuation based on a peer comparison.

However, I view Sinopec Shanghai as fairly valued on an absolute basis, as the company's mid-to-high single digit forward P/E valuations are aligned with its modest forward ROAs in the mid-to-high single digit range. Also, the company's revenue outlook in FY 2022 following the post-pandemic recovery in FY 2021 is rather lackluster (i.e. expected FY 2022 top line expansion in the low-single digit).

Sinopec Shanghai's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Sinopec Shanghai 6.3 5.8 5.9% 6.3% +34.6% +2.8% Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [002493:CH] 16.6 14.0 5.7% 5.8% +66.2% +21.1% Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [600346:CH] 12.1 11.1 8.3% 8.5% +20.1% +8.9% Hengyi Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [000703:CH] 9.0 7.9 5.8% 6.4% +35.9% +9.3% Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. [601233:CH] 7.8 6.9 14.8% 14.6% +29.7% +8.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risks for Sinopec Shanghai include a significant fluctuation in energy prices, slower-than-expected earnings growth in the second half of 2021, and lower-than-expected dividends for full-year fiscal 2021.