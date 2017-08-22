zodebala/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It is not easy for me to write about one of the oldest and first oil majors, like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), the descendant of Rockefeller's Standard Oil. It might feel overwhelming to write about what has been one of the largest companies for many decades, with such a rich and turbulent history. It was part of the Dow Jones Industrial Index for a whole century.

Nevertheless, there are some trends we can observe as outside bystanders with a humble knowledge of the oil markets:

the European oil majors (Shell (RDS.A), BP (BP) and TotalEnergies (TTE)) are moving into renewables with a higher conviction and commitment than the American ones: Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil;

Exxon Mobil has had a few setbacks lately, maybe embarrassments are the better word, such as being ousted from the Climate Leadership Council, a body it helped found. One Rockefeller Family Fund ditched all its remaining Exxon stocks back in 2016.

Oil companies have been using their windfall cash from 2021 for share buybacks, but Exxon Mobil paid back its debts, which did not amuse shareholders.

Forward P/E ratios of CVX and XOM are higher than the ratios of their European peers.

Price over Cash Flow looks very similar. In addition, if you look at realized Price-Earnings Ratios and not the Forward Curve as depicted in the figure, the pattern is very similar. Why do Exxon and Chevron claim higher premiums compared to their peers? Is it their better portfolio diversification, or is it their status of being American companies? Maybe, it is the companies' level of indebtedness (see the next figure).

I do not know the definite answer to that question. Before I take a deep dive into Exxon Mobil's portfolio and financials, allow me to start with the dirty laundry first.

Exxon Mobil's intentional misleading of the public over decades

Harvard professors Naomi Oreskes and Geoffrey Supran published four peer-reviewed scientific articles elaborating how Exxon intentionally misled the public for years with their climate change-related statements by analyzing Exxon's and Mobil's statements regarding climate change and potential causes. The researchers wrote,

We conclude that ExxonMobil contributed to advancing climate science — by way of its scientists’ academic publications — but promoted doubt about it in advertorials. Given this discrepancy, we conclude that Exxon Mobil misled the public.

There was a bit of a back-and-forth between the professors and Exxon Mobil, as well as a trial of a rebuttal by Exxon Mobil. However, Supran's counterarguments to the rebuttals are definitely worth a deep dive for those considering investing in Exxon. Exxon admitted through its scientists that climate change is caused by humans in 83 percent of peer-reviewed papers and 80 percent of internal documents, while, at the same time, 81 percent of editorial-style advertisements in the New York Times from 1989 to 2004 claim differently or express doubts.

I want to summarize the scandal in the words of Supran and Oreskes from a New York Times op-ed in 2017:

In short, Exxon Mobil contributed quietly to climate science and loudly to raising doubts about it.

Another blunder happened this summer with the high-profile Exxon lobbyist, Keith McCoy, who was covertly filmed by Greenpeace. In the video, published by Channel 4 News, McCoy, a senior director for federal relations, makes a lot of scandalous statements about Exxon's lobbying conduct like influencing senators to weaken climate parts of the Infrastructure Plan or supporting a carbon tax because he knows that no politician has the courage to implement it. The nine minutes are a must-watch for anyone considering to invest, or currently holding Exxon shares. He also confirms that Exxon did "aggressively fight against some of the science [regarding climate change]".

The current macro picture

Transitory or longer-lasting inflation, that is the question

I will reflect on the current macro trends. There is currently a polarization regarding whether the recent inflation is transitory, as the Fed claims or if it is here to stay. It is not clear how long transitory means: is it one, two or more years? The inflation experiencing highs only temporarily would imply that the Federal Reserve stays on its current path to start raising interest rates as late as 2023.

At their recent annual convention in August, which was supposed to be a non-event, it became clear that the Fed will start tapering this year. Tapering means they will decrease the volume of its purchases of bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Investors reacted to this positively across all markets, and the markets have continued to rally since then. Chairman Powell reaffirmed "that households, businesses, and market participants also believe that current high inflation readings are likely to prove transitory." Another opinion comes from Adam Strauss who elaborates the following six arguments why he thinks the current environment will trigger longer-lasting inflation: excessive levels of debt, record fiscal deficit spending combined with record monetary stimulus, rising energy prices, deglobalization, dollar depreciation and increasing wages.

No one knows the future, and we can only guess or have (strong) opinions. It is on you to decide which scenario is more likely to come to fruition and act accordingly with your investments. History this time is not a good reference point because there were not many similar situations concerning the upheaval caused by the following: a pandemic, lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, trade war between the U.S. and China, interest rates near zero, large deficits (partly because of lockdowns), and digitalization.

A rise in interest rates is supposed to lead to an increased sell-off of growth stocks. It is not clear, though, if cyclical stocks will be included in the sell-off or a sector rotation will play out. I guess that the whole market will go down, but growth stocks more so than value stocks.

Recovery from the pandemic?

The new much-discussed chip shortage is not supposed to be the only sector where supply chain problems will emerge, according to a new Bloomberg article. The Chinese authorities closed a quarter of the third-busiest port in Ningbo-Zhoushan upon one employee testing positive in mid-August. This and similar closings in the next few months will lead to increased delays, price pressures for replacing delayed goods and ultimately it might help drive up inflation.

On the other side, regarding oil demand, airline passenger numbers have not recovered yet. Have a look at the following chart, compiled using data from several reputable sources (see in the figure below):

As you can see, intraregional airline travel has reached levels between 60 and 80 percent versus the baseline. Travel between continents continues to tumble at 15 to 25 percent of baseline levels for the summer, while the outlook for 2022 is somewhat better but still subdued at 60 percent.

What the oil industry loses on missed aeroplane fuel sales partly makes up with stronger demand from the petrochemical industry and stronger gasoline demand. The economic risks of a resurging pandemic and a very slow recovery in developing countries remains.

Oil and gas companies stand to profit from increased economic activity and the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The oil business cycle

In general, oil companies offer significant potential after a crisis. For that, there are three main reasons:

during an oil crisis, companies trim their costs and optimise their operations to not bleed too much cash,

bankruptcy of smaller companies and thus decreased production

decrease of investments in exploration and production projects across the whole industry. The latter leads to missing supply in a few years and a subsequent rise in oil prices, thus yielding a deluge of revenues for oil companies who were able to maintain production. This cycle resembles a usual business cycle and is certainly known to all readers.

The latter point just raises the question of how long the oil investment cycle lasts. That depends on the location of the oil well, whether it is onshore or offshore. Reknown oil industry expert, Jarand Rystad, CEO of Rystad Energy says:

The onshore (short) cycle is much more streamlined and results can be seen anywhere from 1-2 years after an FID decision is taken. The impact of the short cycle is much more dynamic and can add 6.5 million new barrels of oil in as short of a time period as 7 months, which is the case for shale/tight oil.

The offshore cycle is longer, lasting about five to seven years, according to Rystad.

One consequence for the oil industry stems in particular from the current pandemic in combination with the natural catastrophes that occurred this year, like the massive fires (U.S., Turkey, Spain, Greece), droughts (Brazil, Madagascar) and floods (Germany). That consequence is a shift in policymaking decisions blocking new drilling rights and mining. If this trend continues, it will create supply shortages soon.

Exxon Mobil's portfolio

Exxon Mobil is the largest oil producer among the non-state-owned oil companies (like Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Company, National Iranian Oil Company, China National Petroleum Company) with oil-equivalent production of 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during Q2 2021. In 2019, before the pandemic, the production was hovering at 4 million barrels per day.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil has an outstanding Upstream and Chemicals portfolio. Their asset gems are in Guyana (conventional off-shore oil), Papua New Guinea (liquefied natural gas) and the U.S. Permian (unconventional oil). A high potential lies in Brazil where they own the second largest off-shore acreage to be explored, right behind the state-owned Petrobras. The conventional off-shore oil rigs in Guyana have shown to be the most prolific new-found oil sources. According to Wood Mackenzie:

Accounting for 15% of all conventional crude found globally since 2015, no other area has delivered as much conventional oil resource.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Liquefied Natural Gas Portfolio

Exxon Mobil has stakes in different parts of the LNG value chain: LNG terminals, LNG carrier ships, and LNG liquefaction plants. Terminals can only receive LNG from LNG ships and store it on-site in cooled-down storage tanks or can re-gasify it and pump it into a regular natural gas grid. Together with Qatar Petroleum, the largest LNG player in the world, they operate three terminals, in Italy, in the United Kingdom and the Golden Pass terminal located on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Currently, a final investment decision is being considered to expand that terminal to enable LNG export possibilities.

One of two Exxon Mobil's LNG asset superstars is its liquefaction plant in Papua New Guinea with a capacity of more than 8 million metric tons per year. Its closeness to the crucial LNG markets of Japan, South Korea and China is vital for its positioning in the global LNG market. The 30-year life cycle project has some 25 years of life left.

The other LNG asset stars are its joint ventures at the largest non-associated gas fields in Qatar. Together with their esteemed partner Qatar Petroleum, they pioneered the LNG business back in 1984 and established two joint ventures, RasGas and Qatargas. The stakes in the different Qatar endeavours vary. The most significant stakes are the 30 and 18 percent in Qatargas' LNG trains four and five each with a production capacity of 8 metric tons per annum. Exxon holds a 30 percent stake in RasGas which operates seven trains with a total capacity of 37 metric tons per annum.

In an earlier article, I praised BP for its (liquified) natural gas portfolio. The LNG demand is said to triple by 2040. I consider Exxon's LNG portfolio as one of its strongest assets especially considering how LNG and natural gas, in general, will play a vital role in the energy transition to come.

Exxon Mobil's financial numbers

Exxon earned a decent $4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, thus adding up to $7.4 billion for the first half of 2021 (denoted H1 subsequently). That seven billion cannot be projected for the second half of 2021 (H2) if only for the fact that Exxon announced a much higher capital and exploration expenditures for H2 2021, climbing from $6.9 billion in H1 to about $10 billion in H2. The large driver of XOM's positive earnings were the Upstream and the Chemicals divisions, whereas Downstream was losing money.

The pandemic and its induced lockdowns forced all oil companies to cut costs. Exxon Mobil reduced their structural cost by $3 billion in 2020 and by another $1 billion in H1 2021. They committed to making $6 billion in structural cost reductions through 2023 relative to 2019.

Last quarter, they paid back $7 billion while taking on new debt of $4 billion. In Q1 2021, the company paid back $10.8 billion of short-term debt and taking on $6.8 billion in new debt. Exxon Mobil reported having $165 billion of equity at the end of Q2 2021 with debt being at $60 billion, making up 36% of its equity. As pictured below, short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets by $10 billion. It will be interesting to follow the Q3 earnings report and see how they continued managing their short-term liabilities and assets.

Source: Simply Wall Street.

Debt back in 2019 was at $45 billion at year-end. Now, it stands at $60 billion, down from $69 billion at the end of Q2 2020.

Source: Simply Wall Street.

Exxon Mobil's push to net-zero emissions

The only two prominent undertakings by Exxon Mobil in this realm are Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) and increased production of biofuels. The challenges of CCS remain, like the costs of up to $800 per saved metric ton, while the market price for a ton of CO2 is from $50 to $60, the bulk being priced sub $50. Another challenge is how to use the gained CO2. It is currently not clear if the technology will gain momentum without the additional government or private sector support it desperately needs. In Exxon's Q3 2020 earnings call, it was announced that, after a twelve-month technical evaluation, they have decided to pursue the path of CCS. Also, the U.S. Congress approved $450 million to be used over the next five years for the advancement of CCS. So far, companies employing CCS to get government subsidies had to prove what they would do with the extracted CO2. However, Exxon lobbied that this part of the bill should be watered down and, once again, they won. It is not clear how much subsidy money Exxon received from the program.

Exxon Mobil's second leg of decarbonisation is in the realm of buying and producing renewable diesel. In their last quarterly earnings, they state the following

The agreement [to purchase renewable diesel from Global Clean Energy] is part of the company’s efforts to advance multiple options to produce low-emission biofuels, including new projects, facility upgrades, and purchase agreements. The company expects to produce more than 40,000 barrels per day of biofuels by 2025

That push to renewable fuels and reduction of CO2 emissions is humble in volume but also in diversity as opposed to the strategies of Shell, TotalEnergies and BP (who got some appraisal even by Greenpeace UK back in 2020). It is possible that some of the alternative forms of energy those three European oil majors are pushing will not prove profitable in the future either due to structural problems or due to poor execution. I prefer oil majors going into that direction and investing shareholders' money with the right intention even if that means losing money along the way. Chevron and Exxon seem to be saying we will keep doing what we do best until the last drop of oil is consumed. My hope for Exxon is the fact that the activist investor Engine No.1 took three seats on its board. It is currently unclear how fast and how intense they can influence Exxon's executives and other board members.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is a company with a very strong oil, gas and chemicals portfolio. In addition to that, they can boast low levels of debt compared to other oil majors which offer them plenty of flexibility in the future for dividends and potential new projects investments.

I consider the largest risk for XOM shareholders the fact the company does too little to invest in renewable energy sources and address climate change. On one hand, they helped accelerate climate change by burning fossil fuels for over a century. On the other hand, and this is much more shameful, they helped propel it by running public campaigns over decades casting doubt about facts that climate change was man-made, scientific facts their own scientist helped investigate and prove in peer-reviewed publications over that time.

Final verdict

It is on you to decide if you want to own shares of such a company, I fiercely decline to do so. Everyone needs to know for themselves how much they value ethical, sustainable and responsible business conduct. If you do not care about ethical standards, then Exxon is a buy for the next one to two years, but not on a long-term basis.

My article is not claiming to know the absolute truth regarding Exxon's business or stock price nor the development of the stock and oil markets. I wanted to give readers my perspective on where the uncertainty and potential around Exxon's business will come from in the future and what I see as problematic. You should do your own research.