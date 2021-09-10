General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference September 10, 2021 9:20 AM ET

Paul Jacobson - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets

Joseph Spak

Analyst here at RBC Capital Markets. Welcome to Day 2 of our Global Industrials Conference. We're very pleased to have with us General Motors. From GM we have CFO, Paul Jacobson. The format for this session is fireside chat. We've prepared some questions. We'll have a conversation. I do urge investors on the line to get involved, and to do so, just type a question on the question box on your screen. It will pop up on my end and I can integrate that into the conversation.

So, I think Paul wanted to make some first comments and then we'll get into the Q&A. So Paul, welcome. Thanks for joining us this morning.

Paul Jacobson

Well, great. Thank you for having us Joe and thanks everybody for joining this morning. As you've heard us talk about it's really an exciting time to be at General Motors with the level of transformation that we have undergoing right now really is a once in a generation opportunity. And I think some of that has gotten lost in the short term, obviously as we work through some of the challenges which I know we will talk about Joe today. But we really are extremely well positioned to take advantage of what's going on in the industry and really the world has changed and we're really excited about it.

And despite what we've seen, we still have a lot of momentum in the business. Year-to-date our full-sized pickups are driving a 39% market share, our full-sized SUVs I think are over 65% market share for us. We just announced a significant refresh to the 2022 Silverado, which includes some pretty amazing features which we'll demonstrate at Investor Day coming up. The Super Cruise with the trailering functionality, just a lot of technological innovations and a lot of excited ahead of us. So we're excited to share some of that, so thanks for having us Joe.

Joseph Spak

Great. Yes, I saw the new Silverado announced and what looks like a nice update. Let's I guess get started with obviously there's been a lot going on in the headlines from a production standpoint and some shutdowns. When you last updated the Street with your second quarter earnings call, you talked about, about 100,000 units of lower volume in GMNA in the second half versus the first half. It's a little bit difficult to know exactly sort of what the starting point is, because we track and it seems like especially with some of the more recent announcements, maybe that's a little bit worse than expected.

So maybe you can just update us first and foremost where some of these recent downtime announcements and of course also the news earlier this week of another shutdown wave in Malaysia and we know that sort of was an impact for the first go around here how are you thinking about that now?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, thanks Joe. Obviously as we really said from the beginning of the year, this is and remains a very, very fluid situation and I think it is evolving quite a bit. And towards the end of the second quarter, we really started to see some of the challenges emerging from Malaysia and I'm grateful at that time that we seized the opportunity to pull ahead some chip availability from Q3 into Q2, which obviously helped our Q2 results.

During that time, as you mentioned, we thought the second half was going to be down about 100,000 units with a little bit of a heavier concentration from some of our higher-margin full sized trucks and SUVs. But as everybody is reading, the global supply chain continues to deteriorate a little bit. We've got multiple impacts that it worsened primarily the semiconductor supply chain risk. As you know inventories have been very, very thin all year and that's going to give us a little bit of risk throughout the year. It is primarily related to COVID in Southeast Asia.

We've recently seen upwards of 60% production restrictions, but it's a different situation than really it was in the beginning of the year. In the beginning of year it really was about fabrication, capacity and really weighed back at the wafer base. And what we're seeing right now is really kind of in the backend processing facilities that are in Southeast Asia. The good news for that is, we typically see the throughput at those facilities run faster than the fabrication. So if you think about it there's a little bit of a pileup in the supply chain that really needs to be unlocked. And as we as we see Malaysia making progress with the vaccination that's great.

We've been helping, even going all the way to the suppliers to try to extend some of the GM protocols that are important for us over time to help them. And I think some of those facilities been very grateful for General Motors help as well. But once we see them open up again, we should see a little bit of a free flow of chips. But when we reported the second half as we said it would be down about 100,000 for the first half, given where we are right now, we probably expect second half wholesale volumes will be down around 200,000 units, most of that occurring in Q3.

And while we expect Q3 is going to be challenging, yes we still believe that we're going to be able to hit our calendar year guidance range for us as we are continuing to use all the tools that are available, whether it's in vehicle pricing or in building some vehicles without the particular chips, and then finishing them later. So we've seen a little bit of an uptick in that inventory which is good, that helps us preserve some of that option value, but we're watching it closely, both from a working capital impact as also is when we expect that we'll be able to free those up with chip supply coming back on.

So everything that we said from the beginning of the year, in fact, to put it all into perspective, despite all of this, were still going to deliver a year that is higher than what we originally thought coming in, in January. We had $10 billion to $12 billion guidance, now we have $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion. So I think we're managing it well, but I'm proud of the team that it's not distracting us at all from the long-term focus making the investments that we need to in EVs and battery plants and that acceleration. So, overall despite some of that short-term challenges the long-term thesis is very much intact and we look forward to exploring that further.

Joseph Spak

Yes, I appreciate the update and I guess, maybe just Paul to sort of dig in a little bit on that, so an extra 100,000 units maybe versus what you thought prior, still seems like you still feel comfortable in sort of full year range. You talked about sort of working harder to sort of offset may be some of those [indiscernible]. Can you let us know what some of those initiatives are, so the investors can have some confidence that we just don’t have the volume impact or may be some of the other factors that you listed in terms of a half over half impact like either on the GMF side or maybe I think assuming sort of pricing that is pretty flat and we've seen pricing actually more higher. Are those some of the offsets to the volume?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, absolutely Joe. The tools that we've used effectively in the first half of the year we're using today I think the challenge has been really in that wholesale volume which seems to have peaked a little bit in the third quarter. Again, some of that because we pulled forward some of those chips and got some incremental production in June as a result of that. But overall, I think we continue to manage this week-by-week. I think the team is doing a fantastic job whether it's GMF or it's on the sales side in terms of what we're doing with incentives, it's obviously been a very, very strong year for pricing for both new and used vehicles.

And honestly we expect some of that environment to continue into 2022, we can talk a little bit about some of the puts and takes as we see them today as we're developing the budget. But it has been a strong environment for the consumer and that's been very helpful. There are a number of cost initiatives that we've undertake and we continue to be dynamic with that, but what we really don't want to do, and I don't think we're in the position to need to do this, is drive a level of COVID austerity into the business that slows it down from where we are. This is not a crisis of COVID as we were, and I think it's important as a finance team and as a leadership team that we don't have a level of panic of where we are, because actually the business as I said, through it all is actually performing in line or ahead of where we expected it to be at the beginning of the year.

Joseph Spak

Yes, I guess the other thing Paul, that sort of has come out from you is the Bolt recall. So one I guess, if you could just sort of clarify that that comment is sort of excluding that additional sort of Bolt recall charge and whether the guidance now includes that? But also just can we take a step back and sort of give us the update in terms of what exactly is going on with LG? I mean it sounds like it was maybe a manufacturing defect on their end. But, where exactly sort of, things fell apart? Where GM is involved in this process? And you talked about potentially getting some recoveries, is that contemplated this year or is that maybe into 2022?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, Joe, that's -- we're obviously focused 100% on the safety of our customers and the products and that's been the bulk of the work that's undertaken so far. So, we had the original charge of 800, which was in the guidance that we gave in the third quarter. And then now we have the incremental $1 billion charge, which was not contemplated in the original guide. Despite that, I think we can still deliver results in that range going forward.

So really, the kind of the incremental piece from where we were is the billion for the Bolt EV second recall and then the 100,000 vehicle volume loss. But we still think we can deliver inside the range of where we were. So, as the engineering team and the manufacturing team have dug into this as we've articulated, the fault lies in two rare manufacturing defects that when they occur in the same cell increases and creates this potential problem.

So we feel good that we have figured out the cause and we're working through with LG on both, improving the manufacturing processes each with GM manufacturers, side by side with them, really instituting some of the GM quality metrics that we're so famous for. And ultimately, I think that we'll get through that resolve. The number one focus right now, obviously, is to get the production line fixed, the manufacturing process cleaned up, and get into -- get back into cell production and ultimately get a path for these vehicles to be repaired and ultimately do what's right for our customers. So that's what we're doing.

We're, obviously engaged in high level conversations with them about, yes how we handle the financial accountability. We do expect that we will get reimbursement for that. But the main priority right now is to work through how do we do the number one priority for the customer and ultimately we'll figure that out, I think, as a good partnership that it is.

Joseph Spak

But just the gross number, not -- there's no sort of recovery sort of contemplated in the back half for now in your guidance?

Paul Jacobson

The guidance we gave today hasn't contemplated any recovery in that. So we're going to, like I said, we -- what we're trying to do is isolate sort of the core of the business right now and that will come when it when it comes.

Joseph Spak

Right. And I think the other thing that's important here, right, and I know Mary has stressed this in the past is, this is sort of the last generation technology that is sort of separate from the LTM. And in some respects, Paul, I'm wondering how you sort of think about this, like does this almost validate that it's worth sort of spending the capital and sort of going more on -- in the JV on future battery technologies such that you have tighter control, and are more integrated in the manufacturing process and maybe you could sort of cash these things a little bit earlier on?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, 100%. And I recently actually had the chance to go to cell plant 1 in Lodge Town [ph] and see the progress in place. And I was overwhelmed with the level of GM attention to detail whether it was in safety or manufacturing or processes or quality control. We're very comfortable that the LTM also being a different technology is going to be the high quality battery that we expect going forward. So, that I think it absolutely does validate what we and others have said that battery technology is core to the next generation of vehicles, and that vertical integration is absolutely the right strategy.

Joseph Spak

Yes. You talked about Paul, about not hitting the panic button here. And I think one of the things that maybe would give you confidence in doing so is that it seems like all of these issues are really supply driven. And that, even though we've sort of seen this in the U.S. and really around the world, so I'd sort of take a step back, it's really more again, availability and sort of, tight inventories. Did you agree with that, because one of the things that sort of does come up from investors a little bit is so maybe some growing concern that some of the -- there's a little bit of price fatigue entering the consumer, because obviously we've seen ATPs continue to sort of track higher, especially here in the U.S. So how does GM sort of view what you're seeing in the SAR, which I know is sort of really a demand proxy, but it really is -- it might not be relevant representative of true underlying demand at this point.

Paul Jacobson

Yes, Joe, I think I agree with you that I think, the lion's share of what we've seen in the SAR has really been lack of suppler. I mean, our dealers have been incredibly resilient. We're working with them on technology solutions that give them more insight into when the vehicles are going to arrive. But the reality is, a lot of these vehicles are selling off the delivery truck essentially, to the dealers with a very, very low inventory. So, there's -- I think there's no doubt that consumers are aware that prices have gone up. But certainly from what we've seen and what I highlighted in my introductory comments about the full-sized trucks and SUVs is, consumers have really responded well to the models that we have out there and those are doing incredibly well.

So we feel confident that we're going to continue to be able to sell vehicles. We just got to make sure that we can get through the noise of the production, which we do see easing up as we get into the end of the year in 2022. We've got to get this COVID challenges behind us.

Joseph Spak

Yes, so maybe you alluded to this a little bit earlier and I think we're sort of at that time of year when, certainly internally, you're probably thinking about planning for next year, I think investors are also sort of thinking about turning the page, especially since I think it's difficult to capitalize a lot of the sort of short-term sort of disruptions we've seen here of late. So how should we sort of think, again at a very high level? And I'm sure we'll hear more at the Analyst Day and later this year, but about the puts and takes for what 2022 can be? Maybe said differently, what can we really take from what we've seen over the past couple of quarters, what you're talking about here in the back half as sort of a baseline for 2022?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, so a couple of things Joe, and before I talk about 2022, what we've been up to over the last several months, and I think this is kind of leading up to Investor Day is we've kind of really plowed deep into our long-term plans and looking at longer term financial models. And there's some exciting things out there about growth initiatives and opportunities and what the industry looks like. And we're going to go into some of those details quite a bit at Investor Day, going forward. But, the reason I bring that up is because that long-term planning processes really starts to inform our baseline targets and our thoughts for what 2022 should look like. So how do we know that we're on the 10-year trajectory unless we set that marker for what next year needs to look like in the year after, and so on.

So we're just kind of in those beginning stages. What I would say is high level obviously we expect volume to be up. We expect it to be much more stable. I think the wafer fabrication has made great strides. I think there still may be some hiccups in that. But like I said, the current chip situation that we're facing in the here and now is very, very different than kind of what it was in the beginning of the year. So that gives us a little bit of reason for encouragement, that we'll have a more stable year in 2022, even if it's not back to completely unconstrained.

We do expect a little bit of normalization in GMF. Obviously, they're having an amazing year on both credit and used car prices. I don't see credit changing all that much from the consumer. We'll have to watch that. You'll expect over time that, that will normalize a little bit, but certainly the quality of our portfolio has performed quite well. Used car prices probably see a little bit of normalization, depending on what production looks like. But those are going to -- those are going to interact I think very, very similar to what we've seen this year, depending on how that changes. We've got quite a bit of pressure from commodities still, but will mainly the focus in the first half of next year. We've seen the increases abate a little bit over time, but we're still going to see some of that year-over-year pressure in the first half of 2022.

And then, ultimately, we are going to continue to make it back 2022 will be another heavy investment year for us as we work towards that $35 billion target with, honestly, about two thirds of that program capital is going to EVs and AVs. So really feel good about where we're headed directionally. And, we'll work through some of the short-term noises and changes in 2022 as we finished the budget.

Joseph Spak

So, that was very helpful. And I think this came up even on the last earnings call, some of the investment that's needed. And you just sort of alluded to it again, and obviously 2022 is sort of the start of what's going to be a product onslaught on the electrification side. How should we think about that, as it relates to sort of impacting the margins? I think there was a question about 10% in North America has sort of always been this goal, like is that, assuming the semi issue sort of resolves itself or as sort of you laid out, is that still a reasonable target even with some of the investment and some of the ramping up on some of the new product?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, actually, I think it is Joe. And I think as we look obviously early stages, we think 10% is quite achievable in 2022. Again, it doesn't mean that there isn't some work to do to get there. But, I think that's a very reasonable goal, even including where we are. And, I think one of the challenges I think that, that we and others are facing in the industry is the idea of what the margin progression looks like from here to there as we migrate from ICE to EV and through the transition. And I think we've got some encouraging news about what that trajectory is going to look like for us, both in terms of some of the cost things that we've been able to do around EVs, but also some of the other new business developments and the ramp that they're on going forward and we'll share more of that at Investor Day in a couple of weeks.

Joseph Spak

Yes, no, that's, I think it's a good point, I mean, and glad to hear that we're going to -- there's going to be more color, because I think that's clearly an area that investors have been, that that path from ICE to EV is something investors have clearly been focused on. You mentioned or alluded to a couple times some of the other initiatives. It seems like one of the big ones that GM has really been trying to set the stage for is more of this software and subscription opportunity. So, I guess and I'm sure we'll hear more about this, and I don't want you to sort of steal some of the thunder, but..

Paul Jacobson

Yes, you're going to make me going through everybody's Investor Day script.

Joseph Spak

At a very high level, how should we think about this and how is, about high level of the opportunity and also, maybe more importantly, how is GM going about, thinking about where they want to play within that ecosystem? Because clearly, you have some sort of core competencies, you have some relationships with the customers, but there's some other tech companies out there that might have additional capabilities. And so how does it all come together?

Paul Jacobson

Yes. Now, this is -- you've touched on obviously something that we're incredibly excited about, Joe, and I think, we -- what we've been trying to do is stitch all this together and that's really what I think Investor Day is going to be about. We'll have a lot of discussion about it, both on the technical side, but also the commercialization front and some of the work that we've been doing in consumer studies, et cetera. But, I think one of the things that I don't think we talk enough about is, we already have a massive connected vehicle ecosphere already out there, right?

So if you actually think about where we are, we've got more than 10 million connected vehicles. We've already logged 1 trillion connected vehicle miles out of our car park, and where we are. We get about 15 billion high-speed telemetry transactions a day into General Motors, 3 million call center interactions, 45 million mobile app requests a month, really stemming from the OnStar platform and where we are.

So we've got millions of customers that are already, paying us anywhere from $15 to $50 a month, highly cash generative, high margin, good customer base, that really represents a good strong foundation to build off of. And then the technology side, we've talked about the vehicle intelligence platform, and I'll let Doug and others talk about that at Investor Day. But it really does have the capacity to manage not only all of the loads of what Super Cruise needs to run, drivers, systems, programs, electric propulsion, but really all kinds of capacity to manage future applications and that's what's really exciting. And by the end of 2023, we'll have that platform already on 7 million vehicles. So it's not just an EV story, it's really a vehicle story.

So I think when you look at, these are just a couple of examples of where we are and where we think we can go with that. But I think the number one thing to remember about what the connected vehicle addressable market is going to be is getting your vehicles into the hands of consumers and that still comes back to win them with style, win them with functionality, win them with form, win them with loyalty. And when you combine that with GMs brands, we think we've got the best foundation to lay that going forward and we'll talk more about that at Investor Day.

Joseph Spak

One of the things that Mary has sort of talked about in the past which was the move to EVs and sort of the LTM platform at a faster clock speed, and I know you've already sort of brought forward a lot of sort of the EV product. As you sort of get further into this process, is there still an opportunity to maybe fast track some other product that sort of hasn't yet been announced or is there ultimately a constraint and maybe you want to be a little bit data driven and sort of see really what, how sort of some of these initial eligible [indiscernible] just go, because, like if you look at what you're coming out with, with the Hummer and LYRIQ, and they all look great, but they're either high end or somewhat niche that, the trucks are a little bit more, the pickup trucks are so [indiscernible] are little bit more, more volume?

It seems like there's these areas in like, midsized crossovers for instance, that you know where GM sells a lot of units where that space is still wide open for any -- for everyone and there's an opportunity to grab it. And so I'm just curious about the ability to maybe, take that mantle and really run with it.

Paul Jacobson

Yes, absolutely, Joe. And that's why we're so excited about what the LTM platform provides for us. Because, if you think about the different paths to getting electrification, many manufacturers are basically just fitting a battery into an existing body style. What LTM does is gives us the flexibility to build the battery in any way that we need to in order to fit around the vehicles which are formed designed for style, and functionality. So we're very excited about that.

What it allows us to do is go faster. So I think what you've seen us do, and this was really evident in the decision to increase the capital from $27 billion to $35 billion is, what we want to do is stay on the aggressive end of that EV adoption curve. Ultimately the consumer is going to decide the pace at which EVs are widely accepted.

We're going to help the consumer because we're going to give them variety across the spectrum with great functionality and great capabilities that ultimately we believe are going to win customers over and you can't do that just at the high end. There's obviously the vehicles that we're making now are really exciting. The LYRIQ is, as we've said before, the highest clinic [ph] vehicle with GMs history and we're really excited about that.

But as we also say is, we want to put everybody in an EV and if you can't do that and so you start to get the high volume, lower cost entries. And as both as scale ratchets up, as well as battery technology continues to improve with the generational improvements we've got in LTM, we feel confident that we're going to be able to really dominate the volumes that are out on the roads with our full suite product.

Joseph Spak

Yes, maybe another way, the -- it looks like GM is utilizing electric vehicle platforms is to enter areas where there are more whitespace for you and I think BrightDrop is sort of a good example there. It seems like you, it seems like maybe because of demand, you sort of fast track that a little bit. I know you're using some contract manufacturing for those sort of initial units until sort of the your plant gets ready later on. But and you have that sort of, one marquee customer with sort of FedEx, but as -- since you announced that which I believe was earlier this year at sort of CES, I'm sure that sort of sales effort has sort of intensified, maybe you could update us a little bit about what you're hearing from potential customers and fleets about the opportunity there?

Paul Jacobson

Yes, so we have an aggressive plan for BrightDrop. We think it is game changing technology, not just for the electric bands themselves, but also the E pallet solutions that we've also tested with some key customers, as well. So we think about BrightDrop, actually as an ecosystem and the vehicle is a conduit to that ecosystem. So we've already got customers lined up. We'll start delivering the vehicle at the end of this year. And we're focused on really kind of starting to build and aggressively ramp up production the way we can. So we're going to have more, that will be a feature at Investor Day as well.

But as you're talking about the new lines of business, I can't help but also bring up Cruise automation and what they're doing. I was out in San Francisco earlier this week and got my first ride and a driverless automobile. I kept telling the tech, I said that car just made a better decision than a human would have. It's just astounding. So we're excited about the path of the journey that Cruise is on. Dan is going to be a featured day one speaker for us and we'll have a little bit of a view into the technology as well, but lots of exciting things going on there.

Joseph Spak

Yes, unfortunately. Paul, I guess we are at the half hour and there's so much to talk about here, we ran out of time and Cruise is definitely on the list, but we didn't get there. But I think you -- one of our big enough to sort of hear, see what we're going to talk here about more about the GM Investor Day in October. So, I really appreciate you joining us today. Thanks for the update. Thanks for all the color on the GM story and look forward to seeing you at the Investor Day in October.

Paul Jacobson

Well, we appreciate you Joe, and thanks everybody for joining. Lots of exciting things going on at General Motors.

Joseph Spak

Great. Thanks everyone for joining the session. Take care, Paul.

Paul Jacobson

Thank you.

