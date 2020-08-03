Jay_Zynism/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

As a leading provider in processing chips necessary for wireless devices, QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is in a perfect position to benefit from the shift to 5G, the increase in internet-connected automobiles, and the growing internet of things industry. However, investors should be wary of OEMs choosing to make their own chips.

Background

QCOM provides processing chips used in smartphones, laptops, cars, headphones, wearables, robots, smart home systems, cameras, among other products. Their Snapdragon line of processors is used in nearly every single Android and smart home device on the market. They are so ubiquitous that in their recent 10K, they stated:

Companies in the mobile industry generally recognize that any company seeking to develop, manufacture and/or sell devices or infrastructure equipment that use CDMA-based and/ or OFDMA-based technologies will require a license or other rights to use our patents.

With that knowledge, it is easy to derive that QCOM will be a primary benefactor of the increasing demand for wireless devices.

Context

In the paragraphs below, I will compare much of their financial figures to the prior year 2020.

The yearly percentage increase for many revenue figures is in the high double digits. For certain stocks, comparison to 2020 yields high YoY growth because of 2020 being an "easy comparison," where revenue and other figures were depressed due to Covid. But, this is not the case with QCOM.

As you can see, the year 2020 had revenue similar to that of years prior. However, the more notable thing is the revenue explosion in the TTM, which is indicative of the growth we will discuss in this article.

Shift to 5G

When most people talk about a bullish environment for QCOM, they are referring to their 5G technology.

Snapdragon 5G modems are the fastest in the industry, according to a recent Ookla study.

In 2020, shipments of smartphones capable of 5G were 225 million. However, JP Morgan estimates that by 2022, that number will be upwards of 700 million. This figure represents a more than tripling of the market size by 2023.

QCOM will not miss out on this opportunity, and management has given us insight to the degree that they believe this will benefit them.

In their 3Q21 conference call, management stated that whenever society shifts to a new generation of wireless technology, QCOM generally sees an increase in their revenue and earnings by a factor of 1.5x. This happened with the shift from 3G to 4G in the 2010s, and it's likely something similar will occur with 5G technology. Here is the direct quote from the CFO of QCOM.

We clearly have a long ways to go within 5G. We're at the front end of it, and we're going to see the rest of the tiers transition over as well. And as that happens, we still think the metric that we gave previously of a 1.5x multiplier on our revenue and margin opportunity still holds.

A 1.5x estimation may prove to be conservative, as management has a history of underpromising and overdelivering. By JP Morgan's estimate, the 5G market in North America alone will hit $180 billion by 2030. Compared to today's $784 million 5G market, an increase of over 200x could easily benefit QCOM more than 1.5x.

Cars going online

According to their 10K, 48% of new cars made in 2019 were equipped with cellular connectivity. By 2025, that figure is expected to reach 70%.

QCOM offers a unique product to automakers through both their hardware and software. The offerings range from telematics and connectivity platforms, as well as their digital cockpit.

QCOM saw strong automotive results in 3Q21. Their automotive revenue was up 83% YoY to $253 million and is now expected to reach a total of $1 billion by the end of FY21.

This is a major win for QCOM, and we expect the current trend to continue, if not accelerate.

I also see QCOM benefiting from a continuing advance in self-driving car technology since self-driving cars require hefty computing power.

Here is a prediction of the robotaxi (self-driving automotive transportation) market size in 2030, showing a market size of over $1 trillion.

Considering that QCOM is already well underway with their research into synthetic vision, we think they stand to benefit in a big way from self-driving cars.

Internet of Things

The internet of things, or IoT, is a broad term. According to Wikipedia, "The Internet of Things (IoT) describes physical objects (or groups of such objects), that are embedded with sensors, processing ability, software, and other technologies, and that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks."

In the 3Q21, QCOMs revenue from their IoT sector was $1.4 billion, a whopping 83% increase from the prior year, beating their quarterly guidance by over $100 million.

Like the automotive sector, we think that this trend of rapid growth will continue if not accelerate.

Let's look at the IoT market as a whole.

The IoT market is already massive, and it is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years. For QCOM to have $1.4 billion in quarterly revenue from a relatively underdeveloped market is impressive.

QCOM's early grasp will likely benefit them as the IoT market size continues to grow.

The main risk

Right now, QCOM's biggest problem is OEMs making their own chips. This is likely the reason for the substantial decline in share price from their all-time highs. Here is an excerpt from a Bloomberg article detailing their experience with Apple (AAPL).

Apple Inc. has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from QUALCOMM Inc.

As the second-largest OEM globally, losing Apple's business would surely put a dent in their sales. But what about the largest OEM, Samsung. QCOM faces a similar problem with the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung did use the Snapdragon chip for the models launched in North America but used their own chip, the Exynos, in other countries.

The worst part is, it looks like the Exynos boasts slightly better benchmark performance across both single and multi-core processing.

Conclusion

Honestly, I was going to rate QCOM as very bullish. The rapidly expanding market, impressive YoY growth, the low forward PE, industry-leading position, and decline from all-time highs made QCOM look like a clear choice.

However, the threat of major OEMs making their own alternative is too high for me personally. Apple and Samsung alone control over 50% of the smartphone manufacturing globally. The fact that both of them are exploring their own chip manufacturing process and having solid results should scare investors.

That being said, I do not think that QCOM is a bearish play either. The internet of things is expanding massively, and QCOM will likely remain the go-to for companies that do not have the resources or reasons to design their own chip for their products.

Until QCOM can make a better smartphone chip than OEMs, I will not be taking a position in this stock and maintain my neutral rating.