Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference September 10, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hoge - President

Conference Call Participants

Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo

Operator

Welcome to the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Before we get started, if you a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today’s call is being recorded.

Nick Abbott

Hello. My name is Nick Abbott. I'm one of the Senior Biotech Analysts here at Wells. And it's my pleasure to introduce Moderna President, Stephen Hoge. Moderna perhaps need no introduction as a major provider of COVID vaccines. But as we know, Moderna has aspirations that go far beyond COVID. And so let me just hand over to Stephen and he can provide us with a quick overview of what I missed yesterday.

Stephen Hoge

Sure. Well, first of all, thank you and again, apologies for a couple of minutes of technical difficulties that led to this slight delay. So we had an opportunity yesterday to provide an update on our fifth annual research and development day where we tend to review our overall pipeline. And I think, hopefully, demonstrated a lot of momentum across our therapeutic areas. I will have a bunch of comments, I'm sure and we'll have bunch of discussion around our work in infectious disease vaccines, where we did actually provide a number of substantial updates there. That included four new clinical development programs, three of which were vaccines. So the first is a combination respiratory vaccine, which is a combination of our COVID vaccine and a seasonal flu vaccine. We've previously been developing that flu vaccine. And we're very excited to moving that forward. And a second combination vaccine, this one targeting a pediatric population, which will be for RSV and hMPV 2 viruses.

And those combination vaccines really are the manifestations of our long-term five year strategy in infectious diseases of developing vaccines that address high unmet need in respiratory disease by eventually combining multiple different viruses into single vaccines. We think this creates value for healthcare systems by simplifying administration, but also addresses the substantial burden and unmet need that exists in respiratory diseases. Obviously, COVID is an important part of that, but not the only thing. So those two important announcements happened yesterday of new combination programs. We also provided updates on some of the clinical data that's going on across those respiratory vaccine programs. Those include our COVID vaccine has completed its rolling submission for BLA, as well as we provide update on the date on booster submission, which we also completed last week. We showed that a third dose booster of mRNA-1273, our COVID vaccine, exceeded the benchmark we need to achieve, which was the level of protection we see in Phase 3. And we believe is a booster that should be administered to all adults to try and help maintain high level unity through the winter this season.

We also had a chance to provide an update on another one of our vaccines and clinical data, that's our RSV vaccine, where we showed interim Phase 1 data in older adults that demonstrated that we were able to substantially boost, we think the almost -- we think the best-in-class levels, neutralizing immunity against their respiratory syncytial virus. This is a cause of substantial disease in older adults as we talked about yesterday. And we're so excited by that, that we're moving very quickly towards a Phase 2/3 study that we plan [Technical Difficulty] so in the fourth quarter, which we expect will eventually upto 34,000 participants and form the basis of reopening authorization for that vaccine. And again, we're talking to regulators about that now.

Two other quick clinical updates in the respiratory vaccine space. One is that we announced we fully enrolled our Phase 1 study for the flu vaccine, and that that is also moving quickly forward. We hope towards a Phase 2 and Phase 3 study in the near-term. And then as I mentioned, we announced existence of several combinations that we're working on, including new combinations as we march towards what we think will be a pan-respiratory vaccine booster that we have all adults get annually. And so that's in our respiratory vaccines franchise. Now you can spend a bunch of time there, but that's not the only thing we talked about yesterday. We also moved forward additional developing candidates in vaccines, one being in Epstein-Barr virus or EBV therapeutic vaccine that we think will have an impact in cancer and multiple sclerosis, as well as long COVID, that's mRNA-1195.

We announced a new program that we're doing in rare disease called mRNA-3351 against disease called Crigler-Najjar. And we announced a number of clinical updates across the pipeline, including that we have completed enrollment in our cancer Phase 2 study against the first line cancer -- for first line cancer vaccine, that's at placebo controlled study that is now fully enrolled, the primary endpoint is [recurrence] free survival at 12 months. So the clock is now ticking towards that, which we're looking forward to data obviously a year from now. And a number of other updates, including that we enrolled the first cohort in our first rare disease program, which is Propionic Acidemia, we’ll look forward to that data. We are also dosing actively multiple participants in a Phase 1 study for IL-2 autoimmune disease program.

And lastly, I would note that we are excited that we have completed the enrollment in the first LOTUS cohort for the Phase 2 VEGF program. This is a cardiac regeneration program, which we're doing in partnership with our collaborator AstraZeneca. And then we expect that data as soon as AstraZeneca has completed that QC analysis. And it will be the first proof of concept of the ability to really regrow myocardium, something we demonstrated with AstraZeneca in all sorts of preclinical species, including large animal species. But this will be that first chance to demonstrate that functional benefit in a really dramatically -- dramatic unmet need in humans. And so all of that, that work in cancer, that work in rare disease, that work in heart disease is, we think about to come out of the oven and we're pretty excited to see those results. And while we get a lot of attention in what we're doing in respiratory vaccines, we're as excited about what's happening in therapeutics as we are there. I mean that's a very quick tour, I apologize if that was a bit more than I meant to say. But I'm happy to answer any questions about any of this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Abbott

Stephen, that's fine. And I think I've exhausted already. Just very, I guess, fundamentally, very quickly, as I think about these multiple component vaccines. How do you avoid the issue of immunodominance that you have three or four different stimulati going to the immune system, presumably, they all have to be balanced so that you end up with a balanced immune response and one of those doesn't end up dominating the immune profile?

Stephen Hoge

Yes. It's a great question. The challenge of immunodominance really relates to at a fundamental immunology level, competition for attention from antigen presenting cells as you mature B cell and T cell response. And that is an issue when the antigens are highly related. But actually in our experience so far where you have unrelated antigens, let's say, a flu antigen and a COVID antigen, we have not seen interference yet in our preclinical work. One of the things we presented yesterday as well as our clinical, I should say. One of the things we put in yesterday is where we're going, which is a combination up to 10 antigen vaccine across a range of respiratory viruses, we presented data that covered flu, COVID and RSV yesterday, showing no interference in animals. And we've already shown in humans with the combination respiratory vaccine, which covers hMPV and PIV3 but also with some of our other work that we actually have not yet seen interference. We see good boosting good protection on both.

And I think the basic immunological reason is that we are ultimately going after quite different viruses and making sure that the immune system sees those antigens separately on separate mRNAs. And there is not competition for the same antigen presenting cell or the same MHC complex, and so you're able to develop a sophisticated immune response across those. And that's actually probably not so counterintuitive. If you think about it, when you get infected with flu or when you get infected with COVID or CMV, your immune response is not to just one of the viruses, it's actually to all of the components of the virus. And the place where you see sort of immune dominance is where you end up with two highly related parts of the virus and one of them being more immunogenic. But if you talk about the different parts of the virus actually, you get a pretty balanced community.

And what we find with our platform technology is we're able to do that. Now that's not the same as what people have had to do with recombinant protein technologies or other approaches where there is sometimes in the way those things get made some similarities and therefore, competition. I think it's our ability to really put in the natural -- express the full protein, the surface protein for the virus that allows the immune system to see multiple of these things and develop new tailored responses against them. So, so far, we have not seen an upper limit to the number of antigens we can put in. We've seen -- I think we've been up to 14 or 15 -- seven in humans and 14 or 15 in animals. I don't know that I'm ever going to go higher than that. I don't know that I need to. But we're pretty confident in our ability to continue to add combinations. You've seen us talk about for five years in vaccine days for three to eight years, that's the core of our strategy in respiratory disease combination one needle and solutions.

Nick Abbott

Right. Great. And so just sort of following up on that then, as we think about COVID in these variants, and does that lead you more to a sequential approach as opposed to mixing ancestral versus a variance specific given the similarities?

Stephen Hoge

Yes. I think where we are right now -- it's a great question. Where we are right now in the evolution of the virus and how we're following is Delta is a big threat in terms of its infection, its transmissibility, right? But what we haven't seen is that it's a huge threat in terms of immune escape. And so when you think about changing the antigen and whether you do it sequentially or in combination, it's a little bit of well, immune escape is the principal concern, right? The threshold of immunity that you want to achieve is one thing that relates around transmissibility, that's why we think the booster is needed with Delta. But we haven't yet seen that changing the antigen matters hugely, because the virus is still pretty close to where it's been and such. Now that's a current statement.

I think we look to the future and say, wow, that's probably going to change over time and evolve over time. And eventually, we'll be looking at a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is achieving immune escape. We were all scared, by the way, that that was going to be beta or gamma. I mean that's where we were four months ago, right, with the Brazil and South African variants, the first identified there with beta and gamma because they see more substantial immune escape. Delta just kind of came out of nowhere with a huge infection advantage and cleared the board of the other two. But I believe personally, that there's nothing about the evolution of the virus that won't eventually put those two things together, transmissibility and infectibility with immune escape. And in that sense, we do think that the beta gamma lineages and their RBD mutations are probably the biggest long-term threat that we're aware.

By the way, there are variants that have emerged in Africa. There's an Angola strain and AVOI strain that actually has put some of these features together. It never really took off in 2020 and kind of looks like it lost out in a race with Alpha and others, which is -- the virus is competing against itself, not us. And it lost out in that race. But it does show to me that -- it does show to us that those things can come together, can co-evolve. So the question is what do you do about that? And I'm sorry if that long wind up. I think the answer for us is that the combination of -- we need to -- when we think about preparing for the next generation of booster, the great news is, today, I think today's [ancestral] booster works, prototype booster work sets for us. I think that applies to the other vaccine as well, other [human] vaccines as well, and I don't think there's an issue. But looking forward and thinking post-delta, whether it's new or whether it's a Delta beta hybrid, which is the one that scares us right now, looks like Angola. I think you need to sort of develop a combination approach of antigens that plans for that without knowing exactly what that antigen looks like. And in that sense, we believe a multivalent platform provides the best forward-looking protection, right?

So it's not about where you are today, it's about anticipating where the virus is going to go. And then think of it as almost like fence post. If you can build a wall by dropping two posts down that cover your two areas of concern and trying to bridge across that immunity. And for us right now, that is a multivalent program we call mRNA-1273.213. And it is a beta delta bivalent vaccine. And we think it puts together worst features of both and has the highest probability of protecting where the virus will go. Now the virus may not go there, right? We didn't predict delta. We thought we needed beta-gamma protection and it turned it out to be delta. But you have to kind of look forward trying to anticipate what is going. And that's the approach we're bringing. So we will update, I believe, next year our booster candidate to that 213 if the data supports it in terms of the epidemiology. If the data doesn't then we will continue with the prototype vaccine that we have, which is 1273. And keep every time we see a new variant, adding it in either in the multivalent format or in a monovalent format, so that we have all those candidates available.

Nick Abbott

Right. Great. So obviously, we've had a lot of success in adults, now adolescents. What about children, that's the last population here for which there is not an approval. Where are you with KidCove, what are the challenges of getting an approval in children?

Stephen Hoge

Yes. So I think as we announced yesterday, we have fully enrolled KidCove to the population down to six years old, which is great. That's 4,000 children, that exceeds the new high bar that the FDA had recently said for a larger safety database. That's 3,000 people who have received vaccine. And so now we are just literally waiting for a safety follow-up. And so we continue to be working with regulators and particularly the FDA, but global regulators to figure out what's the minimum amount of follow-up that gives us total confidence that the vaccine is safe, but that also allows us to deploy a vaccine in a pandemic context. And that's a balancing mix. It's, as always, a risk-benefit analysis. And whereas this summer, I think everybody was being -- feeling pretty optimistic about the fact that this virus was not of dramatic concern for children. I think what's happened over the fall, particularly in the United States, people start to recognize, no, this is a huge threat. ICUs and pediatric hospitals are being overwhelmed. And I think as that concern gets higher, there's a chance that regulators and companies will get comfortable not following for, let's say, the full two months on all 3,000 people, all 3,000 kids, but only 1,500 of them, which was the original target we were aiming. That's a question for regulators, not for companies.

But what we're doing is making sure that if that becomes the regulatory bar in the future that we're able to rapidly respond and provide that data. And so what I'm -- what we were originally aiming at was more kind of the September, October time for that follow-up. With the new -- with the additional follow-up, you can do the math, you would -- if you have to follow 3,000 people for two months, that puts you more towards the middle of Q4, but it's really a dynamic situation. And I think it's one where we have to work closely with our regulatory partners and make sure they have the data we have and that they can make the decision when they feel confident. I feel confident that it will happen sooner rather than later, because I do believe we have an incredible safety data in this vaccine, both of the vaccines, but in our vaccine and I think the unmet need is only getting higher in the face of Delta in children. So I think we're all hopeful that we can be vaccinating by the end of this year.

Nick Abbott

And historically, I mean, from other vaccines, vaccinologist if that is indeed a term. Has there been any signals in younger children that have not been seen in older in adolescents and adults? I mean other than the obvious, you don't -- this is a really…

Stephen Hoge

Yes. I mean there's a sensitivity challenge, which is children are -- you always want to be careful in children. The other thing is that generally, things like fever are more concerning in children because they sometimes can be associated with workups or hospitalization. People are just a little bit more careful. I mean if I had gotten a day of fever post my booster people are going, hey take some Tylenol. When child comes in with a fever, he needs to be considered about whether it's some other form of infection or thing. And so it's more of those sort of febrile reactions, things like that, that are of concern that have generally been seen in new ranges. And I think -- and then there's always idiosyncratic things. And so you don't know until you have the data, which is why we have to provide the data. And so I think we're optimistic that we can rely upon not just the adult data, but the extensive adolescent data as we move into children and I think we can take confidence in that. We are pursuing a lower dose in children, too. As we announced yesterday, that is a 50-microgram dose, that's a half dose and that's appropriate as well. As you get into younger kids, you don't need to be giving the full adult dose and it's part of how we manage this.

Nick Abbott

And so as part of the moving pieces here, we have looks like 50-microgram is the appropriate booster dose, which obviously with a fixed capacity of raw materials gives you more doses, you can manufacture. So I know sure if you gave guidance yesterday in terms of supply for next year, but are we now thinking 3 billion is more reasonable at 50-micrograms?

Stephen Hoge

Well, so we have -- as we've said, we think we've guided generally at 2 billion to 3 billion and the delta being the 50-microgram booster and how much of that booster is purchased, because as you end up with more pediatric primary doses and booster doses exactly as you just said, Nick, that raw materials goes longer. And really, we are raw material constrained. And that's lead times on those things are nine, 12 months. There's just not much you can do to impact the first half of next year. We didn't provide much more -- any more specificity than that, but I think you've got the right idea in terms of how you're characterizing it. And as we have said, it could represent up to 1 billion doses -- incremental doses that are available, which is obviously desirable.

Nick Abbott

Yes. Okay. And then as you think about -- I mean, it seems ridiculous we're talking about supply when we're talking of 3 billion doses of [Technical Difficulty]. Just sort of stepping back as you think about future demand from all these products, it seems like there's two options. You can certainly add more manufacturing capacity and capability or maybe you look at things like multi-dose vials and maybe it's a mixture of both. How do you think about long-term manufacturing capacity for Moderna?

Stephen Hoge

Yes. It's a good question. So right now, we're aiming at the upper end. This was our first year of -- literally, we launched the product and at the upper end, we're aiming at 1 billion doses, 800 million to 1 billion, or 800 million, 900 million is our range that we're guiding right now, which is crazy for our first year in this. I mean you look forward to next year 2 billion to 3 billion doses, 3 billion dose. I think at some point, the question is, are all people on the planet vaccinated every year. I think you'd say, well, if that were the case, you're going to be at 8 billion. I don't think that's realistic or that all of that would be Moderna. And so we have to get to some number that we feel like is the right place that we'll be providing broad protection. I think on the other extreme, if you look at the flu market, as we think about respiratory -- annual respiratory boosters in that market, that's about 500 million, 600 million doses a year. Now it's way too small for the unmet need, right? We think that that should be 1 billion people a year who should be receiving those.

And then COVID is operating, let's say, at 7 billion or 8 billion people over this 12-month period, who maybe infected. And somewhere in between there is a reasonable estimate of what respiratory combination vaccine might need to achieve. And we're trying to make sure that we plan for all contingencies and we're able to have capacity for that. But we're pretty comfortable that 3 billion as an upper range for next year is the right planning assumption for us. If we need more and we keep getting into this year and for whatever reason, it looks like you need 5 billion doses that won't be something we can pull off for 2022, but that will be something we'll be ready to pull off for 2023 if necessary. So we feel confident with that range of 2 to 3 for next year but we'll continue to reassess that situation.

Nick Abbott

And you mentioned '23 and obviously, this is -- there are so many moving parts here between 100-microgram two dose for adults, the 50-microgram for the kids, the booster, pricing differences between geographies. I mean how do we put all of this into our thinking and can come up with something sensible as we think about what is the kind of the overall value of vaccine -- the COVID vaccine in '23 and beyond?

Stephen Hoge

Yes. I wish I could give you a good answer. I don't think we've guided on it ourselves. We are doing our homework. Now what we will try to do is continue to provide a sense of how we see the pricing evolve and how we see the demand in terms of volume evolve. I think what David, our CFO, has done is try to lay that out, and I want to be careful not to go drift into that space and tweak and modify anything he said, but try to lay out how that will evolve. Obviously, as we move into lower income countries in 2022, we expect the pricing to sort of be influenced by that but matched by higher volumes. And I think that's the best we can offer in terms of a general sense. As you look beyond '22 into '23, I think one of the things that will change is that we'll start doing combinations. So flu-COVID combo. And that will obviously change pricing, right? Because you're adding features to the vaccine and that will create value and expand that market opportunity. So we have not yet talked about how we're going to -- obviously, we have to develop those products before it's appropriate to talk about pricing. So we haven't guided to what those combo prices would be but they will be higher than just COVID alone for the obvious reason that there's added features to the product.

Nick Abbott

Okay. I know we're running up on time, but just very quickly, going back to your comments on the Phase 2/3 flu. Is that something that could be done in the Northern Hemisphere this year or sometimes the next year?

Stephen Hoge

So I think my answer is yes and yes for both. So I think it is -- we are moving quickly in flu but we need to do that with regulators. And so we're subject to both the FDA and Southern Hemisphere regulators agreeing on the structure of those studies and us getting it running. What I'm pretty clear saying -- comfortable saying is that, I don't think it's going to be just one, right? I don't think you're going to be talking about executing that in the United States, for instance, alone this year. And it's important, we've completed the Phase I, but we'll need -- we're imagining an adaptive approach, just like with the RSV approach that I announced, which is Phase 2/3, which will include some data tried to generate this year and probably some in the Southern Hemisphere next year. And so we're going to work with regulators, figure out the right path to do it. They will ultimately set the bar towards approval and therefore, we will back solve for that. And those conversations are ongoing. And so it's -- I can't offer more specific guidance at this point.

Nick Abbott

Well, Stephen, I'm sorry, we've run up on our time here. That was a really interesting conversation. I want to thank you very much. There’s so many we [Multiple Speakers]…

Stephen Hoge

Right.

Nick Abbott

I'm surprised that you still have hair on your head, to be honest. The strain you must be under but really enjoyed that. Thank you. And look forward to further updates later on in the year. Great. Thanks.

Stephen Hoge

Thank you very much for your time, Nick. Thank you all.

Nick Abbott

Thank you.