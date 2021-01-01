Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a good way to play the secular growth of EVs over the coming years and its good growth prospects were recently confirmed at its investor day. Despite its share price run-up this year, it still offers good value for long-term investors.

Background

As I've analyzed in my previous article "Albemarle: Is a Different Way To Play The EV Boom", I'm bullish on Albemarle due to the expected increase in demand for lithium over the coming years, as the automotive industry shifts from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV). Since that article, Albemarle's share price has increased by more than 66%, being one of my best stock picks over the past few months.

Even though Albemarle's business is diversified across its Lithium, Bromine and Catalysts units, the lithium business is the one with better growth opportunities over the long term due to strong secular growth prospects in the industry driven by the transition to EV across the globe.

Albemarle is the largest lithium producer in the world and is well prepared to benefit from the expected demand increase in lithium, as the company has been investing to increase the production capacity in its mines in Australia and Chile, which are expected to become fully operational next year and will lead to steep lithium production.

This is part of its ambitious investment plan, being part of what Albemarle calls its Wave 2 projects, which will increase its annual production to about 175,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate and hydroxide, almost double from its current capacity. Beyond that, Albemarle projects could further boost its capacity if demand increases as expected with Wave 3 projects requiring about $1.5 billion in capex and to be executed in the next 3-5 years, while Wave 4 are long-term potential projects that Albemarle expects to finance with its own cash flow generation.

In the second quarter of 2021, lithium already represented 41% of Albemarle's total revenues and this weight is expected to increase significantly in the next few years. Considering its investment plan focused on lithium, this unit should be the major growth driver for the foreseeable future. This means that Albemarle's revenues and earnings will be even more exposed to lithium than they already are, which bodes well for the company's growth outlook in the next decade.

Albemarle has provided a strategic update on its recent investor day, providing a positive outlook for its business in the next five years.

Strategic Update

Albemarle's business is already being boosted by its lithium division, with the company reaffirming its 2021 outlook and providing a bullish view for earnings next year and also for its long-term financial targets set by 2026.

Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be up 25-35% YoY, justified by higher pricing and volumes for lithium, as well as cyclical recovery from its Catalysts unit that showed some weakness related to the pandemic. Over the medium to long-term, Albemarle is also quite positive about its business performance, given its financial targets for 2026 are quite ambitious.

It expects to deliver revenues of between $6-$7 billion (double compared to expected revenues in 2021 of around $3.2 billion) and representing a CAGR of 13-17%, $2-$3 billion in adjusted EBITDA (more than three times its adjusted EBITDA this year) and net cash from operations to be around $2 billion (>3x 2021).

Its Lithium business is unsurprisingly the major contributor to growth in the next five years, with the company expecting 5-year CAGR revenue growth of 24-28%, while Bromine and Catalysts should report growth in the high-single digits.

Moreover, the company also expects to become free cash flow positive by 2024, as its cash flow provided from operations will become higher than capital expenditures, which will be a critical factor for the company to have the necessary financial flexibility to invest in its business and also deliver a sustainable dividend to shareholders, without compromising the strength of its balance sheet.

Albemarle has an outstanding dividend history, being a dividend aristocrat, as it has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years, even though its dividend yield is somewhat low and I don't see Albemarle as an income play. Nevertheless, providing a rising and sustainable dividend is paramount to Albemarle's strategy and its cash flow profile over the next 3-4 years seems quite good in achieving that goal.

Bottom Line

Albemarle is a great way to play the EV growth theme and its investor day clearly showed that its growth prospects are quite good and the company is well prepared to benefit from strong tailwinds in its Lithium business.

This is reflected in its ambitious financial targets by 2026, which I think are achievable considering that the supply-demand situation in the lithium market is expected to eventually become tight in the next 3-4 years and lithium prices may be go up significantly in the coming years, something that is not reflected in Albemarle's revenue and earnings targets.

Albemarle's share price has increased rapidly in recent months and investors may think that they have missed this opportunity, but I still see value in its shares and Albemarle remains a great pick in the EV space.

Considering analysts' estimates for 2025, which expect EPS of $10.08, and its historical valuation multiple of about 37x earnings over the past year, my price target is around $370 per share by end-2024. This is about 50% above Albemarle's current share price and, most likely, medium-term EPS estimates will be revised upwards following the company's investor day, thus Albemarle has good upside potential and is a great growth stock despite its impressive run in the past few months.