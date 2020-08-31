GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

Business

From Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) 2020 10-K:

Commercial Metals Company ... manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States ("U.S.") and Poland....On November 5, 2018 ... the Company completed the acquisition...of 33 reinforcing bar ("rebar") fabrication facilities in the U.S., as well as four EAF mini mills located in Knoxville, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Florida, Sayreville, New Jersey and Rancho Cucamonga, California from Gerdau S.A.,

Commercial Metals: Investment Thesis

To achieve positive returns over the next few years, buying at current share price, would require the very high end of analysts' EPS estimates to be met, and for P/E multiples to increase to historical levels. I believe the downside risk is high and the upside potential very limited for an investor buying with a view to a long-term hold. There may be opportunity for short-term share price gain, particularly if the planned infrastructure bill is passed. SA ratings summary for Commercial Metals is shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

I could be bullish, similar to the SA Quant rating, but only in the short term. It can be seen the SA Quant 'Bullish' rating is mainly driven by momentum and EPS positive revisions. But the SA share price chart per Figure 2 below shows momentum starting to ease.

Figure 2

For buy and hold investors now is likely not the best time to enter a position in Commercial Metals at possibly a cyclical high in share price. My detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2023 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go). These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question. Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 9, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years.

I have decided to input a target return based on the 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from eight analysts because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of the value of Commercial Metals shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sept. 9, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.08% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Commercial Metals, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sept. 9, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $4.55 from the present $31.07 to $35.62 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Commercial Metals, the P/E ratio at buy date would need to increase by 23.1% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. Needing an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Commercial Metals, the share price needs to increase by $13.35 from $22.27 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $35.62 at the end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $35.62, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Commercial Metals, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $22.27*(1+3.9%)^4 = $26.00

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $26.00*(1+37.0%) = $35.62

The increase of $3.73 ($26.00 minus $22.27) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth continues. The increase of $9.62 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($35.62 minus $26.00) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Commercial Metals' Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through the End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Commercial Metals

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sept. 9, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023 (or longer if sufficient analysts' estimates are available). There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Commercial Metals shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Commercial Metals. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratio at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Q1-2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021, plus the current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Commercial Metals, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 10.12, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of Commercial Metals' historical median of 10.95. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than reverting to historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are eight analysts covering Commercial Metals through the end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 9.8 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is very high, suggesting a very high degree of uncertainty, and thus low reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Commercial Metals is conservatively indicated to return between negative (13.1)% and positive 0.6% average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (13.1)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the positive 0.6% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative (7.5)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios.

At the high end of the projected returns for Commercial Metals, the indicative returns range from negative (2.3)% to positive 13.1%, with a consensus of 3.9%. The high return estimate of 13.1%, requires a P/E ratio of 11.43 at the end of 2023, and the highest of the analysts' EPS estimates to be met.

Review Of Historical Performance For Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Commercial Metals.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Commercial Metals were double-digit returns, ranging from 12.4% to 42.6%, for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining investor achieved a return of 9.8%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 9, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Commercial Metals' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Commercial Metals Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows an increase of $817 million in Net Assets Used In Operations which was funded by a $789 million increase in shareholders' equity, and $27 million increase in net debt, over the 4.75 years Sept. 1, 2017, to May 31, 2021. The combination of the large increase in equity and the small increase in net debt resulted in net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity reducing from 28.8% at Sept. 1, 2017, to 21.2% at May 31, 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 9.1 million from 72.7 million to 63.6 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $789 million increase in shareholders' equity over the 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Commercial Metals Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this is not the case with Commercial Metals.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Sep. 1, 2017, to May 31, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.75-year period totals to $1,097 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $9.17.

Over the 4.75-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a net $174 million (EPS effect $1.48) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Commercial Metals. These items increase non-GAAP results above GAAP results.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Commercial Metals, these items were a $31 million gain (EPS effect $0.26) over the 4.75-year period.

There were share issues to employees. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $103 million ($0.86 EPS effect) over the 4.75-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be $120 million ($1.01 EPS effect). The understatement of expense by $17 million is not material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $1,097 million over the 4.75-year period, and not of concern from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $9.17 ($1,097 million) has decreased to $7.80 ($937 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $268 million were adequately covered by the $937 million generated from operations, leaving a balance of $669 million added to equity. Shares to staff at market value of $120 million further increased this $669 million to $789 million added to shareholders' equity per Table 5.1 above.

Commercial Metals: Summary and Conclusions

Commercial Metals dividend yield has declined from 3.00% at end of 2018 to the current yield of 1.54%, due to an increase in share price over the same period, but no increase in quarterly dividend rate. In fact, the quarterly dividend rate has been unchanged since Q1-2018 when it was increased from $0.09 to the current $0.12. So, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Commercial Metals EPS growth rate for the four years 2019 to 2023 is expected to be 3.94%, per line 24 Table 1 above. Therefore, a 7.5% return would be reliant on further multiple expansion. The issue for the Commercial Metals share price is the current good earnings are causing it to likely overshoot. The business is to some extent cyclical and a decline in EPS over the next few years will likely result in a decline in share prices from current levels. Based on SA analysts' EPS estimates that decline may start from 2022 onwards. In the shorter term passing of the proposed infrastructure bill would likely be positive for the share price. While short-term share price gains are possible, this is likely not the best time to enter a position with a view to a long-term hold.