anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

NOV (NYSE:NOV) has begun to recover from the pandemic and thus its stock price has rallied 58% off its bottom last year. However, NOV is still 75% lower than it was about three years ago and has underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) by a wide margin in the last 12 months (+11% vs. +42%). Therefore, the big question is whether the underperformance of NOV has presented an investing opportunity or the stock is unattractive around its current price.

Business overview

Just like all the oilfield service providers, NOV faced a fierce downturn last year due to the coronavirus crisis. Global oil consumption plunged and hence drilling activity collapsed as well. The active U.S. rig count plunged 69%, from 792 just before the onset of the pandemic to a bottom of 247 in August 2020. This unprecedented collapse in drilling activity caused NOV to post a hefty loss of -$6.62 per share last year.

Fortunately, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines worldwide, oil production has begun to recover. This is evident in the active U.S. rig count, which has essentially doubled off its bottom. On the one hand, the rig count is still 37% lower than it was before the pandemic. On the other hand, as long as the global demand for oil continues to improve, the active rig count will continue to rise towards its pre-pandemic level. Therefore, NOV is likely to remain in recovery mode in the upcoming quarters.

Early signs of its recovery were evident in the most recent earnings report of NOV. In the second quarter, its revenue grew 13% sequentially and its orders in the segments of Rig Technologies and Completion & Production exceeded sales significantly, thus enhancing the backlog of the company. NOV expects the recovery of its business to continue in the upcoming quarters.

Growth prospects

The primary growth driver for NOV in the upcoming years will be the offshore wind market. Since the onset of the pandemic, the secular shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources has greatly accelerated and hence the investment in offshore wind projects has skyrocketed. The International Energy Agency [IEA] expects the total installed wind offshore capacity to increase 8-fold, from 30 GW now to 240 GW in 2030.

Source: Investor Presentation

As NOV is a major player in this market, it will certainly benefit from this secular growth.

On the other hand, the performance of NOV was disappointing even before the pandemic. Thanks to major technological advances, onshore oil producers are now able to extract the same amount of oil with fewer active rigs. As a result, NOV generates lower revenues at a given production level compared to the past. In other words, oilfield technology providers, such as NOV, have been victims of their own success. This helps explain the fact that NOV has posted material losses for six consecutive years, even though U.S. oil production has kept climbing to new all-time highs throughout that period (with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic).

It is also worth noting that North American oil producers have drastically tightened their budgets since the previous downturn of the energy market, in 2014-2016. In that downturn, some shale oil producers went out of business and the survivors learned their lesson and are now trying to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows. The tightening of the budgets of producers has taken its toll on the business of NOV.

Due to the above two major headwinds, NOV has posted losses for six consecutive years and is not likely to return anywhere close to the record earnings per share it achieved in 2011-2014. Ironically, NOV spent $3.0 billion on share repurchases during 2014-2015, when its stock price was hovering at much higher levels. NOV has not repurchased any shares since then, even though its stock price has plunged 85% off its peak in 2014. The amount of $3.0 billion is 59% of the current market capitalization of the stock. If management had preserved that amount, it would be able to execute much more efficient share repurchases now and thus it would provide strong support to the stock price. To be fair, this is a common mistake. Numerous companies repurchase their shares during boom times, when their stock price is high, and suspend share repurchases during rough periods, when their stock price is much cheaper.

Overall, NOV is likely to recover from the pandemic but it is not likely to return anywhere close to its boom period 2011-2014 due to the aforementioned secular headwinds. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect NOV to post earnings per share of $0.75 in 2023, much less than the earnings per share of $5.82 in 2014.

Strong balance sheet

Despite its recurring losses for many years in a row, NOV has a remarkably strong balance sheet. Since 2014, the company has done its best to become more efficient. To this end, it has closed 660 facilities and has reduced its headcount by 56%. As a result, it has reduced its total costs by $12.6 billion and has managed to post positive free cash flows every single year. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with a BBB+ / Baa2 credit rating. This is an exceptional achievement, particularly given the prolonged downturn in its business. Management should certainly be praised for maintaining a healthy balance sheet, which will help the company endure the pandemic easily.

Valuation

Analysts expect NOV to recover from the pandemic and become profitable next year, after seven consecutive years of losses. However, this recovery is uninspiring. Analysts expect the oilfield services provider to post earnings per share of $0.29 in 2022 and $0.75 in 2023. Therefore, NOV is currently trading at 17.0 times its expected earnings in 2023. This is not a cheap valuation level, particularly given the strong secular headwinds facing the company. It is thus evident that the market has already priced a significant portion of the expected recovery in the stock.

Final thoughts

The tight budgets of oil producers and the technological advances, which have made it possible to extract the same amount of oil at a lower cost, will remain strong secular headwinds for NOV, even when the company recovers from the pandemic. These help explain why the stock has underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by a wide margin in the last 12 months.

Due to these headwinds, NOV is a risky investment. Its dramatic underperformance over the last five years (-62% vs. +111% of the S&P 500) is a testament to the risk of the stock. Given the recent 30% correction of the stock, traders can attempt to make a profit of up to 40% from the current stock price. They will make such a profit if the concerns over the effect of the delta variant on the recovery of the energy market subside. Nevertheless, both traders and investors should always keep in mind that NOV is not a buy-and-hold stock due to the above-mentioned challenges.