Patrick Colville

Hello, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I am Patrick Coalville, a senior analyst at DB covering the cybersecurity software space. The format of this session is going to be a fireside chat with a listener Q&A. There's a chat box where you can ask any questions. All questions are fully anonymous, so we're not going to mention any company names or affiliations.

So, let's kick this off with introductions. We've got Nicholas Warner, the COO of SentinelOne and got Dave Bernhardt, the CFO of SentinelOne here with us today.

Nicholas Warner

Good morning.

David Bernhardt

Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Patrick Colville

So, SentinelOne, as everyone knows is a cloud endpoint security vendor. And if I'm not mistaken, the currently the fastest growing listed software company. Thank you so much for being with us today, guys.

Can I just start if I may by, just talking about the IPO, I mean, so you just went through this IPO, which was a major event. Can you just describe what are the biggest changes that have been implemented as a result of the IPO and kind of how you see the company shaping up now?

Nicholas Warner

Yeah. Speaking from a field perspective, I think that the IPO was really a tremendous validation on the hard work that all the Sentinels have done for many, many years. I think for our customers, especially our early adopting customers for many years ago, it was really a fantastic way for them to see us getting validated in the market.

Speaking personally, I think one of the most special things was post-IPO party. We had invited a bunch of customers, and really we were always putting our customers first. And so, having them there literally through all stages of our journey and then at the beginning of this next and really exciting journey as a public company, I think for many of us, in fact, most of us SentinelOne that was a really special thing.

I think for -- operationally for us it's business as usual. We're continuing to scale, build the business, build the best security platform in the market and solve customer challenges every hour of every day.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. I appreciate that. I mean, a standard question I'm asking everyone is just about the demand environment. So, can you just describe, I guess, the demand environment at the moment as you see it? And how does that compare to a quarter ago? And then, I guess, how do you see the demand environment shaping out the curve, I guess, for the rest of the year?

Nicholas Warner

Well, from a demand perspective, demand is really global for this type of solution. And I -- as I've mentioned on our earnings call, this is really a generational shift away from antiquated signature-based approaches to automated machine learning based technology. And so, what we have seen is the adoption life cycle really started in North America. And so, we're seeing that resonate around the world. Demand is continuing to build globally.

From a large enterprise perspective, certainly our public offering has helped in terms of brand recognition and all that comes along with that. But demand is very high. As I had mentioned this is a long-term, really generational shift that we're undergoing here in the cybersecurity space. And we expect that to continue for years to come.

Patrick Colville

Dave, I mean, I guess, did you want to add anything to that?

David Bernhardt

No. We get a lot of questions. It was the acceleration from COVID, was the acceleration from anything. If you look at customers that are now needing to make their data accessible to employees everywhere, you're absolutely seeing a push to cloud, which is an area that we focus in quite a bit. But you're also seeing where the endpoint is just become so much more important.

If you think about where employees are at, like the idea of working solely in an office, it's for the most part dead. And so, I look at this as -- this is just a massive shift in just the way we're going to work going forward. It's going to be with people working from everywhere and the endpoint has become the most important part of this security landscape.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. That's really helpful. And I guess, can we just turn on -- flip onto competitive question now? I mean, a question we get frequently from investors is to kind of understand the competitive dynamics between SentinelOne and CrowdStrike. So, like, a good multi-parter here, how often do you see CrowdStrike in deals? Where and why did the SentinelOne win versus CrowdStrike and what are the occasions when CrowdStrike win you guys?

Nicholas Warner

We've never gotten this question before, actually, so thank for asking. Yeah. Look, we compete against CrowdStrike all the time. And I think something I want to put a finer point on in, and we've talked about are and something we're really proud of him and we're tracking very closely is our POC win rate being north of 70%. And your typical competitive environment is that typically you're either replacing a first wave, antiquated EDR, EPP solution or antivirus. And so that's sort of table stakes and then the real competitors in that type of opportunity would be some of the other next-gen players.

And so, it's important to understand that as a backdrop to the 70% win rates. And we're seeing CrowdStrike in most of our deals, they're about three years earlier in market than us, building our technology in such an automated and autonomous fashion, really took a couple years longer than it would have had we built sort of a -- just a services driven platform, but we thought it was really important to build an automation machine learning to democratize this technology for customers of all shapes and sizes.

And so, in the market, as we're competing and we're driving and succeeding, over 70% of the time in these head-to-head POCs, I think that that's a real validation of the technology. It's a validation of our market presence of our execution, but it's really important to also remember it's an enormous market. As I had mentioned, we're undergoing this massive shift around the world and this type of protection prevention and visibility technology, it's not optional. It's not a nice to have, this is must have for companies of all sizes.

And so, really what we're doing and going back to how I described that competitive dynamic in every single one of our deals, we're replacing a legacy AV vendor, and that's where we're taking share. And that's frankly where CrowdStrike take share as well. But it's an enormous market and there's plenty of room for a couple solid next-gen players in the space.

And so, for us, what we just continue to focus on is our business, our technology, and most of all, above everything, our customers. But directly to your question of why we win. I think what customers really want is automation and better protection and response. The number one reason that they choose to partner with us is really the innovation that they see, the really close attention we pay to the customer needs and tying that back to innovation. So, having unique capabilities -- totally unique in the market like range your audit deploy, the ability for the SentinelOne fabric itself to a self-install SentinelOne throughout an organization. That's pretty magical for customers.

And then, from a go-to market perspective, I think I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about our channel loyalty. The fact that what we've really built is this flywheel of technology enablement across all different types of channels. So not just your traditional security reseller, but your managed service providers, your MDRs and your incident responders, we don't compete with those businesses. We really enable them.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. I mean, that's super helpful. I guess -- I mean, the vendor that we haven't talked about or mentioned thus far is the thousand pound gorilla Microsoft. So, you might've heard of them. How often do you come across Defender ATP? And I guess, the reason I ask is because in other sub-segments of security, we've seen Microsoft become more competitive, and identity management in particular, it looks like they've got more competitive there. So, is that a trend in the endpoint? And I guess -- I mean, are there verticals or segments in the market or geographies where Defender ATP and Microsoft perform particularly well or particularly poorly in fact?

Nicholas Warner

Well, I certainly think from an adoption and a rollout perspective, an ideal prospect for Microsoft would be a customer that's a hundred percent invested in Azure, a customer that is a hundred percent Windows 10, immediately going to Windows 11, a customer that's a hundred percent using surfaces, surface tablets, surface laptops. And the total number of large customers I can think of that map to those requirements is zero, because we live in a heterogeneous world. I mean, the reality is, especially if you look in the last couple of years, the proliferation of cloud workloads, what are those things running on, the vast majority Linux, you also have Kubernetes protection. You have folks who are using Mac computers. You have folks who are bringing Chromebooks. You have older operating systems, even under windows that ATP doesn't cover.

So, if you think about a legacy 2003 server environments, what our customers and customers around the world really find is SentinelOne really is the best protection across all different OSs. And that's a reason continually for Gartner peer reviews where the most rated -- the most highly rated. And if you scan those reviews, that's a commonly cited thing is just our flexibility and protection. And we can drive in and build towards that because we built this really automated platform that brings a lot of automation and ease-of-use into play, but that's really important to consider.

And I think the other thing is, just from a perception perspective, Microsoft clearly has been facing a growing number of vulnerabilities. It seems like every few weeks, sadly now, we're finding about disclosures, major flaws in their code base. And so, I think it's -- most customers are really just thinking about just from a proper hygiene perspective to have a best of breed third-party being able to check against those OS vulnerabilities and really better protect an enterprise rather than relying on the very vendor that's producing software and operating systems that all too commonly have flaws and vulnerabilities.

And -- but taking a step back, I just want to say, we talk about our vendor competitors, but we're all in this together. So, ourselves, Microsoft, CrowdStrike. Our real adversary is the criminal masterminds, the nation state attackers, those are our real competitors. And so, we're certainly aligned with CrowdStrike, with Microsoft, where together we can help protect and prevent against modern attacks, run-of-the-mill attacks, and the attacks of tomorrow. That's one reason, certainly when you hear us talking about XDR. And I think pretty uniquely we've coined this term open XDR where we want to work together with these other technologies, whether or not it's other companies like Zscaler, identity and access companies like Okta, we want to build an open and integrated framework because at the end of the day, what we're trying to do is protect and prevent against attacks and really help solidify our digital way of life.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. That's helpful. I mean, I guess -- I mean, just double-click, I mean, are there areas where they are competitive? Like, it's pretty clear that from a feature functionality standpoint, from automation standpoint, SentinelOne is ahead, but are there areas where -- when you do actually see them having fit?

Nicholas Warner

Not often. I mean, we'll -- typically where we see Microsoft in and around the conversation is strictly from a licensing perspective and they're E3 and now they E3 level one and level two or something like that and they also have E5 licensing. And so, I think, for smart customers, anytime you see a licensing scheme, that's really tying in non-security products with security products, that's a red flag that's saying, okay, well, we can't win on our merit alone. So what we'll try to do is just make it an economic sledgehammer and try to force our technology to be deployed.

But I think what you -- what we've certainly seen in the last several quarters is that cybersecurity has risen to the top of the conversation. This is not a sort of also ran and, oh, by the way, we need to have a cybersecurity program and strategy. These are board driven, really, really important decisions that companies are making, that are hugely -- I think hugely bottom line focus at the end of the day. If you see the economic and brand impact of massive attacks, data breaches, ransomware attacks. And so, the increasingly what we're finding is customers will recoil from that posture of, okay, something's amiss here where the main value proposition is simply a bundling in of if I'm using Microsoft's video conferencing, I get security as well, that doesn't strike smart, modern enterprises the right way. And so, we're not seeing them really compete in a meaningful way all that much.

But I do want to acknowledge that, they have started to pay more attention to innovation, which is, I think, good. And what -- the rest of us folks who are really focused on security, I think what our hope is, is that, that focus on security can really drive them around better DevOps and software development, because at the end of the day, that's good for everybody. If they're producing software, and code that is less vulnerable and is less of an opportunity for the adversary to attack.

But sadly today, and as I'd mentioned, there's just all too often disclosure after disclosure around Microsoft products with all of these. So, we're hopeful, but our stance is that's what Microsoft really should be focused on.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. I appreciate that. Can we switch gears a little bit to public clouds, if I may? And SentinelOne have a product suite there. And I guess in an area like cloud workload protection platform, why would a customer choose SentinelOne that versus the other -- when we did the kind of math, it was like 30 vendors that compete in that segment. So, what is it that's that SentinelOne do that, which is kind of special? Why would a customer choose SentinelOne in that kind of public cloud security space?

Nicholas Warner

Well, at the end of the day, what customers really want is protection and prevention against attacks. And they really also want a holistic 360 degree view of their network. And what a company's network was 10 years ago is totally different than what a company's network is as we sit here in 2021 and beyond. And so, this idea of in the past, you could have a SIM product, and sort of consolidating a view. That's gone forever with the rise, as you'd mentioned of cloud workloads and cloud infrastructure. And what SentinelOne uniquely can bring to market is really this notion of XDR. And XDR being able to extend our visibility and protection out to all sorts of different surfaces, whether or not that's cloud workloads, Kubernetes, Cloud Linux, et cetera. And we really are focusing uniquely on runtime security and malware protection.

And so, giving that combined with visibility into servers and workloads is really what differentiates us. I mean, SentinelOne is known for having the best protection and prevention product on the planet. And that's again the name of the game for these organizations. They want protection in and around their network and what their network is, is totally different today than it was 10 years ago. So, this antiquated approach of just firewalling everything off, like that's gone forever. You've got to protect the data wherever it lives and commonly, and this is also a huge disruptive movement that's happening in the broader IT market is this move to cloud workloads is really driving that need.

But I can also give you a customer example of how customers have grown with us as this digital innovation has really taken root. And so, we have a customer, it's a large U.S. based software company. And initially they deployed our endpoint solution protecting their Windows and Macs. We got deployed a couple of years ago and then, they came back to us and placed another order for tens of thousands of nodes for data center and cloud computing. And so that deal ended up being larger than the initial desktop, Windows and Mac deal that we had done. And really the differentiator there was our ability to cover the whole spectrum of operating systems.

So, really starting with their most pressing need a couple of years ago, which is replacing that their legacy and antiquated signature-based technology with a better and more scalable solution, but then moving that also into protecting their workloads. But what was really important to them is to get that sort of single pane of glass, that platform view that you can get with our singularity platform.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. Thank you. I mean, that's fascinating stuff. Can we switch over to the numbers if possible? And just double-click on, I guess, that aspect, I mean, so, I mean, on the top line, your fis -- pardon me -- your Q3 and fiscal 2022 guidance is for over 100% year-on-year revenue growth. I think in both of those periods. One question, we got since your earnings a couple of days ago is how should we think about how that translates into ARR growth in both third quarter and fiscal 2022?

David Bernhardt

Sure. So, obviously, the structural drivers that we've seen pushing the business that they're here to stay. Whether it's the digital enterprise to solving parameter, zero trust, rising ransomware attacks like we see that as tailwinds for us. Like that's going to continue.

Secondly, we're executing very well. We've been growing the team, our reach, our technology. We're getting a lot more at bats, I think post our IPO in terms of the sales cycles and whatnot out there. This has giving us the confidence to have triple-digit growth outlook for revenue in ARR.

And specifically regarding ARR, we're a SaaS business. Our ARR and revenue growth track fairly closely. In Q2, our ARR grew 127%, revenue was 121% year-over-year growth. Net new ARR in Q2 grew 195% year-over-year. That's a huge step up that we're really proud of. We see this trajectory continuing. And obviously to be able to have the confidence to guide in the triple-digits, we feel very confident that ARR will continue to grow at the levels we've been performing at and as well as revenue.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. That's helpful. And can we switch to margin? I mean, so, clearly growing very fast and no doubt, I mean, as a metrics quite staggering. In fact, profitability ramping. I think, in fiscal second quarter it was negative 98% margins. How should we think about, I guess, operating profitability for the rest of the fiscal year? And where the focus of SentinelOne's R&D in assets and dollars, then sales and marketing dollars will go.

David Bernhardt

Sure. So, we've been very firm from the outlook. This has been an investment year for us. The, TAM is very, very large for us and it'd be somewhat foolish not to really go after it. So, we've stated from the outset that this is going to be an investment year. We're still planning on, let's say, near a 100% operating loss this year. That's going to help fuel our growth. That strategy is working, as you look at our top line and you see the growth there.

Obviously, this was an IPO year, so we've invested in G&A to make sure we're structurally ready to be a public company. We've invested in sales and marketing to make sure we're able to sell to our customers. And we've invested in R&D to make sure that we can continue to have the best of breed products in the world. So, we see that continuing through this year.

We've also provided a long-term model that's out there. And we reiterated the guidance on that. We see ourselves within the next five years at 20%-plus operating margins, much higher gross margins. And you'll see us with expenses as a percentage of revenue that fall in line with traditional SaaS companies. So, we're on that trajectory. We're going to continue to do that. And so far the strategy we've been doing has been working.

Patrick Colville

Absolutely. Nicholas, so can I just switch back to just for a moment and just talk about the go-to-market. And just help us understand if possible, why you've chosen this kind of more open partnership approach, and why partners will be drawn to work SentinelOne versus larger peers that are already in the market?

I think you're on mute.

David Bernhardt

Yeah. I think you're muted, Nick.

Nicholas Warner

I was literally saying -- let me make sure I'm not muted. So, sorry about that folks. I had to get up because the lights went off in the office. I wasn't moving quickly enough. So, to your question, and it's a good one, I think first, what I want to stress is we absolutely do have our own sales enablement and support team. We have hundreds of sellers around the world, that sell in conjunction with this huge, diverse and growing channel ecosystem that we have.

But then the second thing, I think that's important to understand when you think about SentinelOne is that for us, the channels is a lot more than just your traditional security resellers and distributors. For us, we're really partnering with MDRs, so managed detection and response firms; MSPs, and also IRR, incident response firms. All of these folks are helping us drive really massive growth in very different parts of the market that you couldn't do just by having a lot of salespeople and maybe some resellers or a lot of resellers and a lot of salespeople. And so, having this broad and diverse channel ecosystem is really, really important for us.

And I think the other thing to really highlight is, we're undergoing a huge shift in the fulfillment and distribution business, as it relates to cybersecurity software where a majority of these traditional resellers are choosing to also get into the managed service business. They want to ramp high margin managed services around the technology and the products that they're selling. And they don't want to partner with a vendor that also has their own MDR and MSSP. I mean, that would be a fool's errand is you're partnering with a competitor there from a go-to-market perspective.

What they find in SentinelOne is a business that's totally focused on the technology and totally focused on enabling their business. And that's how you really get true loyalty is once you have resellers and managed service providers building an entire go-to-market programs around your technology, and that's what we're seeing.

So, we've really invested heavily in enablement training. I mentioned that -- in the last quarter, we executed on -- over 2,000 certifications, technical and sales certifications in the channel. So that's another few thousand qualified sellers from a technical as well as sales perspective. And that's giving us really just access to reach that no single company can achieve. And we're also -- I think it really maps to our philosophy of not forcing services on customers. We're giving customers the choice on how, where, and through what channel they procure and manage our technology through. So, it's easy to build that out. It's harder to stay disciplined to it, and we really have, and it's starting to pay really major dividends.

And I think the last thing to understand is, there was a lot of technology work that went into our product in order to enable that. So, unique capabilities like multi-tendency, it's totally unique in the market. Like we have full multi-tendency, which is table stakes for managed service providers, totally customizable role-based access control, a 100% open APIs and well-documented APIs, as well as like things like automatic remediation. So the ability for these managed service providers to really manage SentinelOne in the way that they're going to manage it, whether or not that's just leveraging our APIs or living in our console on a multi-tenant basis. It's all about giving choice to our partners as well as our customers. And what that's really helping us do is cover the vast spectrum of the market. Because as I mentioned, this is really -- cybersecurity has become a very global problem. And the problem is being solved by adoption of advanced technology like SentinelOne, and it really addresses all parts of the market. And so that's why we've chosen to go-to-market in the way that we have.

Patrick Colville

And are there metrics that you can share around this? I mean, like the metrics around, I guess, the numbers of quota carrying sales reps and how that curve might shape as that grows over time. Any metrics around business that goes direct versus the channel. Just to help kind of quantify some of the qualitative things you were just saying.

Nicholas Warner

Yeah. I mean, well, I can speak to it directionally. The unbelievably vast majority of our business is through the channel. So, if you think about north of 99% through the channel, and it's going to continue that way, because it's smart business for us. If you think about our Salesforce, we're not a static company. We're the fastest growing company in this space. So, I could tell you, we have X number of hundreds of salespeople today, and that's going to be a different and bigger figure in six months, in nine months. But our sales team is in the hundreds. Our SentinelOne internal sales team, but we really see our sales team as really being in the thousands because we have so many partners out there covering all different parts of the market.

And if you think about incident response partners, they're covering the market really in the most acute way when a company gets breached, they're reaching out, their cyber insurer will refer them into an incident responder or they'll have an incident responder under retention. And they'll used our technology, SentinelOne's technology to deploy. And so that's a partnership.

You have your traditional security resellers, and then you also have managed service providers. Our managed service providers -- just to give you an idea on the gear effect, if you think about the number of customers that they can manage, and grow their own business, their own sales team, their own support team, their soup to nuts running that platform. And for us, it's just an incredibly efficient way to cover that long tail of the market. But also -- and it really goes back to our broader mission of really making our advanced technology democratized and available to everybody, it makes it highly available to folks that might not even have a security team. So like small businesses, they can procure SentinelOne through a managed service and get it deployed and have someone else manage it and do that in a way that they can enjoy the benefits of having really advanced technology that's managed by someone else. So that's also really just key to who we are philosophically.

But for us, we're going to be investing in all of those areas, in our channel, in our direct Salesforce, in our training, accreditation, onboarding. And I think really the results speak for themselves. If you look at the hyper growth that we've been experiencing for the last few years now.

Patrick Colville

For sure. I think we are running close to the end, so I just want to touch on one more subject, which is XDR. Probably a good place to start would just be to describe, I guess, what XDR is? SentinelOne's kind of positioning in that. And then, are there any quantitative metrics you can share with us, the kind of size of this market or like that? And then probably the final part of the question is around Scalyr. I mean, what is Scalyr and what does Scalyr bring to SentinelOne?

Nicholas Warner

Yeah. You look -- for us, XDR is a few things. XDR is open. XDR is preventative. And XDR is extensible. And so what that means is to be a real player in XDR, you have to have a 100% driven API architecture, open API architecture, which we have, and that's unique in the space compared to our other public company peer competitors. And then, if you think about our central purpose being protection and prevention, XDR needs an outcome. So just simply having a bunch of data that you can view it, like that's -- we've been there and done that that was called the SIM market. That's not that useful. You want to be able to orchestrate, take action. That's what we've built in. That's what we're continuing to drive innovation around.

And then related to Scalyr, what's so important with Scalyr is XDR is data. And so, if you think about what is XDR doing, it's tying in for us different security platforms that are generating data and pulling in that data, assimilating that data, contextualizing that data, and then taking action on that data and that Scalyr, best of breed data engine that we acquired, that's been massive for us.

So, if you think about integrating Scalyr and then bringing our AI powered protection and detection capabilities to that, using Scalyr in the backend and then continuing to drive our coverage across different devices, IoT and cloud, but ultimately building all of that around an open architectural approach, because the reality is, most enterprises have dozens of different security products that do different things, identity and access management, firewall, encryption, data loss protection. And so, our ability to integrate in an open way with these other technology platforms is super important.

If you look at partnership announcements like the one that we just recently announced with Zscaler, that's been massive, that's great and it's great for our customers as well. So, you're going to continue to see a lot of exciting movement innovation and announcements from us around that. But for us, we really are a true open XDR company. And I think what's really exciting to all of us at SentinelOne is building out that vision in the next couple of years. There's a lot more to come there.

Patrick Colville

Yeah. Thank you so much. I mean, it's been a fascinating conversation. We've talked about the demand environment being very, very buoyant. The IPO helping SentinelOne's brand recognition, especially the enterprise. In terms of demand, the endpoint remains a key protection area. POC win rates SentinelOne 70%, I thought it was fascinating metric. And then in terms of the financial model, ARR and revenue growth should track each other as a kind of typical to SaaS businesses, a lot of entrance stuff.

Yeah. Thank you so much, Nick. Thank you so much, David. Really appreciate the time.

Nicholas Warner

Thank you. I enjoyed it.

David Bernhardt

Thanks guys.

Patrick Colville

Thanks, guys.