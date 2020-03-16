Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Soros has taught me that when you have tremendous conviction on a trade, you have to go for the jugular. It takes courage to be a pig. It takes courage to ride a profit with huge leverage. – Stanley Druckenmiller

The Direxion Technology Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TECL), which is a 3× leveraged play on technology stocks, gives the perception that it is a potential multi-bagger because of the melt-up we have had in the tech sector since COVID-19 disrupted our world, and also because of the sector’s prospects. The ETF’s gross expense ratio is 1.02% and it seeks a ±300% return, daily, on its benchmark index, the Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR).

We have had a crazy run-up so far and tech stocks that have reached dizzying heights are likely to correct or they may not perform like before. That said, the technology sector may not be at an all-time high because it is an animal that keeps evolving and shifting shapes.

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

For example, tech companies that are trying to decarbonize the economy massively outperformed the NASDAQ since June 2020. What I mean to say is that there will always be some subset of technology that will be in vogue, and therefore one cannot generalize that tech stocks have had their day and that there is no more to go. So, while e-commerce and cloud service providers may have saturated for the time being, other areas such as AI, cybersecurity, etc., have started witnessing an uptrend.

Price Momentum – TECL vs. Peers

Image Source: Investing.com

TECL has gained a whopping 692% since the COVID-19 melt-up. We all know that the virus helped technology companies increase revenues and scale up or diversify into new areas. Well, many tech stocks zoomed like crazy since the COVID-19 stock market crash, so let us check how TECL did compare to its non-leveraged peers in normal times:

Image Source: Investing.com

Between February 10, 2020, and September 9, 2021, TECL gained 120% and twice as much as compared to non-leveraged tech ETFs like Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). However, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), another non-leveraged ETF, kept pace with TECL, growing about 118% in the same period. So, risk-taking investors who are attracted to the growth prospects of the technology sector but do not like leveraged trading or short-term investing can consider analyzing ARKK (which invests in disruptive innovation, including cryptocurrencies).

Portfolio and Dividend

As TECL represents a short-term trend/momentum investment or a trade, dividends do not matter. The ETF paid dividends between 2009 and 2011, paused them from 2012–2017, and since then has been paying dividends regularly. However, it has yet to declare a dividend in 2021, after paying $2.09 in 2020.

Summing Up

I believe that technology as a sector will keep trending up and that some of its subsectors – for example, companies that help in decarbonizing, AI, cybersecurity, etc. – will grow at a higher rate than the mothership sector. As long as you can tactically determine when to deploy leverage, it makes sense. The key here is that the daily leveraged reset helps when in low volatility environments like what we've had this year, but hurts dramatically in see-saw environments. If you believe volatility is likely to remain low, positioning into TECL for a small portion of your portfolio might make sense.