Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) is an early-stage developer of antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Its pipeline looks like this:

Lead candidate ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody targeting the RNP (ribonucleoprotein) complex using a Mechanism of Action or MoA targeting activating Fc domains, the company’s proprietary mechanism of driver antigen engagement. In preclinical studies, the molecule has demonstrated potent single agent anti-tumor activity in various solid tumor models. ATRC-101 has demonstrated activity in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. In a model where PD-1 inhibitors typically do not work, it has shown robust anti-tumor activity. In a first-in-human dose escalation study, the molecule has shown a disease control rate associated with target expression. The company is initiating combo studies with PD-1 inhibitors and chemotherapy, in 2H21.

Traditional oncology drug discovery is based on generating antibodies against known targets. Atreca says its approach is directed towards identifying unique antibody-target pairs by interrogating the immune system of a patient experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. Using this approach, the company claims to have identified over 2000 distinct human antibodies “that bind preferentially to tumor tissue from patients who are not the source of the antibody.”

The drug discovery platform

Atreca’s drug discovery platform makes tall claims that need to be validated in human trials. Broadly, the platform generates antibodies naturally made by the human immune system. This is done by collecting samples from cancer patients undergoing therapy and with clinically meaningful responses to therapy. Using this process, the company has developed a repository of over 1,600 samples from over 500 donors, representing over 30 different solid tumor types. This may enable Atreca to develop useful antibodies at a high rate and in a scalable manner. The following diagram describes the process:

Atreca has a Stanford connection. One of its two founders is Dr. Tito Serafini, the previous CEO, who did academic work at the lab of Nobel Prize winner Dr. James Rothman. The other founder is Dr. William Robinson, whose lab at Stanford invented the technology underlying Atreca’s Immune Repertoire Capture® technology.

All of this sounds good on paper, but recently BCEL lost more than 70% of its value (from near $20 in February to $6 today) after it reported initial data from the dose-escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1b trial for ATRC-101. The problem was with safety - 33% of patients (8 out of 26) had at least one grade ≥ 3 adverse events (AE). Two had respiratory failures and two had sepsis, with one patient showing a grade 4 acute respiratory failure. This, after Jefferies analysts said the stock could double on positive data, was a dampener. Streetside analysts have continued providing bullish signals despite the selloff. Smart money holds over 95% of the stock.

Financials

BCEL has a market cap of $226mn and a cash reserve of $182mn. They had $211mn in March. Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $19.0 million, while general and administrative costs were $8mn, giving the company a cash runway of about seven quarters. I do expect a dilution on good news at some point in the next few quarters. The problem with that scenario, though, is that BCEL just had major bad news in July, and the stock is trading under pressure right now. So, unless they can come up with some positive catalyst in the next few quarters, they are going to have to raise funds from a position of weakness. That is not a good proposition.

The company still has significant institutional and fund ownership, with over 95% of the company held by smart money. Major holders are:

Insider selling is significant, especially with the two founders, who have been selling like there is no tomorrow.

Here’s sell data for Dr. Robinson, who invented the technology; he has consistently sold shares every month since April 2020 to March 2021. Just 5000 shares, so it could well be that he is just using this as an ATM. He still owns nearly 400k shares.

Similarly with the other founder, Dr. Serafini, who has sold in a similar pattern.

The company has a collaboration with Xencor.

Bottom line

While the company seems like a street darling, with even Bill Gates owning shares, the safety data, high institutional ownership and early stage of development are worrying. I will stay away.