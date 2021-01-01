asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a US-based REIT and while the common units have a high dividend yield of approximately 9.2%, I currently only own the preferred shares Series C, which are trading with (AFINO) as ticker symbol.

For a better understanding of American Finance Trust’s business model, I suggest you read the original article from September last year, when the REIT’s unit price was trading at just around $6.5/share.

The preferred shares C are trading above par, but enjoy excellent asset and dividend coverage

When I look at preferred shares, I judge the issue mainly based on two elements: how is the asset coverage and how is the dividend coverage?

Let’s first have a look at the dividend coverage. When looking at the FFO and AFFO of a company, we get a better understanding of how a REIT actually is performing, and how much cash it is generating. In the second quarter of 2021, American Finance Trust reported an FFO of $25.1M and an AFFO of $28.7M. That’s quite strong as it handsomely beats the results of the past few quarters.

Keep in mind the FFO already includes the preferred share dividends, as the starting point of the FFO calculation is the net loss attributable to the common shareholders of AFIN. That’s clearly visible in the image below. According to the income statement, AFIN paid out about $5.9M in preferred dividends. This means the FFO before preferred dividends was almost exactly $31M.

The $5.9M in preferred dividends thus represents just 19% of the total FFO and that’s rather low so the coverage ratio is good. Keep in mind the cash required to pay out the preferred dividends will likely increase as the total preferred share count has increased to 7.933M A-shares and 4.6M B-shares in the first half of the year and American Finance Trust will likely use its existing ATM program to sell more preferred shares in the market. But the dividend coverage ratio definitely passes the test.

It’s interesting to see how the company is actually using its ATM program to raise more cash. In the first half of the year, American Finance Trust sold 91,703 preferred shares A for total proceeds of $2.3M while it also issued a total of 1.06M shares of the preferred shares C for total proceeds of $26.5M. Those preferred shares were issued at a premium to the call price and are a cheap way for AFIN to boost the equity portion of its balance sheet at a modest cost of capital.

In fact, AFIN’s ATM program makes the preferred shares even more attractive and safer as the REIT can issue new common shares if it needs to raise cash. In the first half of the year, AFIN issued 8.6M new shares for total net proceeds of $77M. As common shares rank junior to the preferred shares, I fully support the company issuing common shares as this makes the preferred shares safer.

In a second step, I’ll look at the balance sheet of AFIN. The book value of the real estate is about $3.38B, which includes almost $700M of accumulated depreciation. The total net debt on the balance sheet is approximately $1.62B which is less than 50% of the book value and using the market value of the real estate assets, the loan-to-value ratio will likely be just around 40%.

The total equity value on the balance sheet (attributable to the shareholders of American Finance Trust) is about $1.74B. As there are approximately 12.5M preferred shares outstanding with a call price of $25/share, the total value of the preferred equity is approximately $313M, representing about 18% of the total book value. That means that even if in a theoretical example (and unlikely event) of a liquidation, the realized value of the assets decreases by 40% compared to the book value, the shareholders of the preferred shares will still be made whole.

Trading above par doesn’t have to be bad as the yield to call remains good

American Finance Trust issued a new class of preferred shares in the fourth quarter of 2020: The new preferred shares C are listed with AFINO as the ticker symbol and have a cumulative preferred dividend yield of 7.375% or $0.4609 per quarter per preferred share. AFIN can call this class of preferred shares in December 2025, which means we are ensured of just over four years of preferred dividends.

Although I rarely buy preferred shares that are trading at a substantial premium to the call price ($25 in this case), I understand there's a case to be made for AFINO as the securities cannot be called before the end of 2025. This means that, despite trading at almost 7% above par, the preferred securities have a yield to worst of around 5.4% which really isn’t bad at all given the strong asset coverage and preferred dividend coverage.

Investment thesis

I currently do not have a position in the common shares of American Finance Trust but I do have a long position in AFINO after making the switch from AFINP earlier this year. With a dividend coverage ratio of in excess of 500% and a net asset coverage ratio of close to 550%, I think the preferred shares are very safe, and that’s why all preferred issues are trading above par.

While I'm not buying more preferred shares at this point as I have a full position, I would for sure add to my position in AFINO at a price closer to the par value.