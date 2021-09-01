gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

"A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have." - Gerald Ford

Over the past year, there have been many notable market statistics showing the tenacity of this bull market. Most are ignored because they just go against the way the human mind perceives things. Most believe a long streak surely can't be sustained, and the famous last words that something is overdue for a change are uttered.

Yes, we certainly could see a "change", but that change will come about from any disruption of "Policy". The policies that have the equity markets trading where they are today are based on a pro-growth backdrop that was firmly in place before the pandemic struck. It was an important component that forged a foundation for a "V" shaped recovery that most said was impossible. It is why I keep repeating the phrase "policy error" as the primary threat to this BULL market.

This bull market asserted itself among the best of all time recently. We are embarking on the eleventh month without a 5% correction for the S&P 500. This is now the third second-longest streak ever. Although many might disagree, when the 5+% dip finally occurs, it doesn't necessarily imply the bull market will be nearing an end. Long streaks without a 5% correction took place in the mid-'60s, early '80s, and mid-'90s, and more recently the 2016-2017 time period that spanned 20 months.

The September Agenda

Bull markets tend to advance amid calm trends and turn more volatile near tops, while volatility usually takes full grip during bear markets. Perhaps we will start to experience more volatility soon. How much it affects the equity market remains to be seen. There is plenty on the "agenda" (i.e. taxes/infrastructure, debt ceiling, geopolitical concerns, tapering, among others), so we shouldn't be shocked to see one or more of these issues produce a market reaction. In a recent report to members of my SA marketplace service, I highlighted EIGHT components of today's "Wall of Worry".

The outcome of these issues will likely determine the direction of the stock market in the near term. In addition, it will signal whether we enter an asset market similar to early 2020 (steeper yield curve, higher commodities, rotation into value/cyclical equities) or a continuation (and likely exaggeration) of this summer's trend (flatter yield curve, narrowing equity performance into mega-caps/defensives.) Identifying, then navigating the resulting trend will be the next "key" to success in the stock market.

Skeptics can rattle off their reasons why this bull market is dangerous at these levels and the bulls can counter to show enough evidence to dispute every last one of them. However, this "agenda" has the ability to produce a real and distinct change to what investors have been accustomed to. The "give-and-take" action is about to take center stage.

The Week On Wall Street

The unofficial end to summer has come and gone, and I note the first post-labor day trading session has a history of being both volatile and negative. Tuesday's market session wasn't very volatile and given the recent strength, the action wasn't very negative. The S&P 500 came into the session "extended" in the short term, and the index suffered a modest give back (-0.35%) closing at 4,520. The other major indices also traded lower except for the NASDAQ. That was the story of the day as the index bucked the trend and powered to another new high. That's 4 straight, and 7 out of the last 8 trading days with new highs posted.

The second and third trading days of the holiday-shortened week produced some price weakness and more downside probing for the S&P 500. That stretched the S&P's losing streak to 4 days. It's not often that you see the S&P 500 fall for four straight days and is still within 1% of an all-time high, but it's been a rather listless market in the days straddling the Labor Day weekend. The last trading day of the week ended with the S&P recording a losing streak that extended to 5 days. Late-day selling left all of the indices and all eleven sectors in the red.

Political Scene

Senator Joe Manchin's call for a pause on reconciliation legislation is largely consistent with his political position on the total level of spending which may accelerate efforts by lawmakers to scale back the overall package. Senator Manchin has now reinforced his position indicating he would support only $1Trillion of the proposed spending bill. This "public" position may add tension to negotiations and delay the timeline, effectively the topline could move down to match expected revenue along the lines of the desire of lawmakers to have a "fully paid for" bill.

We should expect continued volatile headlines on policy details and the ability of Democrats to maintain unity on a reconciliation bill. Expect a broad range of policy proposals in the days and weeks ahead, consistent with the view that early negotiating dynamics will present a "menu" of options rather than the expected path forward. This is especially applicable to the tax and revenue conversations, with political dynamics broadly supporting less expansive impact, however, negotiations should remain highly fluid.

The stock market will have to come to grips with what is expected to be a 10,000-page bill. A bill that most of our representatives won't read and most will not know what is contained in the legislation. No debate, no expert witnesses, just vote. There is nothing new here, it's how congress operates when they want to get something passed. A bill that will surely have an impact on the economy complete with an abundance of "taxes".

In addition to increasing Corporate taxes, the Senate Finance committee is now proposing a list of new taxes:

Taxing corporate Stock Buybacks

Increasing the capital gains tax

Tax unrealized capital gains, impose capital gains tax at death, eliminate carried interest tax treatment, add a tax for estate planning, and mega retirement accounts

Tax "HIGH" executive salaries, and CEO pay disparity

Establish a corporate alternative minimum tax

Introduce a plastic excise tax, carbon tax, fossil fuel tax, and an international tariff on carbon emissions.

Put an end to the 20% small business deduction in place today

Seek to lower limits for active business losses (or eliminate)

I haven't captured all of the proposed increases in this missive. Reports are indicating there are about 22 in total.

The Fed

The "Beige Book" noted economic activity "downshifted slightly to a moderate pace" from early July through August.

"The slowing was largely attributed to concerns over the Delta variant with a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism, including some international restrictions. Supply disruptions and labor shortages also factored into the deceleration, rather than a softening in demand."

The report singled out weakness in auto sales due to the microchip shortages, while low supplies were restraining home sales. But contacts in most Districts remained optimistic on the near-term prospects, but there remained "widespread" concerns over ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages. On employment, all Districts reported rising employment overall, and characterized the pace as "slight to strong." Demand remained strong but all Districts also noted "extensive labor shortages" that in some cases were restraining activity.

Contributing to the shortages were:

"increased turnover, early retirements (especially in health care), childcare needs, challenges in negotiating job offers, and enhanced unemployment benefits."

Given the demand/supply imbalances, many Districts reported an acceleration in wages. Meanwhile, inflation was reported to be:

"Steady at an elevated pace, with half of the Districts reporting a "strong" clip while the other half described the pace as "moderate."

The report basically confirmed what has been seen in the data.

Jobs

Another record high and the 5th record high in a row for Job Openings. The latest JOLTS report shows there are 10.9 million job openings. The prior peak was 10.1 million and was the first time over 10 M. The job openings rate surged to 6.9%, also a new all-time high, besting the prior record of 6.5% from June. It was at a cycle low of 3.4% in April 2020.

This situation continues to baffle most and remains a concern for the economy. Extended unemployment benefits have ended. Delta variant cases are receding indicating they may have peaked. Perhaps that starts to bring workers back to the job market.

It's easy to connect the dots. More workers equate to more tax revenue. Low unemployment gives growth in the economy a HUGE boost.

Consumer

The IBD/TIPP economic optimism index collapsed 5.1 points to 48.5 in September, from 53.6 in August. That's the first time in "pessimistic" territory (below 50) since December amid worries over inflation, the Delta variant's impact on the economy. The 6-month outlook index plunged 8.9 points to 41.3 and is the lowest since September 2020.

Source: Investor's Business Daily

We've seen a decline in consumer sentiment lately both in this report and the recent Michigan Sentiment report. This might just be a function of consumer sensitivity to inflation/gas prices. Many analysts and investment firms believe inflation may be peaking, with gasoline, lumber, and used car prices weakening. There could also be "other" issues that are on the minds of consumers, and we'll soon see if it starts to show in the data.

Whatever it is that is bothering consumers it's definitely not the ability to make their mortgage payment. This week, Black Knight released their July Mortgage Monitor report. At 4.14%, the current reading is at similar levels to early 2018 when compared to the last cycle, and it is within a full percentage point of levels from early 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

Source; Bespoke Investment Group

PPI rose 0.7% in August with the core rate 0.6% higher, firmer than expected, following gains of 1.0% for both in July. Record monthly gains were registered this year with the 1.2% jump in January pacing the headline, while the 1.0% increases in June and July marked the all-time high for the core. On a 12-month basis, the headline accelerated to an 8.3% year over year versus 7.8%, posting yet another record advance as has been the case each month since April.

Global Scene

In this week's policy decision, the ECB decided to "moderately" reduce the pace of asset purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. The "moderately lower" pace compares to a gross purchase pace of €22.5bn in June and July and €18.4bn since. While the total target size of the program has not been changed, and the ECB has committed to running the program through at least March of 2022. The non-pandemic asset purchase program (€20bn/mo) was not changed. The ECB also guided that inflation "may moderately exceed" 2% for "a transitory period".

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P 500 entered the week rather "extended" and some of that excess was taken out. The prior week saw a parade of new highs and this week it was weakening stock prices amid profit-taking. Nothing out of the unusual, however, we do see the S&P 500 has closed below the initial short-term support levels (green line).

Some will say this is the start of the long-awaited correction, now that the index has closed below initial support. Intermediate term support has held the rally in place since last November. At some point, that too will "change", but trying to forecast when that occurs has been a "fool's errand". What comes next may depend on the "September Agenda".

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

With market pundits coming back from the summer holiday, congress back in session, geopolitical issues still looming, it would appear the dull days of summer are gone. Emotion, confirmation bias, failure to be flexible are all traits that impair our ability to manage money successfully. When stocks trade at or near new all-time highs, some investors are on edge, fears and worries spike. New issues seem to surface daily, and as soon as one disappears, another one takes its place.

I've attempted to make the case that the present investing backdrop is far from "euphoric". Morgan Stanley added more substance to that view by downgrading U.S. equities to an "underweight" positioning. Like other investment firms, they see a "corrective" phase ahead. Not everyone is in love with U.S equities at the moment.

Investors Never Forget

If I have heard it once, I have heard it a dozen times in the past couple of weeks. The NASDAQ is wildly overvalued. With more new highs in the Nasdaq, and the index clearly in a short term overbought condition, many keep bringing up the technology sector as a cause of concern because it is so heavily represented at the top of the market. This in turn causes the fears that we are once again headed for another Tech Bubble. The tech wreck understandably left a bad taste in the mouth of investors, and probably the primary reason it remains in the minds of so many.

Because of the Nasdaq crash in 2000, there still exists somewhat of a bias against technology. It's how our minds work. When it comes to money we rarely forget, and many just can't let that go. That human trait is also responsible for many not believing and or trusting this entire bull market. Investors stuck in that mindset need to realize the transition to a more technology-based service-oriented economy and the clear profitability of the big tech companies that come with it.

I do wonder sometimes if the top five stocks in the market were Industrials, would there be the same sort of concern present among investors? It's time for the doubters to realize that this isn't the industrial revolution, it's the age of disruptive technologies. Outsized growth demands outsized valuations.

The Financial Crisis and the thought of those losses also remain with a certain group of investors. I remember hearing commentary from investors as late as 2018 saying they would never buy a bank stock again. Now it's the same scene today, and that's too bad. Not so much because of what was seen during the Financial crisis but because of the low-interest-rate environment. Let me remind you all that during this backdrop the Financial sector has rallied 58% since last November. When investors learn to put any ill-conceived bias aside, they profit handsomely. If any market participant is not flexible, and won't acknowledge or can't see that change is taking place, they will not survive the financial markets.

Sectors

Consumer Discretionary

While the indices were weaker, the discretionary sector (XLY) quietly made a new high.

Last week I mentioned Netflix (NFLX):

"I've been advising clients to add Netflix, for some time while it was "underperforming" the indices. The stock is rewarding that patience with a 12+% rally since August 18th. Shares are at resistance and could pull back, but I doubt this recent rally is over. On the flip side, a breakout to new 52 week highs, and the stock is off and running. NFLX has pricing power and their "content" is about to get a huge boost.

The rally continues. While the S&P has gained less than 1% in the last 4 weeks NFLX is up 15+%.

Financials

The sector ETF (XLF) trades just off the recent high and hovers at support. My view that the regional banks (KRE) would start to outperform and play catch up has been incorrect. The KRE remains well off its old high and doesn't seem very strong now as it continues to trade in a sideways trading range.

Energy

The Energy ETF (XLE) is caught between support and resistance and we may soon know what direction energy stocks will take next. Unless the price of WTI craters in the next few days, a move to the upside for the XLE has a higher probability of occurring. At the moment I haven't changed my exposure to the Energy sector.

Healthcare

Biotech (IBB) is once again testing its recent breakout level as the short, intermediate, and long-term uptrend remain in place. Meanwhile, the Health Care ETF (XLV) has broken short-term support and a further retreat from the highs seems inevitable, as sector rotation continues.

Technology

The uptrend in the Large-cap growth stocks remains strong. Apple (AAPL) posted back-to-back weeks with all-time highs before profit-taking set in.

While my Innovation portfolio anchored by the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is well off its highs, the holdings are hanging on to a 68% gain since last May. A great time for long-term risk-oriented growth investors to begin accumulating.

Cryptocurrency

The "breakout" that crypto investors were anticipating when Bitcoin traded over the 51k level appears to be a 'head fake". Tuesday's early morning selloff dropped BTC from the 51k level to 45k before rebounding to the 46k range. The asset remains below the resistance level that some thought would be taken out in the next rally.

Bespoke Investment Group:

"Generally speaking, bitcoin has started off the year slowly. Based on the last ten years, its median performance during the first quarter of the year has basically been flat but then starts to accelerate to the upside in Q2. Strength has generally continued in the first half of Q3, but then the period from mid-August through mid-October has been the weakest time of the year when bitcoin's median YTD change falls from over 120% to below 85%. While Q4 has historically tended to start off slow, the year has typically finished on a high note with steady gains from late October through year-end."

I expect to see more consolidation with seemingly solid support in the low to mid 40k range. If seasonality does play out, we may see that long-awaited breakout followed by a run back to the old highs.

Final Thought

The S&P 500 is currently above every single year-end target made by 16 well-known strategists back in December of last year according to MarketWatch. The median target was 4,027 and the most bullish was 4,400 (the lowest was 3,800 made by three large name firms). Obviously, there is still time for these targets to be proven correct, but it won't matter as all of them have already been exceeded? An example of just how difficult it is to forecast any longer-term stock market action.

A reason I prefer to look out about 2-3 months and adjust as necessary. We shouldn't be investing using rose-colored glasses, but negative thinking rarely leads to positive outcomes; a concept that applies to investing every day of the trading week. Investors should also deal in reality and dismiss the "noise" we find so pervasive in our lives these days.

Facts Vs. Opinion

The greatest vehicle for wealth creation in our financial system, the stock market, is under siege. The "proposals" contained in the $5 trillion spending bill are black and white. They reduce investment incentives. That isn't an opinion, it's fact.

The 2017 tax cuts spawned a vibrant economy in 2019. An economy that saw the lowest unemployment levels in 50 years. No one was excluded or left behind as unemployment levels across ALL demographics were at historical lows. Once again these are facts, not opinions. The situation could be "changing".

It's not an investor's job to "judge" what policymakers are doing. It's our job to "interpret" what effect these changes will have on the investment scene. If these initiatives are passed as proposed we will see a "change" that will require the stock market to "reset" earnings expectations and economic growth. That is the simple reality of the situation, it's not opinion, conjecture nor is it speculation.

In Memory

20 years ago the U.S. experienced a devastating attack on our society and our economy. Ironically, that event brought about a certain sense of unity in the country. Today we see a far different social mindset and backdrop. This will also affect shaping the investment landscape.

Please take a moment to remember all that were impacted by the horrific event of that day.

The threat to the wellbeing of peace-loving people around the globe, the global economy, and global markets are ever-present, and some now view that threat escalated.

20 years ago many Americans vowed, "Never to Forget". I haven't forgotten and never will.

This article is dedicated to the memories of all of the friends and colleagues that I lost on that day. May they rest in peace.