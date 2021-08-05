Oasis Petroleum: Potential For $500 Million In Positive 2022 Cash Flow

Sep. 11, 2021 1:36 AM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)17 Comments8 Likes
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Oasis is now projected to generate around $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022.
  • These projections benefit from $4+ NYMEX gas prices, as Oasis has only 10% of its 2022 natural gas production hedged.
  • Oasis may end up with $400 million in net cash by the end of 2022, allowing it to increase its share repurchase program or issue more special dividends.
  • Value is estimated at $111 per share at long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oasis
vitanovski/iStock via Getty Images

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) may be able to generate around $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. Although it is primarily an oil producer (with 66% oil), its natural gas production is mostly unhedged, so that gives it a nice boost with natural gas strip at $4+ during 2022.

This could help it end up with around $400 million in net cash by the end of 2022, giving it plenty of room for additional special dividends or an increased share repurchase program.

The strong near-term cash flow outlook also increases Oasis's estimated value to $111 at long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil.

Projected Year End Debt

At the end of Q2 2021, Oasis had $789 million in cash on hand. This included $400 million in restricted cash from its unsecured note offering that will go towards paying for its Williston Basin acquisition. Oasis has already put down a 10% deposit towards that acquisition, but still owes $670.5 million (less purchase price adjustments). The purchase price adjustment is likely to be quite significant since the acquisition is expected to close late in Q3 2021, resulting in nearly six months of cash flow being deducted from the purchase price.

Source: Oasis Petroleum - 10-Q

Oasis also made a $4 per share special dividend payment (recorded as $83 million in accrued special dividends at the end of Q2 2021).

I now project that Oasis will end 2021 with approximately $100 million in net debt (not including the effect of any additional share repurchases). This would leave it with $300 million in cash on hand and $400 million in unsecured notes outstanding.

2022 Outlook At Current Strip

Oasis is projected to end up with $1.326 billion in revenues after hedges in 2022 at current strip prices now. With natural gas prices soaring, Oasis would benefit from having only 10% of its projected 2022 natural gas production hedged. Overall, oil prices still have a greater effect on Oasis's projected financial results. However, with 65% of its projected 2022 oil production hedged, the gap in importance between those two commodities is greatly reduced in 2022.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million
Oil 18,432,500 $65.00 $1,198
Natural Gas 55,845,000 $4.70 $262
Hedge Value -$134
Total $1,326

Source: Author's Work

Oasis is also projected to have $859 million in cash expenditures (before dividends and share repurchases) in 2022. Oasis determined that it qualified for an exception to the limitation on its NOLs after restructuring As a result, it reduced its estimated cash taxes to zero in 2021 and could end up with zero cash taxes in 2022 as well. I had previously modeled $25 million in cash taxes in 2022, so this is a boost to Oasis.

$ Million
Lease Operating Expenses $257
Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $121
Production Taxes $118
Cash G&A $37
Cash Interest $26
CapEx $300
Total $859

Source: Author's Work

After accounting for OMP distributions and Oasis's $2 per share current dividend, it would end up with approximately $500 million in positive cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

Due to the improved outlook for Oasis's cash flow in 2022, Oasis's estimated value has been increased to approximately $111 per share with long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil. This increase in Oasis's estimated value comes despite it paying out $4 per share in special dividends.

At long-term $65 WTI oil, Oasis's estimated value is bumped up to approximately $123 per share Assuming that 2021 and 2022 commodity prices follow current strip, Oasis should have lots of cash on hand to return to shareholders in the form of increased dividends (special and recurring) and share repurchases. Oasis is currently projected to have around $400 million in net cash on hand at the end of 2022 without any additional share repurchases or special dividends.

Conclusion

The increase in natural gas prices may allow Oasis to generate around $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022. It has only 10% of its 2022 natural gas production hedged, so most of any improvement to natural gas prices directly benefits it. Oasis has around 65% of its 2022 oil production hedged for comparison.

Oasis could therefore end up with around $400 million in net cash on hand at the end of 2022, allowing it to fund additional special dividends or an increased share repurchase program.

Due to the strong near-term outlook for cash flow, I now estimate that Oasis is worth around $111 with long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil and $123 with long-term $65 WTI oil.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
9.63K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

17 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.