vitanovski/iStock via Getty Images

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) may be able to generate around $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. Although it is primarily an oil producer (with 66% oil), its natural gas production is mostly unhedged, so that gives it a nice boost with natural gas strip at $4+ during 2022.

This could help it end up with around $400 million in net cash by the end of 2022, giving it plenty of room for additional special dividends or an increased share repurchase program.

The strong near-term cash flow outlook also increases Oasis's estimated value to $111 at long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil.

Projected Year End Debt

At the end of Q2 2021, Oasis had $789 million in cash on hand. This included $400 million in restricted cash from its unsecured note offering that will go towards paying for its Williston Basin acquisition. Oasis has already put down a 10% deposit towards that acquisition, but still owes $670.5 million (less purchase price adjustments). The purchase price adjustment is likely to be quite significant since the acquisition is expected to close late in Q3 2021, resulting in nearly six months of cash flow being deducted from the purchase price.

Source: Oasis Petroleum - 10-Q

Oasis also made a $4 per share special dividend payment (recorded as $83 million in accrued special dividends at the end of Q2 2021).

I now project that Oasis will end 2021 with approximately $100 million in net debt (not including the effect of any additional share repurchases). This would leave it with $300 million in cash on hand and $400 million in unsecured notes outstanding.

2022 Outlook At Current Strip

Oasis is projected to end up with $1.326 billion in revenues after hedges in 2022 at current strip prices now. With natural gas prices soaring, Oasis would benefit from having only 10% of its projected 2022 natural gas production hedged. Overall, oil prices still have a greater effect on Oasis's projected financial results. However, with 65% of its projected 2022 oil production hedged, the gap in importance between those two commodities is greatly reduced in 2022.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 18,432,500 $65.00 $1,198 Natural Gas 55,845,000 $4.70 $262 Hedge Value -$134 Total $1,326

Source: Author's Work

Oasis is also projected to have $859 million in cash expenditures (before dividends and share repurchases) in 2022. Oasis determined that it qualified for an exception to the limitation on its NOLs after restructuring As a result, it reduced its estimated cash taxes to zero in 2021 and could end up with zero cash taxes in 2022 as well. I had previously modeled $25 million in cash taxes in 2022, so this is a boost to Oasis.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $257 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $121 Production Taxes $118 Cash G&A $37 Cash Interest $26 CapEx $300 Total $859

Source: Author's Work

After accounting for OMP distributions and Oasis's $2 per share current dividend, it would end up with approximately $500 million in positive cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

Due to the improved outlook for Oasis's cash flow in 2022, Oasis's estimated value has been increased to approximately $111 per share with long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil. This increase in Oasis's estimated value comes despite it paying out $4 per share in special dividends.

At long-term $65 WTI oil, Oasis's estimated value is bumped up to approximately $123 per share Assuming that 2021 and 2022 commodity prices follow current strip, Oasis should have lots of cash on hand to return to shareholders in the form of increased dividends (special and recurring) and share repurchases. Oasis is currently projected to have around $400 million in net cash on hand at the end of 2022 without any additional share repurchases or special dividends.

Conclusion

The increase in natural gas prices may allow Oasis to generate around $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022. It has only 10% of its 2022 natural gas production hedged, so most of any improvement to natural gas prices directly benefits it. Oasis has around 65% of its 2022 oil production hedged for comparison.

Oasis could therefore end up with around $400 million in net cash on hand at the end of 2022, allowing it to fund additional special dividends or an increased share repurchase program.

Due to the strong near-term outlook for cash flow, I now estimate that Oasis is worth around $111 with long-term (after 2022) $60 WTI oil and $123 with long-term $65 WTI oil.