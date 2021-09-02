peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) only accomplishes two things - lowers portfolio volatility while providing a modest amount of income. These are the only two reasons to add it in the current bullish environment.

There are three key macroeconomic questions about bond prices:

What is the economic trajectory? What is the status of inflation? What is the Fed’s thinking on interest rates?

In general, the economic trajectory is positive (see here, here, and here). However, the recent uptick in virus cases has lowered growth projections for the fourth quarter:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s widely followed GDPNow index, which aims to track the economy in real time, has fallen off a cliff amid a string of disappointing data, dropping to 3.66% from around 10% a couple of months ago. The team at Morgan Stanley led by chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner just slashed its forecast for gross domestic product growth this quarter to 2.9% from 6.5%. Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data is either beating or missing expectations, is not only back below zero but is at levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic when it looked as if the economy — and world — was falling apart. Of the firm’s 17 such indexes tracking countries and regions, only Norway is underperforming to a greater degree than the U.S.

Ideally, this should make bonds modestly more attractive.

Regarding inflation, there is definitely some price pressure. Let’s start with commodity prices.

Above are four, 1-year charts of ETFs which broadly track groups of commodities. Starting from the left, agricultural prices have been fluctuating around yearly highs since the beginning of May. Industrial metals (second from left) recently hit 1-year highs; energy commodities (second from the right) are near yearly highs as well. Oddly, precious metals (right) are slightly above year lows, indicating that traders don’t seem to be worried about inflation.

Government statistics are documenting higher pricing pressures. The top two charts show the Y/Y percentage change in overall CPI (left) and core CPI (right) while the bottom two charts show the overall PCE price index (left) and core PCE price index (right). All four measures are at high rates.

There is also anecdotal data that prices are high (emphasis added):

Inflation was reported to be steady at an elevated pace, as half of the Districts characterized the pace of price increases as strong, while half described it as moderate. With pervasive resource shortages, input price pressures continued to be widespread. Most Districts noted substantial escalation in the cost of metals and metal-based products, freight and transportation services, and construction materials, with the notable exception of lumber whose cost has retreated from exceptionally high levels. Even at greatly increased prices, many businesses reported having trouble sourcing key inputs. Some Districts reported that businesses are finding it easier to pass along more cost increases through higher prices. Several Districts indicated that businesses anticipate significant hikes in their selling prices in the months ahead.

The latest ISM report from Markit Economics confirmed the above data (emphasis added):

Severe supply chain disruptions meanwhile led to a further robust increase in cost burdens at private-sector firms midway through the third quarter. The rate of input price inflation accelerated to the second-fastest on record (since October 2009), with both manufacturing and service sectors registering a quicker rise in costs. At the same time, the rate of selling price inflation ticked higher as firms sought to pass higher input prices on to clients.

But while the Fed is monitoring price developments, the general belief is these price increases are temporary.

Finally, it is worth noting that, since the 1990s, inflation in many advanced economies has run somewhat below 2 percent even in good times (figure 7). The pattern of low inflation likely reflects sustained disinflationary forces, including technology, globalization and perhaps demographic factors, as well as a stronger and more successful commitment by central banks to maintain price stability.13 In the United States, unemployment ran below 4 percent for about two years before the pandemic, while inflation ran at or below 2 percent. Wages did move up across the income spectrum—a welcome development—but not by enough to lift price inflation consistently to 2 percent. While the underlying global disinflationary factors are likely to evolve over time, there is little reason to think that they have suddenly reversed or abated. It seems more likely that they will continue to weigh on inflation as the pandemic passes into history.14

This is best summarized by the latest "Dot Plot" from the Fed: No one at the Fed thinks rates are going higher this year. Seven presidents think rates will be modestly higher. But even then, the biggest increase for next year is 50 basis points.

Before we take a look at the IEF's chart, let's ask this: why would we want to add this ETF to a portfolio? It's not for the yield, which is below 1%. If you're looking for income, it'd be far better to look at a broad corporate bond or junk bond ETF.

The main reason to hold the IEF is safety (it's composed of government bonds) and low volatility. That's it.

Two charts are relevant.

Weekly chart for IEF from Stockcharts.

IEF was in a solid rally from mid-2018 through the last quarter of 2020. Prices broke trend and moved lower until the beginning of the second quarter 2021. They've been in a modest uptrend since.

IEF 1-Year from Stockcharts.com

The 1-year chart shows the move higher from the end of March through the beginning of August. Prices have been consolidating in a triangle pattern since. Since the beginning of the year, prices have dropped about 5% and then rallied about the same.

The above charts show a very slow-moving ETF relative to the equity markets.

So, what's the verdict? IEF is really only about stability relative to other market sectors. If you're a full-on bull, avoid this ETF. But the more conservative you are, add it in for two reasons: the portfolio beta will drop and you'll get some income. But that's about it.