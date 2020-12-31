mgkaya/E+ via Getty Images

With a combination of data analysis and e-commerce, Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER) business model will most likely grow in the coming years. If the company continues to invest in artificial intelligence, and the management can successfully negotiate with third-party vendors, I expect sales growth of 7.5% and Free Cash Flow/Sales margin of 2.8%-4.1%. My implied target price implies a valuation of $15, which is close to 50% larger than the current market price.

Business Model

Aterian, Inc. supplies artificial intelligence, machine learning, and massive quantities of data to global e-commerce brands. The company mainly focuses on the marketplaces of Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Shopify (SHOP):

Source: Presentation

The company offers a long list of brands acquired or launched in-house. Among the brands, we find different products like kitchen appliances, heating and air quality appliances, beauty products, and essential oils.

Remember that what really matters is not the company’s products, but the company’s ability to sell to consumers exactly what they need. Thanks to the company’s data assessment, Aterian, Inc. can build its own products, and sell them. It can also acquire and partner with other brands:

Source: Presentation

Source: The Tech Enabled Consumer Product Company | Aterian

Aterian’s Balance Sheet Looks Healthy

As of June 30, 2021, Aterian, Inc. reported $61.934 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 1.95x. With these figures in mind, I believe that the company’s financial situation is very healthy:

Source: 10-Q

Aterian, Inc. reports a term loan of $72.79 million and seller notes worth $9.95 million, which are not worrying because Aterian reports a lot of cash in hand:

Source: 10-Q

The Company’s Expectations Are Too Optimistic

First, let’s note the expectations of Aterian’s management. I believe that the company is quite optimistic about its future sales growth and EBITDA margin. My estimates are a bit lower than that of Aterian. However, I think that investors need to know the company’s estimates.

As shown in the table below, the management expects sales growth of 100%, with an adjusted EBITDA of 13%-15%, which I believe is too optimistic. Take into account that the company’s adjusted EBITDA was equal to -17% in 2019 and only 1% in 2020. I don’t believe that the company will be able to reach 13% any time soon:

Source: Presentation

If we take a look at the results from 2017, it is evident that the company’s target looks a bit unrealistic. The adjusted EBITDA in 2017 was equal to -59%, and in 2018, the figure was less than 30%:

Source: Presentation

Aterian, Inc. expects to deliver sales growth of 72% from 2017 to 2021. I took a look at the forecast of the e-commerce market. EMarketer expects sales growth of 13.6%-21.8%, which is below the expectations of Aterian, Inc. The difference between the company’s figures and the growth of the market is too large:

According to eMarketer’s December 2020 publication, the global e-commerce market is forecasted to grow to approximately $6.4 trillion by the year 2024, up from $3.4 trillion in 2019, and increase as a percentage of overall retail sales from 13.6% to 21.8% during the same time period. Source: 10-k

Best Case Scenario With My Very Conservative Figures Reveals That The Company Is Cheap

Under the best-case scenario, I expect that Aterian, Inc. would continue to successfully identify new products and brands. At the same time, the company would also increase its technological investments, so that AIMEE, its commerce operating system, is developed further:

AIMEE combines large quantities of data, AI, machine learning, and other automation algorithms, at scale, to allow rapid opportunity identification and automated online sales and marketing of consumer products. Source: 10-k

In this case, I also expect that Aterian, Inc. would not have any trouble in negotiating with third-party vendors. Sellers recognize that Aterian, Inc. is a great partner because of its technology. Third-party vendors need to sell in online retail channels such as Amazon.com and Walmart, in which Aterian, Inc. has a lot of expertise. As a result, Arterian can obtain decent margins by selling the products of clients.

My figures are shown in the table below. I expect sales growth of 7.5%, which is close to the expected growth of the e-commerce market. Capital expenditures would increase gradually from $0.09 million to $0.5 million. Finally, the company does report positive free cash flow, but my margins are lower than that expected by the management. From 2021 to 2025, the FCF/Sales margin would be close to 2.8%-4.1%:

Source: Author

With a WACC of 5.5%, a multiple of 45x, and a terminal free cash flow of $15 million, I obtained an equity valuation close to $550 million. The target price is equal to $15, which represents close to 50% upside potential in the company’s valuation:

Source: Author

Aterian, Inc. currently sells shares at $10-10.5, which, in my opinion, appears very cheap. I think that the market does not really believe the massive expectations of the management. If analysts believe the company’s expectations, the valuation of the company would be larger than $15.

With that, in my opinion, traders are too pessimistic about the future of Aterian, Inc. My pessimistic assumptions implied an equity valuation of $15, so in my view, the fair price is closer to $15 than $10:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Pessimistic Case Scenario Implies An Equity Valuation Of $10

In my most pessimistic case scenario, Aterian may not be able to sign agreements with many third-party vendors. Clients may not like the technology because other competitors of Aterian, Inc. are doing the same.

Clients may also believe that the services offered by Aterian, Inc. are not useful. In this case scenario, clients would hire their own employees to run their e-commerce strategy. As a result, the company may report lower sales than expected, and the FCF margins could diminish.

My assumptions are shown below. Aterian, Inc. would deliver sales growth of 5.5%, with FCF/Sales close to 3.5% and capital expenditures of -$0.55 million. The CFO/Sales margin would be close to 2.75% in 2025:

Source: Author

If Aterian, Inc. delivers less than expected sales growth, and the free cash flow margins decline, the demand for the stock would decline. As a result, the volatility in the company’s share price would increase, which may lead to an increase in the beta and the WACC. In this case scenario, I used a WACC of 10%, but I would understand that other investors are using a larger discount. The company’s exit multiple would also be lower than that in the previous case scenario. If we put everything together, the implied stock price would be equal to $10. It is not far from the current market valuation, so I believe that Aterian, Inc. looks cheap:

Source: Author

Risks Associated With Manufacturing And Inflation

If the price of products sold by Aterian, Inc. increase, the company’s financial figures will be damaged. In particular, if the price of plastic, aluminum, copper, or steel increases as it did in 2021, the company may have to increase its prices. If the management cannot pass increased costs on to customers, the company’s free cash flow margins will most likely decline. Aterian, Inc. discussed this risk in the annual report:

Our operating results would be negatively impacted by increases in the prices of our products, and we have no guarantees that prices will not rise. For example, in the first half of 2021, global prices for commodities such as plastic, aluminum, copper, and steel have increased significantly. In addition, as we expand into new categories and product types, we expect that we may not have strong purchasing power in these new areas, which could lead to higher costs than we have historically seen in our current categories. In a number of instances, we have not been able to pass increased costs on to customers, which has adversely affected our operating results. Source: 10-k

Risk Of Short Squeeze

In my opinion, a short squeeze in Aterian, Inc is quite likely. Notice that short interest does not stop growing:

Source: Ycharts

A short squeeze is represented by a significant increase in the short exposure, which leads to an increase in the premium to repurchase shares. In that case scenario, repurchases lead to an increase in the share price. I believe that a short squeeze may generate an increase in the company’s volatility, and may make the company’s beta increase. As a result, the fair valuation of Aterian, Inc. would decrease significantly:

A short squeeze could lead to volatile price movements in shares of our common stock that are unrelated or disproportionate to our operating performance or prospects and, once investors purchase the shares of our common stock necessary to cover their short positions, the price of our common stock may rapidly decline. Investors that purchase shares of our common stock during a short squeeze may lose a significant portion or all of their investment. Source: 10-k

Securities Litigation And Short Sellers

Interestingly, Aterian reports in its annual report that it may be the target of securities litigation. Consequently, the company will have to hire lawyers to protect its reputation and its business interests. If the company loses, the free cash flow margins would most likely diminish leading to a decline in the share price:

We may be the target of this type of litigation in the future. Securities litigation against us could result in substantial costs and divert our management’s attention from other business concerns, which could also harm our business. Source: 10-k

The work of short-sellers could also damage the company’s reputation and business model. As a result, the management will have to invest in communication to defend itself, and the share price may eventually fall:

In addition, we recently experienced volatility in the market price of our common stock in connection with a report issued on May 4, 2021, by Culper Research, a self-proclaimed short seller. Source: 10-k

My Takeaway

Aterian’s target estimates are too optimistic. I don’t believe that the market believes the company’s long-term targets. With that, in my opinion, the market is too pessimistic about the company’s future. If the company successfully identifies new products and brands, and can negotiate with third-party vendors, the free cash flow will grow. If the management invests further in technology, I am moderately optimistic about Aterian, Inc. With a sales growth of 7.5% and FCF/Sales margin close to 2.8%-4.1%, the implied share price would be equal to $15. It means that there is an upside potential of close to 50% in the company’s valuation.