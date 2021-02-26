HATICE GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Very little gets me more excited about a stock than an endless growth runway in front of it. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has grown itself from a turnaround stock to a mobile technology powerhouse. I first discovered Digital Turbine at around the same time I discovered Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in mid-2020. Much more of my portfolio was dedicated to Celsius than Digital Turbine at the time. However, as of this writing I am no longer long Celsius, but I am still long Digital Turbine.

The company is priced at over 100x its TTM P/E, which is quite a premium. Upon seeing this, one would almost automatically see Digital Turbine as a fit for the growth section of their portfolio. Although Digital Turbine is a growth stock, it is still very much a defensive stock.

How Is Digital Turbine A Defensive Stock?

Digital Turbine is a software provider for mobile phones. The company through its subsidiaries services big name mobile companies such as Vodafone (VOD), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Digital Turbine was once considered a long shot as shareholders waited for a turnaround from management. The business model has proven itself and the stock price has followed.

The company is B2B business operating in the wireless & mobile phone sector. Because of who the customer base is, the company operates in the expense column of the mobile phone & wireless market rather than its profit column. In actuality, this is the safest way to invest in a company in an emerging sector. Rather than trying to pick which smartphone or wireless carrier will be crowned the winner of its industry, the safest bet is investing in the expenses of the entire industry. I used this philosophy a few years ago with Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). Why try to pick which pot stock will give the best ROI when you can safely invest in the real estate expenses of the whole industry?

Present & Future Growth

Digital Turbine has been executing its business flawlessly. The company has averaged 150% YOY revenue growth for the previous 5 consecutive quarters and 93% for the previous 10 consecutive quarters. Even more impressive is the operating income which has been growing at faster rates than sales. The previous 5 quarters' YOY operating income has grown at a stunning average of 299%!

Its subsidiaries are also producing phenomenal numbers. AdColony grew 46% YOY in sales. Fyber grew 200% YOY. The pair grew at an average of 71% by dollar amount in the US. More significant is the 160% growth by the pair outside of the US, where Android holds an 85% market share.

Looking Forward

Investments For Vertical Integration

Based on the actions of the company and transcripts from management, Digital Turbine is not done with its expansion. The company has continued its investments in R&D as profits and sales have grown. For the fiscal year ended March 2021, R&D increased by 67%. For the last 12 months, R&D has increased by 129%.

Digital Turbine has also been acquiring companies. In the four month period between February and May of 2021, the company acquired 3 businesses to work "synergistically." The $22M Appreciate acquisition was intended to accelerate single tap scaling. Samsung has recently announced that single tap on its 250M devices. This is small potatoes compared to the $400M paid for the AdColony acquisition. Fyber was the largest acquisition of the three at $600M.

The Digital Ad Market

It's safe to say that digital advertising is not a fad that will come and go. Global Industry Analysts project that global digital advertising will pass $750B by 2026. That would be 14% CAGR from the current market size. As of 2019, Americans spent more time on their phone than watching television according to eMarketer. I would like to emphasize that the eMarketer report was how much time adults spend on the phone vs television, not children. This is a fundamental shift in human behavior which appears to be permanent.

Apple Decision

Currently, Digital Turbine only operates with the Android OS. As of this morning, things could be different moving forward. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple will no longer be allowed to prohibit developers from providing links or other communications that direct users away from Apple in app purchasing.

This could allow the company to integrate its way into the 26% iOS market share where it currently has no position. It should be noted that Apple's App Store commands 87% more revenue than Google Play. Currently there are 1.8 million apps in the Apple App Store. The App Store publishes 913 apps per day and 32k per month. Although this is only half of the 66k produced in Google's store in August, putting the Apple App Store in play won't hurt Digital Turbine.

Wrapping Up

They say conservative investors sleep well, and it may be hard to imagine a business with a triple digit TTM P/E to be a defensive investment. In order to justify this valuation, the company in question must be in the right business at the right time.

Digital Turbine has situated itself right in the heart of the digital advertising business. Because Digital Turbine operates in the expense column of an entire sector, the profits or losses of any single business such as Samsung or AT&T (NYSE:T) are of no significance. In order to Digital Turbine to be considered risky, the entire sectors of digital advertising mobile phones must be in jeopardy. Digital Turbine is a safer investment than any wireless or mobile device maker. The growth of the digital advertising market provides a margin of safety for an investment in Digital Turbine.