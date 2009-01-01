jcamilobernal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Groupon, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock performance in the recent past has been poor, to put it mildly. GRPN stock has fallen 42% YTD and 65% from its peak reached in early March. Better-than-expected Q2 earnings reported on August 5 boosted investor confidence, but the party did not last long as investors were spooked by the lackluster revenue forecast and the analyst downgrades that followed. Adding fuel to the fire was disconcerting news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK had found evidence that Groupon, since last April, had failed to provide customers with refunds or replacement items in some instances when there was an issue with an order. Given the uncertainty surrounding Groupon’s business model and pandemic woes, we can understand the noticeable deterioration of the market sentiment toward the company and its stock. Despite this uncertainty, we are increasingly becoming optimistic about Groupon’s changing business model and its prospects, but we believe investors need to monitor certain risks very closely to identify inflection points in the turnaround story.

The business model

Before we start on the outlook let us first look at the business model of Groupon. This is a global two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The company introduced the concept of “Daily Deals” which was a huge hit back in 2009 and 2010. The value proposition offered to customers is that this is a one-stop platform to seek a plethora of goods and services for which promotional discounts are offered by various merchants. Merchants, on the other hand, use this platform as an advertising tool to reach a larger audience by offering discounted products and services. Groupon charges commissions from its merchants for facilitating transactions. For example, if a hotel is offering a 50% discount for a night’s stay, they can post this on the Groupon website for greater reach. If the value of the transaction is $100, Groupon’s take is usually c. 30%, resulting in revenue generated of $30. In recent years, the company has introduced noteworthy changes to move away from the one-time discount model to a broad-based marketplace model where Groupon can hopefully increase its scale to become consistently profitable.

Revenue will almost certainly take a hit

On the back of poor financial performance in Q4 2019 and the severe impact of Covid-19 on retail businesses, Groupon’s share price witnessed a steep decline in early 2020 compared to its peers. This prompted the Board of Directors to introduce much-needed changes at the management level, and Aaron Cooper was appointed as the interim CEO of the company, following which a host of changes have started taking place at Groupon.

The business is in transition to a marketplace model which is most apparent in the “goods” segment, where the North American sector transitioned to a third-party marketplace model at the end of 2020 while the international segment began its transition in Q2 2021. The financial implication here is that revenue generated would be recorded on a net basis within the goods category. The below illustration explains how revenue reported by the company has changed following its transition from first-party to a third-party revenue recognition model.

Exhibit 1: Illustration of the new reporting model

As a result of this new reporting model that was first revealed in September 2020, Groupon is likely to continue to report lackluster revenue growth for the remainder of 2021, but things should normalize by the next year as comparisons become more realistic and accurate.

Assessing the revenue potential of Groupon

Given the obvious decline in revenue, the more comparable metric to assess the performance of the company would be the total gross billings Groupon has reported in 2021. The trend in gross billings suggests Groupon gained some strength in the second quarter but the overall performance in 2021 remains lackluster.

Exhibit 2: Gross billings

To further understand the story behind the above decline, we have to look into quite a few of the policies adopted by the company since the beginning of 2020, which include exiting the Goods market (under Products category), trimming down international operations, and focusing on the North American Local services segment to position the company as a local experiences marketplace.

Accordingly, turning our attention to the North American segment gives us an idea about where the company is headed.

Exhibit 3: North America operating metrics

The recovery of the North America local billings segment is a positive for the company, and it sends an early signal that Groupon’s changing business model is delivering results. This is currently at 67% of 2019 levels and has been driven by the re-opening of the economy and increasing discretionary spending by U.S. households. Nevertheless, the company has faced setbacks with certain top suppliers hesitant to join the platform citing capacity constraints driven by labor shortages, lingering COVID restrictions, and the increasing health risks posed by the rapidly spreading Delta variant. Most of these challenges, in our opinion, will prove to be temporary, and we are encouraged by the early success of the local services segment. Groupon’s long-term focus is on strengthening the local services segment, and the company has aligned its strategies and made positive additions to achieve this goal by removing repeat restrictions on deals to increase purchase frequency and expanding self-service options to attract more merchants.

Groupon is also targeting high-margin businesses such as beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, etc. to offset the negative impact from the declining active userbase, which is also an encouraging sign.

Maintaining profitability is more difficult than becoming profitable

The company has been increasing its marketing spend to capture market share in the North American services segment. These incremental costs have been partially offset by the increasing operating efficiency which is evident from an improvement in SG&A costs. Groupon has been on a restructuring path and achieved fixed cost savings of $140 million in 2020 and is expected to achieve $225 million in cost savings by 2022. These cost savings will not be enough to push the company into profitability, but then again, this strengthens our belief that the company is moving in the right direction.

Taking a longer-term perspective, we have identified the below concerns as key risks to Groupon’s profitability.

The lack of switching costs for merchants and customers means that marketing expenditure would have to be maintained at a higher level to keep the platform active. High competition of existing players in the industry will result in lower bargaining power for Groupon in attracting deals. Therefore, in the long term, the company would have to compromise on its profitability to sustain its business.

Retail behemoths such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) that started with the retail business found that there lies marginal profitability, and were able to turnaround because of the success of their complementary businesses. Overall, this business concept does create a lot of hype and attention in the media but falls short in terms of returns to shareholders and free cash flow generation.

With this understanding, we believe it makes sense to remain on the sidelines to see how Groupon will branch out with its new business model to tap into complementary business lines, and we also believe that Groupon stock should only be monitored by investors who have the stomach to weather substantial volatility in the stock price as the company executes its restructuring strategy.

Takeaway

We believe Groupon stock is cheap today and that Mr. Market is yet to reward the company for coming up with a turnaround plan that could potentially push the company into profitability. That being said, we do not invest in every cheap company out there, and that is because we are looking for catalysts that could push the stock price of an undervalued company toward its intrinsic value. With Groupon, we are yet to identify such a catalyst, and we believe the company will remain undervalued in the foreseeable future as the company makes slow and steady progress.