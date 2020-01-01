Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) announced a huge $15 billion deal for Five9 (FIVN) halfway July. I concluded that the company was broadening its offerings with the purchase. Diversification and synergies were drivers behind the deal, yet investors had questions, and I continued to have concerns about the valuation.

Concerns mounted and came through as sales have now officially come to a standstill, immediately reflecting in substantial margin pressure here, making me very cautious.

The Deal, The Thesis

Zoom has been one of the prime beneficiaries of the pandemic as the company exited 2020 with a run rate of $3.5 billion in sales, roughly 4 times the original sales guidance for the year! That run rate and a $4.0 billion sales guidance issued for 2021, after the first quarter earnings being released, showed that most of the growth was already a thing of the past.

With first quarter after-tax earnings of $277 million running at $3 per share on an annual basis, valuations were very steep at $360. After all, at an enterprise value above the $100 billion mark, shares traded at around 25 times sales and 100 times earnings. For that reason I was still cautious when shares traded at $360 as the company announced a big $14.7 billion all-stock deal for Five9.

Five9 was acquired at a premium in an effort to further widen the communication spectrum to other applications outside meetings. With Five9 posting trailing sales of $478 million, the business trades at even higher valuations at 30 times sales, with 37% year-over-year growth being less convincing as well, albeit that both businesses are not impacted in the same way by the pandemic. Zoom's executives were a bit more upbeat as it paid a smaller premium, albeit after a big momentum run, as it saw real synergies as well, but investors hardly reacted to the deal, if not a small negative impact was seen in the shares.

What Happened?

Since the announcement of the deal in mid-July, shares have recovered to $400 in the summer, but ever since have fallen back to roughly $300 here, on the back of disappointing quarterly results. On the final day of August, Zoom announced second quarter results which were not too convincing.

Second quarter sales grew 54% to $1.02 billion, still up quite a bit from the $956 million sales number reported in the first quarter. Investors are clearly concerned about the guidance with third quarter sales seen at $1.015-$1.020 billion, suggesting flattish sequential revenues at best, with full year sales seen at $4.01 billion. Net earnings remain very strong as a GAAP profit of $317 million worked down to $1.04 per share, and adjusted earnings were reported at $1.36 per share. I do not put too much weight on that latter number, as the difference almost entirely stems from stock-based compensation, a real expense to investors.

Worrisome is that adjusted earnings are seen at just $1.07-$1.08 per share in the third quarter, indicating that roughly a quarter of earnings will be gone, despite flattish sales. Even if earnings now trend at $3-$4 per share, valuations remain very demanding at $300 here, albeit that net the cash position has increased to $17 per share, on a pre Five9 deal basis.

Still Cautious

While investors have an active debate on whether the lack of sequential growth is the result of competitive pressures, or move into a post-Covid-19 world, it is quite irrelevant. While the company sees long term secular growth trends, any retreat of the pandemic makes comparables very difficult for the coming year, or perhaps years. This makes me very cautious, as after all, shares still trade at around 22 times sales here, with closing of the Five9 deal resulting in this multiple increasing slightly. Realistic earnings multiples are still very steep with realistic earnings of $3-4 per share still translating into very high earnings multiples.

While the recent move lower has derisked the investment case perhaps a bit, and solid earnings and an even strong balance sheet are very comforting, we are still dealing with a $100 billion valuation post the Five9 deal, resulting in a sky-high multiple based on actual sales and earnings posted here.

Moreover, the guidance implies more weakness than originally seen, even as feared by me. After all, sales already totaled $1.98 billion in the first half of the year, so with third quarter sales flat at just above $1.01 billion, sales are seen flattish again in the fourth quarter. The most shocking observation is seen in terms of margins, with non-GAAP earnings to date standing at $2.67 per share already. With non-GAAP earnings seen at a midpoint of $4.77 per share for the year, that implies $2.10 per share in earnings in the remaining two quarters, and with third quarter earnings seen around $1.08 per share, fourth quarter earnings are seen weaker than that.

Hence, this remains a very elevated valuation, as secular growth trends are offset by some real pandemic related headwinds here, making me still a bit cautious here. The only bright spot is that with economies opening up, sales are at least flattening instead of falling off a cliff, so a revival of the pandemic could actually spark imagination in the shares, but current valuations and margin pressure makes me a still a bit cautious here.