guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

The Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:MGV) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to gain direct exposure to the largest so-called "value" stocks in the U.S. equity market. More specifically the fund seeks to track the direction of the CRSP US Mega Cap Value Index, its chosen benchmark. The expense ratio of the fund is cheap at 0.07%. The fund itself is not popular though, with only $4.7 billion in net assets as of July 31, 2021 according to Vanguard.

Although the index is apparently geared towards so-called "mega cap" stocks, a mega cap typically relates to companies with market capitalizations that exceed $200 billion (Investopedia). This is arbitrary however, and in this case, the CRSP benchmark in its June quarter factsheet reveals that the smallest constituent had a market cap of $2.6 billion, and the median a market cap of "only" $56 billion. The (mean) average: $92.7 billion.

(CRSP)

We can see also, in the image above, the top 10 constituents, including familiar names like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). These top two constituents represent "only" 7.2%. I say only in inverted commas, as growth funds are often far more concentrated; in fact limits have to be placed on funds including ETFs to prevent companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) from exceeding 25% each (the 25/50 rule is actually driven by regulation for investment companies; an introduction can be found here by MSCI if you are interested). Concentration is not a problem in this case. The number of constituents in total is evidently 145 in this CRSP index. And yes, most of these are large, but do not be confused by the "mega cap" label, as clearly the fund's methodology is a little more discretionary than you might have otherwise thought.

The methodology has some mathematics that is perhaps beyond the scope of this article, but essentially the following factors are the significant drivers of MGV's benchmarked methodology:

(CRSP)

So, companies with lower price/book ratios, lower forward price/earnings ratios, lower trailing price/earnings ratios, higher dividend yields, and lower price/sales ratios, will be selected for. These factors are analyzed, then combined in certain ways (e.g., forward and trailing price/earnings ratios are combined into a single price/earnings factor; CRSP has decided to invert these, by looking at earnings/price, but ultimately the method is looking at trailing and forward earnings yields), to ultimately generate a value composite score.

The value of each prospective constituent's score is then marked against the rest, to generate a rank, that is then fed into the weighting calculation. The market-cap approach seems to be percentile driven, i.e., it seems as though MGV looks at stocks in the top half of all companies across major U.S. equity changes by market cap. So, "mega cap" is somewhat of a misnomer, but we can work with it (the smallest constituent at June quarter end of over $2.6 billion is still reasonably sized). And overall, MGV is essentially market-cap weighted, but with an in-built preference/adjustment required for "holdings" with stronger value rankings.

So, at its core, MGV's methodology is driven by market cap and standard valuation ratios. Personally I am skeptical of whenever a fund refers to "value", because the implication is that non-value stocks/funds are, what, overvalued? The idea of value-oriented funds is to buy cheaper stocks, and some stocks are cheaper, but often for good reason. The sector exposures of the MGV fund are as follows (albeit for the June quarter end):

(CRSP)

This chart is taken from the same CRSP factsheet referenced above. Financials is the largest exposure at 22.54%, Health Care comes next at 21.65%, and afterwards you have Industrials at 13.99% and Consumer Staples at 11.01%; the remainder are less material. So, the fund is over-weight cyclical and defensive stocks really, although you could argue that financial and health care companies are becoming more innovative these days. But these are sectors that are traditionally competitive, with companies that have less impressive long-term returns on equity as a result. That is, not "bad" or low returns, but they are moderate as compared to successful tech stocks. If markets are largely efficient, the bet here is on moderate return on equity, non-narrative-driven stocks; meanwhile, you are by definition selecting against many that would fit the "high-ROE", "narrative-driven" stocks. Because tech stocks are profitable, grow quickly, and have the power of narrative, MGV's low tech allocation (7.46%) is not surprising.

To define the fund as a macro theme, I would say that its purpose is something like: "to invest in relatively large and established U.S. companies that are trading at relatively modest valuation multiples". That better captures what "mega cap value" is about. The fund was started in late 2007, and since then, SPY (a popular S&P 500 U.S. equity index tracker) has out-performed since, if we look at the historical MGV/SPY ratio:

(TradingView)

That's not to say that MGV doesn't generate positive returns, but they are meager as compared to the major index funds that include higher growth stocks. This is what the MGV chart looks like alone:

MGV has doubled since the inception of the fund (amidst the 2007/08 crash), whereas SPY has increased by 200% to date (i.e., MGV: 2x, SPY 3x). That's quite a difference. In terms of volatility, we can see in the chart that MGV still suffered in the March 2020 crash (as well as during the 2007/08 crisis), and in fact it fell by roughly the same amount as SPY (about a third). Yahoo! Finance calculates five-year monthly beta at 0.95, i.e., MGV more or less offers no additional safety than the overall market (historically).

Using an equity risk premium recommendation from Professor Damodaran of 4.61%, the current U.S. 10-year of 1.343%, and deriving future expectations of earnings growth from Morningstar consensus analyst estimates, my simple approach would suggest MGV is cheap.

Over 60% upside is indicated from a valuation perspective. However, this is a short-term model, and some funds seem to fetch higher equity risk premia, but still, this is slightly surprising considering MGV's beta is on par with major index funds (actually a bit less). If I discount the mildly lower beta and assume a ratio of 1.00x instead of 0.95x, upside is limited to about 54% (holding all else constant). The only way to achieve fair value is by raising the cost of equity to about 9%, i.e., the equity risk premium to about 7.7%.

Historically, since inception of the fund, the compound annual growth rate of the fund has been about 5%. That excludes dividends. With a dividend yield in the region of 2-3% historically, it seems as though MGV is more or less priced for this kind of growth going forward. By implication, the underlying return on equity for MGV is about 17% (using forward Morningstar-derived ratios), which is actually quite strong (not what I would consider high among U.S. equities, but certainly high globally). So, while MGV is priced for its historical precedent (a base expectation of about 8-9% of total return per annum going forward), I have to say that the fund is indeed looking quite inexpensive, and that it may be possible to generate a larger return than this over the long term (that is, if investors allow valuations here to expand).

MGV is, in summary, apparently persistently undervalued, with a strong underlying return on equity, and a balanced, value-oriented portfolio that is priced for an 8-9% (and potentially more) per-annum total return over the longer term. It is not safe from price volatility, and more or less correlates with the overall market, but it is arguably safer than the major indices from a near-term valuation perspective. And considering that the fund includes many large and mega-cap stocks, even though it does not include the major tech stocks, I think MGV's valuation here is quite a good indication that broader valuations in the U.S. equity market are not especially high. There may be pockets of excess such as in tech, but MGV itself looks reasonably priced, and is itself a decent representative of "the rest of" corporate American equity valuations (excluding the tech titans and other favorites).