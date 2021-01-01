GeorgeTsamakdas/iStock via Getty Images

Tricon Residential (TCNGF), a real estate asset manager and principal investor focused on single-family homes (mainly in the US Sunbelt), continues to outperform on rental growth, signaling a mark-to-market opportunity ahead. The recent fundamental strength also lays the foundation for significant organic growth in the upcoming years and should justify a premium valuation (vs. the current relative discount). Furthermore, the formation of its largest joint venture to date should also significantly augment the asset management platform, leaving Tricon well-positioned to continue its outperformance. Absent a broader pullback in the broader single-family rental space, Tricon shares offer plenty of medium to longer-term upside.

Outsized Rental Growth Underpins the Fundamental Strength

Within its single-family portfolio, Tricon recently reported same home NOI growth of 5.5% (or 6.1% excluding the “Texas Freeze” impact) on the back of an impressive 5% increase in rental revenue. The latter was mainly due to a 10bps rise in occupancy to 97.6% and blended rent growth of 8.0%, with c. 20bps expansion also supporting a 66.6% NOI margin. Rent growth on new move-in suites was the standout at c. 17% in FQ2 '21, although I would note that this figure is already higher at c. 21% in July as overall blended rent growth was up c. 9%. This likely reflects not only the legacy loss-to-lease within the portfolio but also the exceptional post-pandemic demand environment and near-record occupancy levels, allowing Tricon the leverage to push rents higher. In turn, the significantly higher market rents should provide Tricon a clear mark-to-market opportunity going forward.

Source: Tricon Residential Investor Presentation Slides

Encouragingly, management has also pointed out the increased pace of single-family rental home acquisitions, with a record 1.5K homes acquired in its most recent quarter. I think stepping up its M&A activity makes sense, especially with the US multi-family portfolio seeing its NOI and occupancy already above pre-pandemic levels. Despite rising home prices, current cap rates remain attractive as rents have kept pace with home values, and there should be plenty of opportunities for the company. I see the move as timely as well, as cap rate compression could materialize as more institutional capital enters the market. Post-FQ2 ‘21, Tricon has also taken over property management for most of the portfolio and plans to internalize the management of the entire portfolio by the end of the upcoming quarter. This implies an additional revenue stream for Tricon through property management fees, which should prove accretive to future earnings.

Latest JV Announcement is Another Positive Step

Having announced several sizable joint venture partnerships across its business segments through H1 ’21, the formation of yet another (even bigger) JV to acquire single-family rental homes was another positive surprise. The JV will have an initial equity commitment of c. $1.4 billion, with the option to increase the vehicle size to $1.5 billion (including a c. $450 million co-investment from Tricon) down the line. This equates to c. $5 billion of purchasing power if we include associated leverage as well. Over a three-year investment period, this should support a doubling of the portfolio through the acquisition of up to 19K single-family rental homes.

Source: Tricon Residential Investor Presentation Slides

With Tricon also serving as the asset manager and property manager of the JV (consistent with prior arrangements), I view the ramp-up from such partnerships as a major positive. In particular, asset management and property management fees offer a very stable and low-risk source of longer-term cash flows, which should underpin the case for a higher valuation multiple going forward.

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Further M&A-Led Growth

In recent months, Tricon has also made several third-party capital commitment announcements, which now total over $2 billion YTD across several different asset classes and geographies. And with its major third-party capital raising initiatives completed, the focus will shift to deploying these funds. As things stand, Tricon’s liquidity position comprises a $500 million corporate credit facility with c. $486 million of undrawn capacity and c. $85 million of unrestricted cash on hand. Meanwhile, proportionate leverage is manageable at 41.8% (down 380bps Q/Q), while capital commitments over the next three years total c. $720 million.

Source: Tricon Residential Investor Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, Tricon is set to grow its single-family portfolio to 50+k homes over the next three years (up from c. 25K currently) through its three JVs. Specifically, the deployment of these funds is set to increase the acquisition pace to 8k homes per year as Tricon moves closer toward its longer-term goal of 100K homes. With the management platform already in place to handle a portfolio of this size, the company is well-positioned. Furthermore, the company is generating over $65 million of annual free cash flow (after dividends) and expects to receive net cash of c. $185 million from residential developments, which ensures sufficient capacity to execute its capital initiatives.

Final Take

Tricon shares have been on a remarkable uptrend since the pandemic trough in March 2020, as the company continues to benefit from a pandemic-led change in behavior in its growing single-family rental business. Over the medium to longer-term, there is little on the horizon likely to break this operating strength, and, coupled with the newly formed joint ventures and a fortified balance sheet, Tricon is well-positioned to continue on its multi-year compounding path. Finally, with market rents within the portfolio also well above in-place rents, I think shares deserve to trade at a relative premium (as opposed to the current discount) to peers like Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) over time.