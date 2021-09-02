peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

On the weekend I take a longer look at the economy and markets.

I've noted in several recent articles that the underlying economy is in strong statistical shape (see here, here, and here).

But there are some issues that have occurred for long enough to warrant some modest concern.

Let's start with inflation. Most economists agree with the Fed's thinking on this topic, which was more fully expressed by Chairman Powell at the recent Jackson Hole meeting (emphasis added):

Finally, it is worth noting that, since the 1990s, inflation in many advanced economies has run somewhat below 2 percent even in good times (figure 7). The pattern of low inflation likely reflects sustained disinflationary forces, including technology, globalization and perhaps demographic factors, as well as a stronger and more successful commitment by central banks to maintain price stability.13 In the United States, unemployment ran below 4 percent for about two years before the pandemic, while inflation ran at or below 2 percent. Wages did move up across the income spectrum-a welcome development-but not by enough to lift price inflation consistently to 2 percent. While the underlying global disinflationary factors are likely to evolve over time, there is little reason to think that they have suddenly reversed or abated. It seems more likely that they will continue to weigh on inflation as the pandemic passes into history.14

"Technology" allows consumers to readily access a wide range of price information before making a purchase. Globalization means that there are more markets from which to purchase goods. The combination of technology and globalization means suppliers have a higher degree of visibility about the prices competitors are charging, which limits upward price pressures. Finally, aging populations spend less and seek safer investments, which raises bond prices, thereby lowering yields. All three of these long-term factors interacted before the pandemic to contain inflation. There is no evidence they have disappeared during the intervening recession and nascent recovery.

But short-term price pressures are still rising, which I document here. At some point, transient morphs into a more sustained problem. I don't think we're there yet. But the longer the price pressures mount, the closer we get.

The economy is experiencing a second problem: rising virus cases, which is slowing consumer-facing activity. According to the CDC, the US is currently experiencing another wave of infections:

This has caused a downshift in economic activity, which was documented in the latest Beige Book (emphasis added):

Economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace in early July through August. The stronger sectors of the economy of late included manufacturing, transportation, nonfinancial services, and residential real estate. The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant, and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions.

This has caused economists to downgrade economic growth projections (emphasis added):

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's widely followed GDPNow index, which aims to track the economy in real time, has fallen off a cliff amid a string of disappointing data, dropping to 3.66% from around 10% a couple of months ago. The team at Morgan Stanley led by chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner just slashed its forecast for gross domestic product growth this quarter to 2.9% from 6.5%. Citigroup Inc.'s Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data is either beating or missing expectations, is not only back below zero but is at levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic when it looked as if the economy - and world - was falling apart. Of the firm's 17 such indexes tracking countries and regions, only Norway is underperforming to a greater degree than the U.S.

So - should we be concerned about growth at this point? According to the Beige Book, we're already experiencing a modest slowdown, so, to some extent, it's already happening. At this point, it's a matter of degree. To get some idea, here's the Weekly Economic Index from the NY Fed: For more information on this indicator, please see this link.

So far, the 4-quarter growth GDP growth rate has been trending lower but is still positive.

Going forward I think there are two over-arching macroeconomic issues. What is the state of the virus? Growth prospects are inversely proportional to the combination of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Where are inflationary pressures? There isn't going to be a hardline rule. But the longer prices remain elevated, the more damage they will inflict on growth prospects.

Now, let's turn to the charts, all of which are from StockCharts.com.

IWM 1-year

Small-caps continue to trend sideways. SPY 30-day

SPY's 30-day chart shows a trend break on Friday. At the close, there was a large move lower on spiking volume.

SPY 3-Month

On the 3-month chart, prices are approaching an upward sloping trend line.

DIA 3-Month

DIA broke its short-term trend on Wednesday. Friday, the prices moved through the 200-day EMA, printing a large bar on increasing volume.

QQQ 30-day

On Friday, QQQ broke a key trend line on strong volume.

QQQ 3-Month

On the 3-month chart, QQQ is rolling over.

As of Friday, the charts are lining up for a modest move lower.