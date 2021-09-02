peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I analyze an ETF that tracks a broad index, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. The former is bullish while the latter is bearish. Then I look at the ETF's relative performance and charts to determine if this is an appropriate time to go long (if the economy is expanding) or short (if the economy is contracting).

Investment thesis: Hold NYSEARCA: IWC for now

In general, the economy is in good shape. I recently looked at the four main coincidental indicators and concluded:

Economic conclusion: overall, the macroeconomy is in good shape. As of now, the employment report is an outlier from previously strong reports. All the other data is positive, which is represented in the latest GDP report.

I also looked at the manufacturing and service sectors, concluding:

Economic conclusion: the US economy is in very good shape. The manufacturing and service sector readings indicated demand and production are strong. There are issues associated with higher prices and an insufficient labor pool. But these issues are likely to sort themselves out during the next year.

Finally, I used the long-leading, leading, and coincidental methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore:

Economic conclusion: there is little to be concerned about. The long-leading indicators not only point towards continued growth but also contain no signs of financial stress - which is usually a solid precursor of recession. The leading indicators also point towards expansion as do the coincidental indicators.

That being said, there are two recent developments that should be monitored. First, prices are strong.

All charts edged in blue containing economic data are from the St. Louis FRED system.

CPI total (left) and CPI core (right) have spiked to some of their highest respective levels in the last five years.

The same can be observed for the overall PCE price index (left) and PCE core price index (right).

I document other price pressures here. The situation has not become so severe that the Fed will significantly accelerate its timetable for rate increases (see the latest dot plot here). However, the situation certainly deserves close monitoring.

Second, a spike of Covid cases is slowing economic activity. This was generally observed in the latest Beige Book. This has led to an increase in the number of analysts downgrading their respective growth outlook:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's widely followed GDPNow index, which aims to track the economy in real time, has fallen off a cliff amid a string of disappointing data, dropping to 3.66% from around 10% a couple of months ago. The team at Morgan Stanley led by chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner just slashed its forecast for gross domestic product growth this quarter to 2.9% from 6.5%. Citigroup Inc.'s Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data is either beating or missing expectations, is not only back below zero but is at levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic when it looked as if the economy - and world - was falling apart. Of the firm's 17 such indexes tracking countries and regions, only Norway is underperforming to a greater degree than the U.S.

The overall economic conclusion remains strong. But price and virus developments have added two meaningful bearish elements to the equation. Of these two, the virus situation could be the most economically damaging. It's already caused a slowdown in activity and was likely a primary reason for the slowdown in the latest jobs report.

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a major index, I first compare its performance to that of its peers, which, in this case, would be IWM, IJH, SPY, QQQ, DIA, and OEF (seven total). The data below is from Finviz.com

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year IWC's Relative Performance 7th 4th 6th 4th 1st

IWC was a top-performer during the last year. However, its relative performance drops off after that, especially in the three and week-long time frames.

Two charts are relevant for this article (all charts are from Stockcharts.com). The above chart only contains the 200-day EMA (in magenta), 50-day EMA (in green), 20-day EMA (in red), and 10-day EMA (in blue). The purpose of this is to strip out the noise created by the price candles.

Starting in March, the shorter trends (the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs) started to trend more or less sideways. IWC 1-year

The 1-year chart shows that IWC has been trending sideways since February.

If you have IWC, keep it. Don't add to you your position unless the ETF makes a significant move through upside resistance (in the chart above that would be around the 160 price level which is the top of the green shaded area). And given the virus situation, don't be afraid to take some profit if prices break below the 200-day EMA.