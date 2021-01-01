primeimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On July 13th, I wrote an article about BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) titled “ Hong Kong Is Far From Down And Out”

ETFs like BlackRock's (BLK) iShares is an alternative to making direct investments in individual companies, and for that reason, it is well worth considering.

This time, I am going to analyze iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS), which is closer to my home, and hopefully come to a conclusion if it is a good investment at this time.

I would recommend you to read my article on Hong Kong, as there are commonalities in terms of reasons for investing in Asia and choosing an ETF. This article's focus is on Singapore and EWS in particular.

We will compare how the stock market in Singapore has done in comparison to that of the American stock market.

Let us first get some facts about the stock market in Singapore.

Singapore equity market 101

This can be divided into three groups.

First, the entire stock market, which on a global stage, is not that large in total market capitalization; secondly, the most used index for the market which is the Straits Times Index; and finally, the MSCI Singapore 25/50 Index.

Let us start looking at the entire stock market.

Pennies from heaven

If every time it rains, it rains, pennies from heaven. Don't you know each cloud contains pennies from heaven You'll find your fortune falling all over town Each red and yella umbrella is up up up up upside down

That is how the song goes. If you have ever been to Singapore during its monsoon seasons, you must have noticed that it rains a lot. Another thing you might have noticed if you looked through a list of the 673 companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF), there are a lot of penny stocks. 562 to be precise.

Source: Data from SGX 7 Sept. 2021, a compilation by author.

As a matter of fact, there are more penny stocks that are suspended than there are companies above just two Singapore dollars, which is equivalent to USD1.49

I believe the reason that there are so many penny stocks here is that over the years, the stock exchange here attracted a lot of companies that rely heavily on retail investors. I would welcome a move by SGX to set a minimum price of SGD 1 or higher per share, forcing many companies to do reverse splits.

The most commonly used index is the Straits Times Index which is a market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the top 30 companies listed on SGX.

And finally, there is the MSCI Singapore 25/50 Index which is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of the Singapore market. It applies certain investment limits that are imposed on regulated investment companies, or RICs, under the current US Internal Revenue Code. With only 19 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Singapore.

How can you invest in Singapore without choosing what to buy?

EWS is benchmarked against the MSCI Singapore 25/50 Index and is a fairly good proxy for Singapore and its economy.

To judge whether it is a good investment to invest in equities in Singapore, we need to benchmark it against equities in other countries. Here is how EWS has performed in comparison to the Straits Times Index and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the EWS tracks the STI well. It is when we compare it to the American market, we see the large convergence in performance over a 5-year period.

If I look at the 20-year return of Singapore’s Straits Times Index, it gets even worse, I chose the period from 3 Sept 1991 to 3 Sept 2021. The STI was up only 127.5% against a staggering 1,069% for S&P 500.

Now, let us look under the hood of EWS and see where BlackRock have allocated the capital in this ETF.

Source: Blackrock iShares EWS. Compilation by author

Financials dominate the weighting of EWS with 49%.

Real Estate comes in second with a 20% weighting.

Although I am not invested in EWS, these two sectors are also the two largest sectors in my portfolio. You can learn more about this from my annual portfolio update.

BlackRock's expense ratio for EWS is 0.51%.

Should you choose to invest in EWS, you will have to be prepared to receive a fairly low distribution from this investment. If one of your goals with the investment is to produce a stable and meaningful regular income, the 12 months trailing dividend yield is 2.73%. In comparison, the yield from DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) currently stands at 4.34%.

Economic outlook

In a recent CEO Outlook survey report conducted by KPMG, which polled 1,325 CEOs from June to August 2021, Singapore CEOs were quite optimistic about their future. More optimistic than peers from other parts of the world.

As many as 92% expressed confidence in Singapore’s growth outlook, compared to 82% of CEOs globally.

For investors like us, the most important takeaway from that report was that 96% of Singapore CEOs estimated that their company’s earnings will increase in the next three years.

With the bullish sentiment, 84% said that the technological disruptions are seen as more of an opportunity instead of being a threat, and 88% of them are looking to actively disrupt the sector they operate in.

Conclusion

Should you invest in EWS now?

Personally, I would say that it depends mainly on two factors. Let us first set aside the question of whether it is the right time to buy now.

Do you have the time and the interest to be an active investor who invests directly in companies, or do you prefer to be a passive investor which simply buys index-linked ETFs? Most studies performed about active versus passive investments show that passive investments give better results. It is hard to achieve alpha from selecting stocks.

One can obviously do both. Many investors or traders here on SA have great experience and knowledge from some markets and might want to participate in other regions or segments through ETFs and that is a good idea.

Singapore is safe and steady. A safe harbor, one might say. But its stock market has not produced exciting results. I believe that Singapore will continue to be a good place to do business.

I have invested 29% of my portfolio directly in companies that are listed on SGX. Many of them do business not only in Singapore but globally.

Finally, on the point of timing the market. I do not have a crystal ball. The U.S. stock market keeps hitting record-high levels. If we are going to see a major correction there, the Singapore stock market will also go down.

I am neutral to EWS at this point.