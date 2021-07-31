macgyverhh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this note, I will dig into some of the more interesting aspects of the Franklin Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:BEN) 3Q21 results. There are plenty of issues for investors to consider and to be aware of with BEN, both on the positive and negative sides of the investment equation. As usual, I also revisit my fundamental valuation of the stock, full details of which are set out below.

Better News on Investment Performance

Strong investment performance contributes to AUM growth in two ways – it makes it easier to attract fresh money into products (better sales), and it encourages existing investors to remain invested (lower redemptions). In my previous BEN note, I highlighted the importance of peer-relative investment performance for retail net flows. Table 1 below tracks the data that BEN publishes on peer-relative performance for Equity and Fixed Income, these being the two biggest asset class buckets for the group.

Table 1:

Source: author calculations based on BEN quarterly reports.

Apart from the 3-year ranking in Equity, the data shows an improvement in all other categories relative to the prior quarter. To have confidence in a retail-focused franchise, I like to see peer-relative rankings consistently in the 70% plus range. Overall, the 3Q21 rankings still remain a long way from that 70% target, but at least we can see a move in the right direction, particularly within Fixed Income.

My previous BEN note also highlighted that Fixed Income benchmark-relative numbers were very good, and that this ought to help BEN attract and retain Institutional AUM. In 3Q21, BEN actually reported positive net flows for Fixed Income, a pleasing outcome, and confirmation that good investment numbers often do translate to positive net flows. Table 2 summarizes the 3Q21 position for both peer-relative performance and benchmark-relative performance. The benchmark-relative performance has improved or stayed stable (relative to the 2Q21 snapshot) across all time periods for both Equity and Fixed Income.

Table 2:

Source: BEN 3Q21 10Q.

It should be noted that the analysis above is based upon the data that BEN publishes. This data allows investors to form an opinion of the “average” investment performance across BEN’s Fixed Income and Equity products. As such, it provides a simplistic, high-level overview. Publication of more granular detail by BEN would be helpful for investors and analysts.

Net Flows – Strength in Sales, Weakness in Redemptions

In the charts below, I track AUM sales and redemptions (long-term sales and redemptions, to be specific) from 1Q17 through 3Q21. I have excluded 4Q20, as that quarter was distorted by the Legg Mason acquisition. Chart 1 shows the picture using the definition of long-term sales that BEN’s management adopts – this definition allows for reinvested distributions to be treated as sales. I think that it is more sensible to look at long-term sales without the distorting effect of reinvested dividends, and I present this view of BEN’s AUM flows in Chart 2. The percentage shown relates to the impact of each item relative to the opening AUM for that quarter. Note that these percentages are quarterly rates, not annualized rates.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

Source: author calculations based on BEN quarterly reports.

The data shows that BEN has delivered a step-up in terms of sales since the completion of the Legg Mason acquisition. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a material improvement in the rate of redemptions. Redemptions were -6% of opening AUM in 3Q21, which remains a very strong headwind. If the improvement in investment performance discussed above feeds through into lower redemptions, I think there is a good chance that BEN will be able to finally get into positive net flow territory.

Operating Margin – Muddy Waters

Management commentary regarding the 3Q21 operating margin is set out below (bold is my emphasis):

Adjusted operating income increased by 3% to $601.2 million from the prior quarter and the adjusted operating margin was 36.5%, a 150 bps decrease from the prior quarter due to the one-time impact of $45.3 million in closed-end fund product launch costs associated with the $1.0 billion Western Asset Diversified Income Fund. Excluding these product launch costs, the adjusted operating margin would have been 130 bps higher compared to the prior quarter. (Source: BEN 3Q21 Executive Commentary, page 8.)

Having checked the numbers, it is indeed correct to say that if we exclude the $45.3m product launch expense in 3Q21, then the operating margin would have been 39.3% (up from 38.0% in 2Q21). But there are two big problems with this picture of an improving operating margin. Firstly, if BEN is in the business of launching new products (which it is), then fully excluding the launch costs makes no sense whatsoever. Secondly, the commentary fails to mention the boost to the operating margin caused by elevated performance fees in 3Q21. 3Q21 performance fees were $66.5m higher than 2Q21 performance fees. If we use the rule-of-thumb that about 50% of performance fees fall to the bottom line (much is given back to staff via bonus payments), then 3Q21 operating earnings received a boost of ~$33m relative to 2Q21.

If we exclude the $45.3m product launch costs, and also back-out the effect of higher performance fees, we get to a 38.8% operating margin. If we reverse 75% of the product launch costs, and also back-out the higher performance fees, the operating margin reduces to 38.1%. Table 3 below shows the details behind the calculations I have referenced.

This analysis suggests that BEN’s management commentary pointing to a 130bp improvement in operating margin is numerically correct, but not really indicative of the underlying situation. My conclusion is that the underlying operating margin did improve slightly in 3Q21, but by much less than the stated 130bp. It is worth noting that due to the gradual delivery of Legg Mason acquisition cost synergies, we should expect to see a gradual improvement in the operating margin over the next few quarters (all else being equal).

Table 3:

Source: author calculations based on BEN quarterly reports.

Growing AUM by Acquisition – Shareholder Value Unclear

Having done a very large deal in 2020 (Legg Mason), I doubt that BEN will seek to make another transformational acquisition in the near future. Indeed, in the 3Q21 Q&A session, CEO Jenny Johnson stated that such an acquisition was unlikely. (Source: BEN 3Q21 Transcript, Seeking Alpha.)

Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, a commercial mortgage REIT managed by Benefit Street Partners, announced a merger with Capstead Mortgage Corporation in late July, which will create the 4th largest publicly-traded commercial mortgage REIT upon closing, adding $900 million in equity and bringing pro forma equity to nearly $2 billion. The transaction brings additional scale to BSP’s commercial real estate lending team. At closing, the REIT will be renamed Franklin BSP Realty Trust and trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol FBRT.

On July 30, Brandywine Global closed the acquisition of Diamond Hill’s high yield-focused U.S. corporate credit mutual funds, which each had an overall 5-star Morningstar rating (I class shares). The addition of this team complements Brandywine Global’s existing value-driven, macro-oriented offerings, expands its suite of global corporate credit strategies, and adds $3.4 billion to assets under management, which is accretive to our effective fee rate.

Source: BEN 3Q21 Executive Commentary, page 3.

During the 3Q21 Q&A session, CEO Jenny Johnson referred to four areas in which BEN has appetite to acquire: alternative assets, high net worth businesses, ETFs, fintech. I think that the message to the market is very clear – we should expect to see BEN doing further small/medium-size acquisitions. Acquisitive growth is a source of both risk and opportunity, and investors need to form an opinion regarding BEN’s ability to deliver value on shareholder funds that are used in this way. As a typically cautious value investor, my inclination is to see BEN’s acquisitive ambitions as being more a source of risk than opportunity.

Valuation Assessment

In the calculations below, I present an updated simple P&L model for BEN that can be flexed to consider a number of scenarios. Note that my calculations are in line with the “adjusted” results that BEN’s management presentations refer to. BEN’s adjustments to the GAAP results are sensible in my view, and are broadly consistent with the adjustments made by other fund managers that I have analyzed.

The starting point for revenue is AUM. I have set the Base Case to run with BEN’s most recently published AUM – being $1,557.3bn as at 31 July 2021 (Source: BEN Press Release 10 August 2021). The Bear Case assumes a 5% fall in AUM. The Bull Case assumes a 5% increase in AUM.

For the Base Case valuation, I have set the effective fee rate “EFR” at 38.5bp – in line with the average EFR over the last year. For the Bear Case valuation, I have allowed for a 5% reduction in the EFR, taking it down to 36.58bp. The Bull Case valuation assumes an improvement in the EFR to 40bp, driven by mix benefits from positive investment markets. Note that the EFR excludes performance fees.

For performance fees, I have assumed a base case of 0.32bp. In the Base Case, this equates to income of ~$50m pa, which is slightly above the $40m pa that BEN’s CFO has recently been guiding to.

I continue to assume a compensation ratio of 44% for the Base and Bull cases (compensation ratio is defined as compensation and benefits, including long-term incentives, divided by total operating revenue). For the Bear Case, I assume a compensation ratio of 47%, reflecting the fact that BEN would not be able to offset revenue reduction fully with reduced bonus payments.

In regard to other operating expenses, I have adopted the midpoint of BEN’s revised FY21E guidance for total expenses (including compensation and benefits) in the range of $3.875bn to $3.925bn. I have also factored in an estimate of the residual merger cost synergies that will emerge in FY22E and beyond. I include an allowance of -$30m pa for “normalized” restructure costs – this item captures my expectation (based on history) that BEN will occasionally undertake restructure activities.

BEN defines its operating margin as: operating income divided by revenue (where operating income = revenue minus operating expenses). My Base Case P&L generates an implied operating margin of 39.6%, which compares with my estimate of the underlying 3Q21 operating margin of around 38.5%.

In regard to investment income generated on BEN’s balance sheet cash and investments, I have adopted earning rate assumptions based on medium-term expectations rather than expected near-term conditions. I have made adjustments for the $750m of 1.6% pa debt that BEN issued in October 2020, which is expected to replace the two tranches of much more expensive Legg Mason debt ($250m of which was redeemed in March 2021). I have assumed an effective tax rate of 25%.

Source: author calculations based on BEN quarterly reports.

Based on the 10 September 2021 market close of $31.32 per share, the implied PE for each scenario is: Base Case 8.2x, Bear Case 10.2x, Bull Case 7.3x.

Risks – Upsides & Downsides

BEN’s operating margin is highly leveraged to AUM, and therefore, to movements in investment markets. To illustrate this point, holding all else equal, if I flex the AUM in my Base Case valuation upwards by 10%, the implied PE for BEN falls from 8.2x to 6.6x. Conversely, if I flex the AUM in my Base Case valuation downwards by 10%, the implied PE for BEN increases from 8.2x to 10.8x.

Continued high levels of redemptions represent a source of downside risk. I have been disappointed with BEN’s FY21 performance on redemptions. Improved investment performance is the key to better outcomes.

Sales have improved since the Legg Mason acquisition. Good execution of BEN’s cross-selling strategy and successful leverage of the deeper and broader distribution platform formed by the combination of the legacy Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason business provide upside risk potential.

BEN is likely to use its strong balance sheet to make further acquisitions. This represents a source of both upside and downside value risk. With asset prices currently elevated, and a lack of conviction regarding BEN’s ability to execute well, on balance, I see this as a downside risk item.

Conclusion – Attractive Valuation Opportunity

My “fair value” benchmark for a fund manager is a PE of around 12x. At $31.32, the simple valuation outlined above indicates that BEN is trading at a PE of around 8.2x. BEN, therefore, screens as very cheap to me.

As discussed above, and as highlighted in my previous work on BEN, this is not a company that I would currently label “high quality”. However, a PE of less than 9x offers plenty of compensation for such quality concerns. Relative to my 2Q21 update in May, I now have more confidence that BEN will soon start to report positive net inflows, triggering an upward re-rating of BEN’s PE multiple.

Annualizing the most recent dividend of 28c per share to $1.12pa gives an implied dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a solid income yield that looks to be comfortably sustainable.